Out of Our Past

“Samuel C. McCrary, 17, seaman second class, has been assigned to the USS McKenzie. McCrary, who reported to the vessel from the Naval Training Center, Norfolk, Va., entered the Navy on February 26 and received his recruit training at Norfolk.” (6/19)

“Washington, June 20. — Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower predicts that U.S. occupation forces must be kept overseas for at least three and possibly five to 10 years. There is little prospect of cutting the Army below the 1,070,000 figure estimated on July 1, 1947.” (6/20)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, June 14-20, 1946 — Home front.

“June is proving to be the month for weddings. To date this month, 24 licenses have been granted as compared with 23 all last June. For the year 1946 to date there have been 229 licenses issued as compared with 94 to date last year.” (6/14)

“Attorney Hugh G. Mitchell announced today that he has accepted a position tendered him as special legal adviser to the United Nations organization. He has requested a leave of absence from the Tokyo trials during the time he serves with the United Nations.” (6/15)