Out of Our Past

Johnson Furniture Co. “During the war we had the pleasure of having on display in our store pictures of men and women who served in the armed forces from Iredell county. Now that these servicemen and women have returned to civilian life we wish to return the pictures to the families of these fine and glorious people who made great sacrifices that we may enjoy a free nation. Please stop by the store and ask any salesman for your picture.” (7/10)

“Have you heard that in the near future you will be paying your telephone bills upstairs in the new West Building next to the postoffice. Only the business will be moving, thus making room in the main building on North Center for new equipment and expansion.”” (7/11)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

July 7 and 11, 1921.

“The band concert Monday evening on the court house green was largely attended and was said to have been the best program rendered this year. Besides the patriotic program, several selections of old-folk-lore songs were also given. The new open air stage was officially used last night for the first time.” [Monday was the Fourth of July.] (7/7)