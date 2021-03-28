Out of Our Past

Mrs. T. Scott Barkley’s 81st birthday party. “A final note of happiness was added to the family get together when a grandson, Captain Charles Scott Russell, who has been overseas for the past 33 months, arrived in time for the celebration.” (4/2)

“Four British war-brides have joined their veteran husbands in Statesville. Those include Mrs. Gene Gregory, Mrs. Kenneth Campbell, Mrs. Garland Sisk and Mrs. Julius Nabors, bride of last night. Mrs. Frank Furches landed in New York Monday night and will be here shortly.” (4/3)

“Mrs. Mary Holliday, Jeanes teacher and supervisor of the county colored schools, was honored for her more than 25 years service here. Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation to Mrs. Holliday of a bronze plaque, which will be placed in Unity high school. Also present was Selma Burke, sculptress of the bronze plaque and a native of Mooresville.” (4/4)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, March 31 and April 4, 1921.

“They have figured out a schedule for the proposed through train from Goldsboro to Cincinnati and in doing so have left this town off the map. Any suggestion of a through train through Statesville without stopping here will bring this town into the arena fighting mad.” (3/31)