Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, June 14-19, 1971.
Local church appointments by Western N.C. Conference United Methodist Church. “Bishop Earl G. Hunt read out the names of Rev. Earle R. Haire for Broad Street, Rev. Joseph C. McMurray for Boulevard, and Rev. Billy E. Bass for Wesley Memorial.” (6/14)
“Statesville High School’s John Donaldson, all South Piedmont Conference second baseman for three consecutive years, was named to the Greensboro Daily News All-State baseball team. He batted .419. He also led the SPC in home runs with eight.” (6/15)
“With less than one-tenth of the eligible voters going to the poll, Statesville residents Tuesday gave approval to the city council’s plan to issue $1 million in bonds for improvements and additions to the city’s electrical system.” [793 for, 59 against] (6/16)
“The Ft. Dobbs campaign is practically over. A letter has been sent to the North Carolina Department of Archives and History informing them that $10,000 is in the bank and asking what the next steps will be.” [Matching funds raised to buy more land at site.] (6/17)
Lake Norman Marine Commission and safety concerns. “A new regulation adopted by the commission prohibits the use of any metal barrels or drums in the construction, installation, maintenance of any pier, boathouse, or other structure on the lake.” (6/18)
Local figures from the Follow-Up Survey of North Carolina High School Graduates, 1970. “Of the 1970 Statesville high school graduates, 59.9 per cent went on to college, 56.7 per cent of the Mooresville graduates and 27 per cent of the county high schools.” (6/19)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, June 14-20, 1946 — Military.
“Memorial services for Staff Sgt. E.K. Wooten, Jr., who lost his life in France, July 18, 1944, will be held Sunday afternoon at New Hope Baptist church. He was an engineer on a B-24 when he met his death. He was the holder of the air medal, the Purple Heart and presidential citation.” (6/14)
“Washington, June 15. — Army commanders had orders today to ship home all drafted fathers and all men with 21 months service. Drafted men in the United States who have served 21 months are to be discharged immediately.” (6/15)
“Washington, June 17. — Senate and House conferees on the draft extension bills today again tackled the vexing problem of whether to conscript teenagers. The Senate would conscript 18- and 19-year-olds, but the House would not call any youth younger than 20.” (6/17)
“Howard E. Brown SK 3/c arrived in Statesville early last Saturday morning with his discharge from the U.S. Navy. Brown has been in service over two years. During most of the two years he was stationed on the USS Cebu.” (6/18)
“Samuel C. McCrary, 17, seaman second class, has been assigned to the USS McKenzie. McCrary, who reported to the vessel from the Naval Training Center, Norfolk, Va., entered the Navy on February 26 and received his recruit training at Norfolk.” (6/19)
“Washington, June 20. — Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower predicts that U.S. occupation forces must be kept overseas for at least three and possibly five to 10 years. There is little prospect of cutting the Army below the 1,070,000 figure estimated on July 1, 1947.” (6/20)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, June 14-20, 1946 — Home front.
“June is proving to be the month for weddings. To date this month, 24 licenses have been granted as compared with 23 all last June. For the year 1946 to date there have been 229 licenses issued as compared with 94 to date last year.” (6/14)
“Attorney Hugh G. Mitchell announced today that he has accepted a position tendered him as special legal adviser to the United Nations organization. He has requested a leave of absence from the Tokyo trials during the time he serves with the United Nations.” (6/15)
“Jim Elliott winds the town clock each Saturday morning and that keeps it ticking until the next Saturday. Last Saturday we went along and he kindly let us wind it — it takes a lot of turning to lift the heavy weight suspended on steel cable.” (6/17)
Mary Lucille Sherrill & Donald Ray Bolton marry. “Mrs. Bolton is a graduate of Troutman high school and High Point College. For the past year she has been a member of the faculty of Cool Spring school. He served in the Army for two and a half years, including 18 months service in Italy. He just recently received his discharge.” (6/18)
“Yesterday was the hottest day of the year with the mercury climbing to the sultry 98-degree mark in the mid-afternoon as local people sought the shade and fans to get relief from the current heat wave which was still ‘bearing down’ today.” (6/19)
“Decision by the city to collect garbage twice weekly is welcome news during the summer months when the weather is hot and fly hazard is at its worst. The collection schedule should greatly relieve the overtaxed garbage pails throughout the city.” (6/20)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, June 16 and 20, 1921.
Board of aldermen. “A committee composed of C.E. Mills, A.B. Johnston and Dr. G.A. Lazenby was appointed with authority to act to see to the building at the rear of the court house a permanent bandstand with proper acoustic effect.” (6/16)
“Following several days of unseasonably hot weather, great throngs of humanity are crowding all west-bound trains going to the mountains to escape this sweltering weather. One thermometer registered 92 today at noon.” (6/16)
“Mr. and Mrs. D.J. Craig, and family, left yesterday for Blowing Rock to spend the summer.” (6/16)
“Prof. D. Matt Thompson, accompanied by his son, Mr. Dorman Thompson, arrived home Friday from Richmond, Va., where he has been undergoing treatment. It will be of interest to his many friends to know that Mr. Thompson stood the trip nicely.” (6/20)
“Mr. E.B. Stimson graduated from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music last Friday, in piano, voice and pipe organ. He had the distinction of being the only member of a class of 47 to receive three diplomas.” (6/20)
“Mr. S.P. Pemberton, of Wilmington, a registered pharmacist, has taken a position with the Hall Drug Company. Mrs. Pemberton will join him here within a few days.” (6/20)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, June 16 and 19, 1896.
County Democratic convention. “The convention was conservative and harmonious. The silver question has passed beyond our control and it would have been foolishness to have quarreled over the matter when our action could not affect the result.” [The silver question was should the national economy be based on the gold standard alone or gold and silver.] (6/16)
“Mr. W.J. Clifford was ‘scorching’ at the bicycle track in west Statesville when he took a ‘header’ and knocked his right shoulder out of place.” (6/16)
Clio. “The wheat in some fields was low and short-headed, but very well filled. Farmers have had trouble in getting hands. The crop was large and it all ripened at once.” (6/16)
“The graded school board met Tuesday afternoon and completed the work of electing teachers for the coming term this having been partially done at a meeting held on Wednesday previous. Prof. Thompson was re-elected superintendent.” (6/19)
“The colored Presbyterians have decided to build a new church on the site of the present building. The work of tearing down the old church and erecting the new is expected to begin at an early date.” (6/19)
“Physicians report that a good deal of typhoid fever is appearing in the country contiguous to Statesville.” (6/19)