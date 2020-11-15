Out of Our Past

“Statesville motorists put on their own do very well, or so it seems in the matter of good parking. Since the re-paving work done on Center street, motorists have had to use their imagination in lieu of the customary white line and have parked with a neatness and exactness that was unexpected.” (11/19)

Statesville Grange meeting. “W.E. Webb spoke briefly on Gov. Gregg Cherry’s program for improving the secondary roads of the state. He called attention to the fact that there is only 130 miles of paved roads and 923 miles of rural dirt roads in Iredell county.” (11/20)

“L. Gordon with his son, Melvin, and Frank Ledbetter returned last evening from an interesting trip to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where it was their privilege to visit the famed atom bomb plant which covers an area of 37 square miles. Their visit was by invitation to bid on material and in spite of this it took four hours to gain entrance to the plant. They report that extreme secrecy prevails.” (11/21)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Nov. 18 and 22, 1920.