Out of Our Past

Bryan’s visit. “Early Wednesday afternoon people began coming in from the country. The committee on arrangements had fitted up a stand on a corner of the depot platform. The train arrived at 11:15 and Mr. Bryan was escorted to the stand. Mr. Bryan was billed to speak 15 minutes. In fact he fell short two or three minutes. His remarks were frequently interrupted by cheering. At the conclusion, he was immediately escorted back to his train. He shook hands with a few people as he passed along. Soon after the candidate and his party boarded the train it left for Charlotte. Mr. Bryan was much fatigued on reaching Statesville. When he began his voice was low and husky but it grew stronger as he proceeded and nearly all the people could hear him. The man is being worked to death. He ought to let up on this campaign for a season.” (9/18)