Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Sept. 5-11, 1972.

“The Diabetes Care Center recently opened at Columbia Davis Medical Center, providing inpatient and outpatient services for individuals with diabetes. Another exciting component of the Columbia Davis Diabetes care program is the addition of the Insulin Pump.” (9/5)

SIHS 21 Newton-Conover 20. “With 3:21 left in the fourth quarter, Aaron Graham took a hand off up the middle and did not stop until he had shrugged off four would-be tacklers and sprinted 54 yards.” [Graham also scored on touchdown on runs of 12 and 8 yards.] (9/6)

“Diana is being mourned officially in Iredell County as American and North Carolina flags at the Iredell County Government Center, the Hall of Justice and the Iredell County Public Library fly at half staff in honor of her memory.” (9/7)

Photos. “Merle Haggard ‘bends them guitar strings’ as he tears into another country standard. Haggard was the headliner at this year’s WFMX Country Homecoming. The Okie from Muskogee performed hits including ‘Workin’ Man Blues’ and ‘Mama Tried.’” (9/8)

Photos. “Marshall Redmond looks over a few of the many bottles he’s been collecting since the 1970s. This six-ounce Coca Cola bottle has a Nov. 16, 1915, patent date and was made for the Statesville bottling plant. Statesville is printed on the bottom of the bottle.” (9/9)

Obit Lloyd Burns Shumake, 76. “He was retired Chief of Police of the Town of Mooresville having 30 years’ service. Mr. Shumake was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.” (9/10)

Mike Miller of Cooperative Extension Service on crops helped by 2 inches of rain in 48 hours. “‘Soybean plants were beginning to shed theirs pods due to drought stress. Silage corn was drying up pretty fast. And pastures were getting in critical shape; some farmers were already starting to feed hay.’” (9/11)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Sept. 5-11, 1972.

County Fair opens. “There was only a rumor of rain as a record number of people, 6,326 came through the fair gates. With a heavy rain falling early today but the weather forecast calling for clearing by tonight, Clyde Smyre, fair manager, said the rain would help ‘clear the dust for us.’” (9/5)

“Miss Elizabeth Hill, director of nursing at Davis Hospital, has received word that all 1972 graduates of Davis Hospital School of Nursing passed the state board examination. This is the second consecutive class of Davis graduates to pass the state board 100 per cent.” (9/6)

“Iredell County’s ninth Lions Club, the North Iredell Lions Club, has been organized with James Stack as president. The club, organized under the Mooresville and Monticello Lions clubs, met for the first time at the Harmony Café.” (9/7)

“Dr. James C. Abell, native of Yanceyville, will begin duties Monday as the new head of the pediatrics department at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Dr. Abell, who will also open a practice at 110 Stockton St., comes to Statesville form the University of Kentucky Hospital.” (9/8)

SHS 23 Kannapolis 0. “Mark Ogburn scampered 11 yards to set up a 32-yard field goal by Bill Cherry. The field goal was the first for SHS since Eddie Gamble was a player in 1967. The Hounds blew it open in the third quarter with 14 points.” (9/9)

Fair closed Saturday. “Total attendance for the week was put at 53,014 as compared to 53,248 for 1971. Clyde Smyre conceded that, at the close of his 25th year as fair manager, he celebrated with 15 hours of sleep.” (9/11)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Sept. 5-11, 1947.

John T. Adams, Jr., son Mr. & Mrs. Talmage Adams, now 1st Lt.. “Lt. Adams has been in service for three years, and is stationed at Wurzburg, Germany. Adams anticipates remaining in the army until mid-summer of next year. He plans to re-enter college next fall.” (9/5)

Aldermen approve $60,000 plan to extend sewer lines to southeast Statesville. “The area included is Shelton avenue and vicinity, Winston avenue, Monroe street and Rabbittown and Diamond Hill communities as far east as Opal street.” (9/6)

Helen Carolyn Miller & Lee Adolphus Black, Jr. “She is a graduate of Harmony high school and attended W.C.U.N.C. where she majored in music. He attended Statesville schools and was a veteran of World War II as he served in the U.S. navy, 18 months was spent overseas in the Pacific area.” (9/8)

“A contract for grading and surfacing the site of the proposed new gymnasium at Statesville senior high school was let last night to Gilbert Engineering company, and work is expected to begin immediately.” (9/9)

“The Frances Hamilton Bible class of the First A.R.P church voted to give $1,000 toward the purchasing of a mobile unit for Rev. B.L. Hamilton and his family to take with them to India on their return this fall. The missionaries need a truck-trailer for their annual encampment in the Punjab area.” (9/10)

More seats for HS football. “The baseball grandstand is not in a position for observation of a football game. The addition of two more rows along the left field line will bring capacity up to 1,000 and the erection of seats on the right side of the field should make several hundred more seats available. ” (9/11)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 7 and 11, 1922.

“The first bale of the new crop of cotton was ginned here Tuesday by N.B. Mills Ginning Company, the bale weighing 425 pounds. The cotton was raised by Mr. J.A. Chandler, of Barringer. This is the fourth year for Mr. Chandler to bring in the first bale.” (9/7)

Troutman. “Three more days and the base of the highway will have been completed through the village. Today the road force begin pouring asphalt at Shepherd’s. They will rush completion of a few miles at Shepherd’s and turn over the finished product to the State.” (9/7)

“Material is being placed and other preparatory work is being done getting the construction work of the new Harmony school building under way. The work will be pushed so as to have the outer work completed by the coming of rough winter weather.” (9/7)

“John G. Lewis, local attorney and secretary of the volunteer fire department, was considerable bruised and injured Friday when run over by an automobile he was attempting to catch to go to the fire on Eighth street. His injuries are not considered serious.” (9/11)

“Rev. H.M. Parker offered his resignation as pastor of the Front Street Presbyterian church. Dr. Parker will be professor of Bible, psychology and ethics at Mitchell college the coming term. He will continue his work as pastor of Little Joe’s church, Barium.” (9/11)

“Miss Harriette Holton, arrived today to take charge of the home economics department in the local high school The rooms for this department have been fixed up, one for the cooking class and one for sewing, another room will be used as a dining room.” (9/11)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 7 and 10, 1897.

“Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Noell and two children, of Roxboro, and Mr. and Mrs. F.G. Holman and two children, of Moravian Falls, are visiting Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Holman, in Cool Spring township, Mr. F.G. Holman and Mrs. J.W. Noell being children of Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Holman. Yesterday, the persons named and Mrs. C.C. Gay, Mrs. J.B. Holman’s mother, came to town and the group, eleven in all representing four generations, were photographed by Photographer Stimson.” (9/7)

“Rev. J.O. Shelley preached at Bethel church Saturday and Sunday but didn’t continue the meeting as he had expected. The cotton and fodder fields being white unto harvest the congregation decided to postpone the meeting till the first Sunday in November.” (9/7)

“A party of about a dozen gentlemen went out Tuesday afternoon to examine the water supply for the proposed water works. They found everything fully up to the representations made by the aldermen. The water is abundant in quantity and excellent in quality.” (9/10)

“Mr. Logan Stimson is improving but still confined to his bed from injuries received by a fall from his bicycle Tuesday morning. Mr. Stimson was seized with dizziness. This is his second accident since he became a devotee of the wheel and both of them rather serious.” (9/10)

Aldermen. “A request for the opening of a street from Center street to Meeting, near the Henry House, was referred to the street committee. A petition asking for the regulation of the sale of beef on the streets was referred to the committee on ordinances.” (9/10)