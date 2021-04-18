Out of Our Past

SHS 15 Scotts 5. “The big eighth upset the applecart and the Greyhounds blasted out 10 hits for as many runs to put the game in history. Fanjoy led the hitting attack with three for three, while H. Moore for Scotts turned in the same performance.” (4/24)

“Colson-Dymond ladies’ apparel store will soon occupy their new store in the modern up-to-date West building next to the post office. The West building comprises six storerooms, with supermarket added on the western side of the structure.” (4/25)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, April 21 and 24, 1921.

“Mr. Frederick Burger, who has been a resident of Statesville for some years and who has been with the mechanical department of this paper for several months, is now a citizen of the United States. Mr. Berger was born in Budapest, Hungary, and reared in Vienna, Austria. He came to the United States a little more than seven years ago. He is a linotype operator.” (4/21)