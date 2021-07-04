Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
July 5-10, 1971.
Photo. “The annual reunion of the 77th Evacuation Hospital of World War II was held at the Holiday Inn in Statesville. Ninety-five persons attended, with 43 being veterans.” [Local men Lee Fincannon, Dick Flanders, Harold Sherrill, Tom Smith, Edd Lambert, Frank Meek] (7/5)
“A Volkswagen dealership should be opened in Statesville about November of this year. Jim Armstrong of Gastonia has obtained the dealership. The dealership will be located on Sullivan Road and will adjoin the Lowe’s supermarket property.” (7/6)
Officer Henry Sink on Mooresville area wreck. “A truck carrying several hundred chickens ran off the road and rolled on its side. ‘Another truck came by as we were loading the chickens. That truck was carrying hogs. I was sure glad that it didn’t turn over.’” (7/7)
James Lee on questions asked drivers during traffic survey. “Where the trip originated, where the driver is going, why the trip is being made, and where the vehicle is garaged at night. ‘Names are not used in the survey,’ Lee added.” (7/8)
New Salem Church League softball. “Joyce Carter had four safeties and Sherry Steele, Diane Seamon and Linda Wooten added three each in pacing South River to a 15-14 win over Fairview in an eight inning contest. Mary Wise, Vicky Frye and Joyce Benton had four hits each in a losing effort.” (7/9)
For Sale. “’55 Chevrolet, 2-dr. post, built 283, synchronized 3-spd., Rally wheels, new paint.” (7/10)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily record,
July 5, 8-11, 1946—Military.
“First Lt. Thomas R. Saunders of the U.S. Army Air Corps arrived home yesterday from Chanute Field, Illinois where he has been stationed for the past year. He plans to reenlist in the Air Corps at the end of three months leave.” (7/5)
“Pvt. James Hutchins who is stationed in Maryland, has been given a short emergency furlough on account of the illness of his mother, Mrs. David Hutchins of the county.” (7/8)
“Ensign Frank Deaton returned to Annapolis after an extended leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Deaton.” (7/8)
“S2/c Roy Barkley who has recently been serving with the navy in the Pacific is at home having received his discharge at Norfolk, Va.” (7/9)
“Following area men enlisted in the Navy during June. Clarence P. Benfield, Karl K. Kanipe, William P. Boovey, Jesse P. Walker, William J. Everett, John C. Lail, Roy Moore and Veldon G. Carrigan.” (7/9)
“Cpl. Lawrence Blanton received his honorable discharge from the Army at Fort Bragg, Sunday and is now in the city with his wife at her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Paul Leonard. He was overseas 18 months and in the headquarters of General Patton’s army. Blanton plans to enjoy a well-earned rest for the time being.” (7/10)
“William C. Feimster, St 3/c of Route 5, Statesville, was honorably discharged from the U.S. Naval Reserve at the Naval separation Center, Jacksonville, Florida on July 6.” (7/11)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
July 5, 8-11, 1946—Home front.
Statesville 2nd baseman’s day. “Jimmy Trew put the real July Fourth finish on the ball game here yesterday afternoon slapping out a grand slam homer in the last half of the ninth to give the Cubs the winning margin over Hickory, 4 to 3. The Rebels made it all even back in their home park in the night game, however, taking 10 innings to edge the Cubs 7-6. Trew muffed Bartalini’s ground ball to put him on first base and Knight tripled across the winning run.” (7/5)
“A delegation of 20 residents of Bloomfield renewed their application for all-weather surfacing of Lackey and Wilson streets and Alexander between Lackey and Oakdale. The project was approved before the war and actual paving is awaiting acquisition of materials.” (7/8)
“Installation is scheduled to commence today on 12 new Gamewell fire alarm gongs in homes of regular and volunteer firemen in an effort to improve the efficiency of notifying regulars and volunteers who might not otherwise hear the fire horn.” (7/9)
Johnson Furniture Co. “During the war we had the pleasure of having on display in our store pictures of men and women who served in the armed forces from Iredell county. Now that these servicemen and women have returned to civilian life we wish to return the pictures to the families of these fine and glorious people who made great sacrifices that we may enjoy a free nation. Please stop by the store and ask any salesman for your picture.” (7/10)
“Have you heard that in the near future you will be paying your telephone bills upstairs in the new West Building next to the postoffice. Only the business will be moving, thus making room in the main building on North Center for new equipment and expansion.”” (7/11)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
July 7 and 11, 1921.
“The band concert Monday evening on the court house green was largely attended and was said to have been the best program rendered this year. Besides the patriotic program, several selections of old-folk-lore songs were also given. The new open air stage was officially used last night for the first time.” [Monday was the Fourth of July.] (7/7)
Mooresville. “The road engineers who are surveying and mapping out a place to locate the hard-surfaced road from the Mecklenburg line to Statesville via Mooresville, have been busy along here for several days and are now about a mile above town. They have surveyed a route up Main street and also one up Broad street.” (7/7)
“Mayor Bristol has instructed the city officers to arrest all owners of automobiles appearing on the streets without license numbers after the 15th of July. Those not having license numbers by that time, the mayor says, had best leave their automobiles in the garage.” (7/11)
“Two Ford cars confiscated for being used in the illegal liquor traffic were sold at public auction today. One was sold to C.S. Albea for $375 and the other to Mr. A.Y. Neill for $290.” (7/11)
Mooresville. “Mrs. J. Pratt Brawley, on Eastern Heights had a birthday dinner, with a few of her relatives, Friday. They had an old-time dinner and a fine coconut cake with 33 layers, which means 33 years.” (7/11)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
July 7 and 10, 1896.
Board of aldermen. “An ordinance was passed requiring all business men to keep a box in rear of their premises in which to deposit trash, melon rinds and other accumulations – this to be carted away once a day.” (7/7)
Stophel PO. “Messrs. Knox Moore and Moses Early have bought a Dederick over-circle hay press from Mr. M.L. Barringer and taken it to their neighborhood and are putting hay in marketable shape.” (7/7)
Letter to the Editor. “I had the pleasure of attending a picnic at Cooper’s fishery on, July 4th. Bright eyes and thin moustaches abounded in untold numbers.” (7/7)
“The heavy rains of this week have put the water courses on a boom. The Catawba river was reported very high yesterday.” (7/10)
Bethany township. “We are having lots of rain now. The hardest fell Sunday afternoon in the western part of this township. Between Fifth creek and the river seemed to be the centre. Fences across small streams and hollows were swept away.” (7/10)
Clio. “Mr. Ab. Lackey, late of this place now of Elizabethton, Tenn., came in several days ago on a visit and brought a ground hog with him. Many people have paid his hogship a visit through curiosity.” (7/10)