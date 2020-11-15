Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Nov. 16-21, 1970.
Al Carelli of Marshall U. football team killed in plane crash. “Carelli first came to Statesville to do his practice teaching from March to May 1965. He returned that fall to become line coach. He remained with SHS during the 1966 and 1967 seasons playing a key role in the undefeated regular season club Statesville fielded in 1966.” [Lenoir Rhyne 1965 grad] (11/16)
St. Pius X Catholic Church Thanksgiving buffet. “Bill Warren, pianist at Tweetsie Palace for Tweetsie Railroad, will furnish the evening’s entertainment. A student at Appalachian State University, he has performed for various groups and appeared on television.” (11/17)
“One of the season’s most unusual Christmas gifts will benefit holiday travelers in south Iredell. It will be the opening of I-77 from Ostwalt, north of Mooresville, to near the county line south of town. Barring bad weather, the road should be finished in about 30 days.” (11/18)
Local pollution board has held 2 mtgs. “Dr. J.H. Nicholson said, ‘Statesville is not as bad as most places I have seen but it has room for improvement.’ A trip in Statesville, especially around the large manufacturing areas, will reveal the terrific amount of smoke.” (11/19)
“Word was received here Thursday that PFC Thurston Heaggans was killed in action in Vietnam on last Sunday. Heaggans, a graduate of Unity High School, was fatally injured while in combat. He was attached to Company B, 503rd Infantry, 173rd Airborne.” (11/20)
“Mrs. Jettie Morrison, who had taught eighth grade at Troutman, is retiring after 44 years as teacher and administrative worker in Iredell County. The veteran educator began her career in 1926 at Piney Grove near Harmony.” (11/21)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Nov. 16-22, 1945 -- Military.
Capt. James E. Knight, CBI, on furlough. “2nd Air Commando P-51’s made over 12 raids into Siam, each involving a round trip of over 1600 miles, a record for single-engine fighters. Knight participated in the grueling forays and distinguished himself by his aggressive, low-level strafing of heavily-defended airfields. He has been awarded the Air Medal.” (11/16)
“Montford Clayton Parks, Jr., helped discharge more than 65,000,000 gallons of black bunker fuel and 325,000 gallons of lubricating oil to fighting ships while serving aboard the oiler USS Sepulga. The Sepulga and her crew saw 23 month’s duty in the Pacific.” (11/17)
Buff Grier letter. “I am now on Palawan. For a while I was on Luzon. Our squadron flew to Shanghai, Fuchow, Okinawa, Formosa and just generally all over that territory. From here we fly to Hong Kong, Borneo and around that section. The flights are more or less routine weather hops, photo hops and the like. I guess I will be out here about six more months.” (11/19)
“Private First Class Carl L. Templeton, Harmony, has enlisted in the Regular Army for one year, while serving with the 232nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Infantry ‘Rainbow’ Division. His organization is a unit of General Mark W. Clark’s United States forces in Austria.” (11/20)
“Lt. Anne E. Saunders has been selected among 16 WAC officers from across the country for duty with a transport corps to convoy members of the WAC to the United States. As personal counselor it will be her duty to advise them on life again as a civilian, the G.I. Bill of Rights and will prepare copy for the ship’s newspaper and arrange radio programs.” (11/21)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Nov. 16-21, 1945 – Home front.
New 1946 Oldsmobile different from 1942 model. “For instance the new bumpers, which really will serve to save the car itself from marring defacements, have a different angle. Made of shining chromium, they protect the whole front and rear of the car.” (11/16)
“Oh, boy! Pork chops! We bought them Tuesday evening took them home and put them on ice and spent the rest of the night in pleasant anticipation of nice brown chops for dinner the next day. Pork chops, which we hardly tasted since the beginning of the war.” (11/17)
“Statesville motorists put on their own do very well, or so it seems in the matter of good parking. Since the re-paving work done on Center street, motorists have had to use their imagination in lieu of the customary white line and have parked with a neatness and exactness that was unexpected.” (11/19)
Statesville Grange meeting. “W.E. Webb spoke briefly on Gov. Gregg Cherry’s program for improving the secondary roads of the state. He called attention to the fact that there is only 130 miles of paved roads and 923 miles of rural dirt roads in Iredell county.” (11/20)
“L. Gordon with his son, Melvin, and Frank Ledbetter returned last evening from an interesting trip to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where it was their privilege to visit the famed atom bomb plant which covers an area of 37 square miles. Their visit was by invitation to bid on material and in spite of this it took four hours to gain entrance to the plant. They report that extreme secrecy prevails.” (11/21)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Nov. 18 and 22, 1920.
Lois Ervin & Dannie B. Waugh marry at Troutman. “After his discharge from the army, about a year ago, Mr. Waugh returned here. Instead of seeking a high wage in the city, he returned to one of his father’s run-down farms and began making two blades of grass grow where gulleys had prevailed. His bride is a woman eminently fitted to cooperate with him in this scheme having been reared on a farm and drilled in industry and economy.” (11/18)
Lost SC flyers land 3 miles east of Statesville. “The airplanes landed on Mr. C.A. Dulin’s farm. They were on the way to a wedding in Thomasville. They followed the wrong railroad out of Charlotte. The men after taking on a supply of gasoline left for Thomasville.” (11/18)
“Mrs. Jane Clementine Rumple, widow of R.M. Rumple, who died Tuesday November 9, following a stroke of paralysis, died late Thursday afternoon. Mrs. Rumple’s death was caused by paralysis. Mrs. Rumple attended the funeral services of her husband Saturday morning. That afternoon she suffered a stroke of paralysis and death followed soon after.” (11/22)
Thursday Afternoon Book Club. “Mrs. J.F. Carlton read a paper on ‘The Powers and Duties of Congress.’ Mrs. J.F. Bowles read a paper on ‘Methods of Enacting Laws.’” (11/22)
“Mr. Godfrey Kimball is in Waynesboro, Ga., attending the Georgia State bird-dog trials. He enters Carolina Frank and a dog of the derby class.” (11/22)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Nov. 19 and 22, 1895.
“The schedule of the west-bound train on the Western North Carolina Railroad will be changed again next Sunday. The train will leave Salisbury on and after that day at 10:30 a.m., as before the present schedule went into effect. Thus connection will be made at Salisbury with the train on the main line south. To effect this is why the change is to be made.” (11/19)
Methodist ministers on the move. “Rev. R.S. Webb, pastor of the Statesville circuit, has served his charge four years and will of course not be returned. It is a matter of regret that under the rules of Mr. Webb’s Church he will have to go elsewhere. He is a good man and a faithful servant of the Master. We commend him to the people to whom he may be sent.” (11/19)
Iredell changes from new state election law requiring “at least one separate place of voting for every 350 electors”. “One change will be necessary according to the new law and that is in Coddle Creek township. In this township 404 votes were cast. Clerk of Court Furches will designate an additional polling place. In no other precinct did the vote reach 350.” (11/22)
Public Meeting. “There will be a public meeting at the court house, Friday night, 22nd; to take action in the matter of the college. This last chance will be given the people to act upon this important matter before action is taken in the manner heretofore indicated. Let everyone attend. Bring your wives and daughters. L.C. Caldwell, Mayor.” (11/22)
