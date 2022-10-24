Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Oct. 24-30. 1972.

City Planning and Zoning Director David Currier on Interstate 40 and U.S. 21 interchange. “He said the city is proposing the addition of lanes, a new bridge and major ramp changes as part of a new interchange near the Crossroads Shopping Center.” (10/24)

South Iredell 21, South Caldwell 7: “The Vikings used their power running attack well as Aaron Graham, Jason Morris and Marion Freeman accounted for 212 yards rushing and all three touchdowns. Graham led the way with 133 yards on 20 carries.” (10/25)

“Road improvements have been completed at the intersection of US 64 East and River Hill Road, including paving and turning lanes with turn signals. Traffic has been a problem since the opening of East Middle School.” (The intersection had more than 2,200 vehicles daily.) (10/26)

Commissioners studying noise ordinance: “The current ordinance prohibits businesses from creating any disturbing noises between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Commissioners have given the go-ahead to study the feasibility of going to a decibel-based ordinance.” (10/27)

“Firefighters with the Statesville Fire Department responded twice in the last 24 hours to a local plant because of a fire that started in a baler. Approximately 80 employees had to be evacuated at Jet Corr, located at 1903 Weinig St.” (10/28)

“A preliminary study shows Iredell County high schools comparing well with other high schools across the state in End-of-Course test scores. Four of the five high schools in the county ranked in the top third. South Iredell High School ranked 23rd.” (10/28)

“John Jordan will be guest organist on Nov. 2, at First Presbyterian Church. For nearly two years First Presbyterian had been refurbishing its Casavant Organ, which was given in 1924 by the children of James C. and Dora Montgomery Steele in their memory.” (10/30)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Oct. 24-30, 1972.

Obituary for Stoy C. Parks, 56: “A retired employee of the City of Statesville, he served in World War II. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.” (10/24)

Statesville High School Grenadier Band to play at Charlotte campaign stop by Vice President Spiro Agnew: “Ken Rudd, band director, said he presumed the selection of the Statesville band was in part due to the recent performance in Washington’s Robert F. Kennedy Stadium at half-time of the Washington Redskins-Philadelphia Eagles game.” (The band was asked on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to play on Wednesday, Oct. 25) (10/25)

Photo caption: “Workmen are busy on the parking lot in front of the 62,000-square-foot building on N.C. 115 that will house Mammoth Mart. Hiring of employees is underway as well as stocking of the store, which is expected to open soon.” (10/26)

New business at I-40 and Old Mountain Road: “Ralph Yount is president of the family-owned Glendale Industries. Allen Knox, Chamber of Commerce, said it is another step in adding to Statesville’s prominence on the furniture strand between Lenoir and High Point.” (10/27)

Statesville High, 20 Albemarle 0: “The Greyhound defense turned in an outstanding first half, limited Albemarle to minus three yards passing and 26 rushing for a net total offense of 23 yards.” (Andy Patterson had three interceptions.) (10/28)

Long-life bulb bad for business: “Glenn Fox, owner and operator of Fox’s Grocery on Oakland Ave., said G.E. Keiger came in to buy a bulb to replace the one on his front porch. In the 29 years since he bought the house, it’s the first time he’s put in a new one.” (10/30)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Oct. 24-30, 1947.

“Miss Betty Sherill, who has been in Norfolk, has come to her home in Troutman and will begin work in the J.C. Penney warehouse Monday. She is a comptometer operator.” (First successful key-driven adding machine; pressing keys alone completes the adding.) (10/24)

“It’s the King of the Cowboys in color! The very popular Roy Rogers will come to the Playhouse theater in his first trucolor picture, ‘Apache Rose,’ Wednesday. Charming Dale Evans will once more play the part of his leading lady.” (It was not a personal appearance.) (10/25)

Martha Neil Hager and John Austin Plyler: “Mrs. Plyler attended Cool Spring high school and Brevard college. Mr. Plyler was graduated from Cool Spring high school, was employed as a machinist at Pearl Harbor navy yard for 25 months and then served nine months in naval reserve. He and his brother operate Plyler brothers grocery and café on the Mocksville road.” (10/27)

Statesville High 31, Asheboro 6 in the rain: “Beck had two touchdowns, Menscer one, Allie one and Jim Fisher took a pass over the line. The Greyhounds were wearing their beautiful new uniforms for the first time. They’re blue with gray numerals, with the pants having a gray stripe. After last night, they’re muddy, too.” (10/28)

Daughters of the American Revolution meeting: “Rev. Charles P. Bowles, chairman of the city recreation commission, stressed the importance of a well-planned recreational program in Statesville one that he remarked should be a year round project, not merely a vacation program.” (10/29)

Merchants Association: “Merchants learned that possibilities for an elaborate system of Yule lights were small because of the city’s overloaded power system. They turned to plans for a Christmas scene on the Mills lot at the square and for special Christmas music.” (10/30)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Oct. 26 and 30, 1922.

“The Vance is to have an annex of from 50 to 60 rooms, the exact number depending upon the final plan worked out by the architect. The annex is to be built directly to the rear, of the same construction as the hotel.” (10/26)

“Mr. R. K. McLean, trainmaster of the western division of the Southern Railway, is in Statesville today making a survey of local conditions. The pressure on the road’s facilities, unusually heavy for the past month, continues unabated.” (10/26)

Mount Mourne: “The school at Mt. Mourne is progressing most nicely. The present enrollment is one hundred twenty-five, and is steadily increasing as the last of the cotton is being picked. This is the first year that Mt. Mourne has had a four-year high school. Thirty-five students are enrolled in that department.” (10/26)

Monthly meeting of Statesville schools faculty: “A local branch of the North Carolina Teachers’ Association was organized, with every teacher being enrolled. The matter of organization was gone into, resulting in the election without opposition of Miss Bernice Turner, as president, and Miss Florence Miller secretary and treasurer.” (10/30)

Crescent Theater updated: “First, the screen will be placed in the other end of the building and those entering will be seated without turning around. Second, the seating capacity will be increased from 363 to between 450 and 500. Third, one of the roomiest stages in the State is being constructed, so that the house will not only be a movie palace, but will be able to handle the best of the road attractions and vaudeville, which local people have not been able to see heretofore.” (10/30)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Oct. 26 and 29, 1897.

“Sheriff Wycoff finished his tax collecting round at Mooresville Thursday. He took in $4,013.29. The sheriff was assisted by Deputy Sheriff Templeton and the two were kept so busy that they didn’t have time to stop for dinner.” (10/26)

“The fakir with his skin game was in evidence at the circus Thursday, and as was to have been expected he found suckers a plenty. But those that lost their cash, and apparently a good many did, kept quiet about it. The police had no complaints.” (10/26)

“The band returned from Raleigh Friday night. They report a pleasant trip and courteous treatment from the fair managers and citizens of Raleigh.” (10/26)

“The town was billed yesterday for Gentry’s Dog and Pony Show. It will exhibit here Friday.” (10/26)

“Since the beginning of his term the first of last December Register Turner has issued 240 marriage licenses — six more than his predecessor, Register Ramsey, issued during his entire two years’ term. Is it a sign of prosperity?” (10/29)

“Mr. J.T. Willson, auctioneer at the Farmers’ Warehouse last season, has returned from Davie county, where he spent the summer, and is again at his post at Farmers’.” (10/29)

“Register Turner has received for registration 16 deeds for the right of way of the Mocksville Mooresville railroad through this county, and ten more are expected today.” (10/29)

“It is a subject of general remark that not in many years, if ever, before, did the end of October come without a killing frost.” (10/29)