Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, April 19-24, 1971.
Groundbreaking for a new church. “Calvary United Presbyterian Church was formed in January 1968 with the joining of three congregations. The three churches which merged were Broad Street United Presbyterian Church, Pleasant Grove United Presbyterian Church and Race Street United Presbyterian Church.” (4/19)
“Superintendent A.D. Kornegay advised the school board that preliminary figures show the school system stand to lose 13 teachers next year. The enrollment of the system dropped some 300 from last year.” (4/20)
NIHS 4 SIHS 3. “Barry Morrison walked and stole second base. Ronnie Simmons was safe on a fielder’s choice as Morrison slid under the tag at third base. Chuck Harris singled in one run with another scoring on Gary Poole’s ground ball.” (4/21)
“C.B. Reavis, mayor of Harmony for the past 10 years, announced today that he will not seek re-election to the post. Reavis explained that he will continue to devote much of his time to his funeral home business.” (4/22)
“A meeting of some 35 West Iredell residents Wednesday night at Bradford’s Crossroads began preliminary investigation into the establishment of the county’s second water corporation.” (4/23)
50th anniversary American Legion Auxiliary. “Mrs. Mary C. Merritt who is a charter member and still active in the unit as Rehabilitation Committee Chairman, reminisced about the first meeting and the women who were active in the founding of the Statesville group.” (4/24)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, April 19-25, 1946—Military.
Canine WWII veteran. “There’s a man and lady in this town that are mighty proud of their dog—they are Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ledbetter. It served from July 1942 until December 1, 1945, as a sentry dog at Mitchell Field, New York. War Dog ‘Skipper’ is a splendid Doberman Pincher.” (4/19)
“Charles Ostwalt notified his parents that he had arrived at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey. Charley spent quite some time in Europe and Germany. Before entering service, he was a star athlete at Statesville high school. He is expected home soon.” (4/20)
Sgt. Vinson A. Sechrest home. “He participated in three major battles. Several months after stationed overseas, he was captured by the Germans and was held captive for 30 days. He was awarded three battle stars, purple heart and the ETO combat ribbon.” (4/22)
John L. Reitzel Iredell native headed Army’s food & agriculture program in Munich for 2 years. “Reitzel served as special assistant county agent in Henderson county from 1938 to 1942 when he entered the military government branch of the First Army.” (4/23)
Harmony. “Pfc. Edgar Barnette who has been stationed in Tokyo has received his discharge and returned home.” (4/24)
“Among a group of North Carolinians due to arrive aboard the SS Cape Cleare, due at San Francisco Monday, April 22nd, from Army stations in the Pacific area is T/4 Edward Summers of Statesville.” (4/245)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, April 19-25, 1946—Home front.
“Miss Helen McLean, who is employed in Washington, D.C., arrived home yesterday to spend the holidays with her parents on Boulevard.” (4/19)
“Statesville residents will observe their first peacetime Easter in five years with sunrise services at St. John’s Lutheran and Broad Street Methodist churches respectively. With bright, sunny skies in the offing, indications point toward a record attendance.” (4/20)
“After working at various barbershops in Statesville for the past 20 years, W.A. Travis has opened his own business in West Statesville. The new shop, a neat, one-chair outfit, is located at the corner of Woodlawn Drive and the Hickory highway.” (4/22)
Smokey the Bear to appear in Record. “Smokey is the idea of the U.S. Forest Service which is sponsoring the campaign against needless destruction of our forests by fire, especially at this time when so many wartime shortages make it essential that every tree be saved.” (4/23)
SHS 15 Scotts 5. “The big eighth upset the applecart and the Greyhounds blasted out 10 hits for as many runs to put the game in history. Fanjoy led the hitting attack with three for three, while H. Moore for Scotts turned in the same performance.” (4/24)
“Colson-Dymond ladies’ apparel store will soon occupy their new store in the modern up-to-date West building next to the post office. The West building comprises six storerooms, with supermarket added on the western side of the structure.” (4/25)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, April 21 and 24, 1921.
“Mr. Frederick Burger, who has been a resident of Statesville for some years and who has been with the mechanical department of this paper for several months, is now a citizen of the United States. Mr. Berger was born in Budapest, Hungary, and reared in Vienna, Austria. He came to the United States a little more than seven years ago. He is a linotype operator.” (4/21)
“Mr. J.T. Jennings, of Union Grove township, observes an interesting fact in regard to the seventh grade examinations held a few days ago. There are seven schools in the township and from the pupils of these 7 schools 17 took the examination, 16 were girls and one boy. Are the girls taking more interest in education and making better students?” (4/21)
“The remains of Lieut. Robert Hurst Turner, which arrived here Friday, were interred yesterday in Oakwood cemetery. The funeral services were conducted in Broad Street Methodist church. A much larger crowd assembled for the funeral services than could get in the church. The members of the American Legion and local ex-service men attended in a body. Turner was killed in action July 24, 1918, being the first Statesville boy killed in action.” (4/25)
“The remains of Private Franklin B. Wilson were interred at Damascus church yesterday afternoon in the presence of a large attendance. His remains arrived here Friday morning. A number of ex-service men attended and took part in the service.” (4/25)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, April 21 and 24, 1896.
“Mr. J.F. Swann, of Cool Spring, who graduated an M.D. at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Baltimore last week, arrived home Friday. Dr. Swann will not determine on a location until he gets through with the State Medical Board. Another Iredell man, Mr. J.P. Turner, also of Cool Spring, graduated an M.D. from the University of Maryland, Baltimore, last week. He had a position in a hospital in Baltimore last year and may remain there this year.” (4/21)
“Federal Court begins here today. Witnesses, suitors, officers and attorneys began arriving yesterday and the prospect is that there will be a pretty big court. The Federal court generally brings rain and we hope it will this time.” (4/21)
“The Federal Court is with us once again. There are the old familiar faces. Many of them have been coming to Federal Court for years and will continue to come until they die, when their children will take their places. Same with the lawyers. Following is a partial list of cases disposed of during the week. They are all for distilling and retailing, etc.” [23 cases were listed.] (4/25)
“The dry spell is about to produce a water famine in Statesville. Many wells are failing – especially the public wells. The rain falls we are told on the just and unjust alike. Some fell in surrounding towns – on the unjust, say – Tuesday afternoon, and we think our turn will come soon.” (4/25)