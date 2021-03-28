Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, March 29-April 3, 1971.
1971 Union Grove Fiddlers’ Convention. “J. Pierce VanHoy, program director of the 47-year-old event, announced that the champion fiddler of the first convention will be a featured entertainer. Dewey Dowell will appear in the same costume he wore at that convention.” (3/29)
“Carroll Christensen, general manager of Pilch-DeKalb, explained his firm was moving to Statesville to be ‘where the action is.’ The state now serves as the hub of the broiler industry in the nation and Statesville is in the center of that hub.” (3/30)
SIHS 3 West Rowan 0. “For the day Roy Sinclair walked only two batters and fanned 10. Sinclair used a good mixture of curveballs and sinking fastballs in retiring 16 of the last 17 batters he faced. The lone hit Sinclair allowed was an infield single.” (3/31)
Photo. “Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Smith, Jennings Road, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. They were married on March 29, 1910. They are the parents of 12 children and have lived to see four generations.” (4/1)
Photo. “The sunken garden in Oakwood Cemetery is being made into a new area of beauty. Originally built in 1952 in memory of the late Grace C. Anderson, the garden will have a new colonial brick circular wall, new water lines, walks and a carpet of bluegrass.” (4/2)
“Residents in Statesville are casting ballots today for municipal offices. At stake are the mayor’s race, five of the six city council seats and two six-year terms on the city board of education. The mayor and councilmen serve two-year terms.” (4/3)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, March 29-April 4, 1946—Military.
“Corporal Richard Axley is a civilian again after two years service with an Ordnance Company. He received his discharge Tuesday at Fort Bragg and is planning to return to his interrupted studies at State College in the fall. He enlisted in the service at 17.” (3/29)
“Robert Witherspoon, Gunner’s Mate 3/c, of Olin, received his discharge from the U.S. Naval Air Station at Charleston, S.C., Thursday. He served in the Navy for 30 months and was on overseas duty for 20 months.” (3/30)
“Corporal Clyde Earp landed in Seattle, Washington and after a three-day wait, there will leave for Fort Bragg and a subsequent discharge. Earp has been in the service for two and half years and was attached to the Field Artillery.” (4/1)
“Thomas F. Beckham, Jr., MM3/c, has received his discharge from service after serving in the Navy for 22 months. He served overseas for two months and was awarded two battle stars.” (4/2)
“Victor McIntyre MoMM 2/c, of the U.S. Navy arrived home this morning from Camp Shelton where he received his honorable discharge. Victor has been in service three years, 20 months of which were spent in Guam and Central Pacific.” (4/3)
“Secretary of War Robert P. Patterson, in another plea for continuation of the draft, told Congress today that a world-wide emergency will continue through 1947. Patterson said that it would be ‘dangerous’ to let Selective Service expire May 15.” (4/4)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, March 29-April 4, 1946—Home front.
Roger Murdoch, asst. farm agent, orders from War Assets Corporation 38 pair of homing pigeons to be given to 36 4-H club members. “These birds are made available by the Army Signal Corps and each bird will be issued a certificate of its war-time record. The War Department has specified that they not be used for eating purposes.” (3/29)
Ad. “Veterans Cab Co. Courteous service and dependability is our pledge to the public. Why not give us a trial, we are assured that you will be satisfied. The only G.I. owned cab service in Statesville. Located beside the Coca-Cola plant.” (3/30)
“A wave of automobile tire thefts hit the city Saturday night. Wheels, tires, tubes, and all were stolen. Those listed as losing tires are John G. Lewis, P.W. Shell, Ralph Lippard, E.G. Gilmore, John E. Holland, Leroy Jarvis, John Kiser.” (4/1)
Mrs. T. Scott Barkley’s 81st birthday party. “A final note of happiness was added to the family get together when a grandson, Captain Charles Scott Russell, who has been overseas for the past 33 months, arrived in time for the celebration.” (4/2)
“Four British war-brides have joined their veteran husbands in Statesville. Those include Mrs. Gene Gregory, Mrs. Kenneth Campbell, Mrs. Garland Sisk and Mrs. Julius Nabors, bride of last night. Mrs. Frank Furches landed in New York Monday night and will be here shortly.” (4/3)
“Mrs. Mary Holliday, Jeanes teacher and supervisor of the county colored schools, was honored for her more than 25 years service here. Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation to Mrs. Holliday of a bronze plaque, which will be placed in Unity high school. Also present was Selma Burke, sculptress of the bronze plaque and a native of Mooresville.” (4/4)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, March 31 and April 4, 1921.
“They have figured out a schedule for the proposed through train from Goldsboro to Cincinnati and in doing so have left this town off the map. Any suggestion of a through train through Statesville without stopping here will bring this town into the arena fighting mad.” (3/31)
Statesville Rt. 1 letter 3/30. “Frost and ice plentiful this morning and we fear a lot of fruit will be killed. Nevertheless, we hope there will be plenty left. The wheat fields are beautifully green and the woods are full of blooming trees. This is a beautiful time of year when all nature is showing forth the resurrection of life.” (3/31)
Shiloh letter 3/30. “Ice this morning.” (3/31)
“The Iredell County Farm Bureau will conduct a county-wide campaign putting before the people of Iredell county the necessity of a big live organization of farmers. Along with this campaign, the Farm Bureau will throw its full force and energy back of the co-operative marketing movement now sweeping North Carolina for the handling of cotton and tobacco. The agreements are, says County Agent Graeber, a new ‘Declaration of Independence.’” (4/4)
Mooresville letter 4/2. “There was a light frost here this morning which nipped young vegetation. Mr. Nat. Johnston saved a crop of young beans by washing off the frost with fresh water before sun-up.” (4/4)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, March 31 and April 3, 1896.
“On account of the change in the schedule of the A., T. and O., mail for the south is now closed in the post office at 9 p.m. and the street boxes will not be looked in the morning. All mail for the south must be put in the letterboxes by 6 p.m. or mailed at the post office between that and 9 p.m.” (3/31)
Troutman’s. “This has been a regular fertilizer month at this place. There will be over 200 tons sold here this month. That means between $3,000 and $3 ½ ,000 and is nearly four times as much as was sold here last March. (3/31)
“To-morrow is All Fools’ Day.” (3/31)
“Now that the telephone has come into pretty general use in Statesville we again urge our friends to make a liberal use of it when they have any news. Call up No. 14,” (4/3)
“The contest is over and Charlotte has the college.” (4/3)
“To-day is Good Friday and Sunday is Easter.” (4/3)
Bethany township. “Mr. Bill Munday is to roll a house for Mr. F.F. Wooten to-morrow. It will attract some attention as house rolling is quite a rare thing in these parts. The building to be moved is a large two-story frame that has been standing for seventy-five or one hundred years. It is to be converted into a barn.” (4/3)