Out of Our Past

Twenty-five
years ago:Statesville Record & Landmark Sept. 13-18, 1996.
“Photo: Members of the Braves 7-8-year-old Rinky Dink team that recently completed an 8-0 season. Front, Stevie Casanova. Second row, from left, Matthew Koonyz, Kyle Grant, Ke5ndra Holbrook, Sheila Everidge, Hunter Lane. Third row, Justin Jordan, Robert Dreschler, Casey Grant, Seldah El-Amin, Ricky Burke, Garrett Dreschler. Fourth row, coach Scott Lane and head coach Mike Grant.” (9/12)
“Photo: The doubles team of Holly McFarland, left, and Katie Neal recently became the winningest girls tennis team in Statesville High School history by breaking the school record of 63 wins previously held by Dana Daniels and Joanne Ashburn.” (9/13)
“Donna McMillen-Karr has seen firsthand the destruction left by Hurricane Fran. That’s why she and her three-year-old daughter, Hannah, stopped by the American Red Cross/United Way collection trailer at Wal-Mart Friday with donations of baby diapers and various food items. McMillen-Karr has relatives in the eastern part of the state, including an aunt and uncle in their 80s, who were flooded out and need help with the cleanup. She and her family went down to the help them, McMillen-Karr said.” (9/14)
“Statesville’s effort to become a 1997 All America City is progressing rapidly. In a meeting last week, the AAC committee heard presentations from leaders of five projects. The AAC committee will hear about other projects this month and select four or five which best meet the All America City criteria. These projects will be discussed in detail at the Oct. 10-12 chamber planning retreat in Myrtle Beach. Nancy Truesdale of 1996 All America Hartsville, S.C. will lead a Saturday morning workshop on the AAC process.” (9/15)
“There is less than a month left to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election. Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote, Louise McDaniels, elections supervisor for the country, said recently. Registered votes will be able to cast ballots in a number of races on Nov. 5, including U.S. president, Iredell county commissioner and a variety of state and national races.” (9/16)
“Speed and noise are integral parts of NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace’s life on the race track, but he doesn’t care for it as his home on Lake Norman. Wallace spoke out Monday in support of efforts to make Lake Norman safer and to transfer authority for boating regulations to the Lake Norman Marine Commission.” (9/17)
“Commscope Nighthawks came up with their own narrow victory defeating Ellis Home Improvement 19-18. Shawn Loftin and Tracy Harrington both had four hits for Commscope while Reggie White topped Ellis Home Improvement with four hits. In September 10 Division 1 action, Hop’s Place defeated Hugh’s Sheet Metal 13-11 with Mitch Phillips, Chad Rooney, Robbie Hildebrand, Roger West and Michael Smith all recording two hits for Hop’s Place. Chris Clouse had three hits for Hugh’s Sheet Metal.” (9/18)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Sept. 13-18, 1971.
Photo. “Rev. John Watkins was installed as minister of Forest Park Presbyterian Church in services Sunday. Other officials taking part are T.M. Harris, clerk of the church session; Louis Brown, elder; Elder R.D. Grier; and Dr. A.B. McClure, former minister of Forest Park.” (9/13)
“Judge Robert A. Collier Jr., resident judge, has been assigned to preside over all four weeks of Superior Court, which opens here October 4, it was announced today by Carl G. Smith, clerk of court.” (The three judges originally assigned to handle the four weeks had conflicts.) (9/14)
Society Baptist Church to observe 150th anniversary beginning Sunday. “Society Baptist Church was organized in 1821 in a two-room log school house that was near the present church. Through the years the church has had 28 pastors.” (9/15)
“Superior Dairies is now taking applications for retail route man. 5 days a week, many company benefits, including insurance, paid vacation, profit sharing, $400 per month guaranteed, plus commission. Apply at office Superior Dairies, 1161 W. Front St.” (9/16)
“Monticello Methodist Church, located on the Island Ford Road at N.C. 90, will celebrate its 25th anniversary Sunday. Rev. E.H. Lowman, the first minister of the church, will preach the morning worship service Sunday.” (9/17)
South Iredell down 20-7 at North Stanly late in the 4th quarter. “On the ensuing kickoff, Darrell Walden scooped up the short kick on the 30-yard line and set sail on a 70-yard trip to paydirt. Larry Ellis passed to Eddie Elliott for two points and the final 20-15 margin.” (9/18)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Sept. 13-19, 1946.
“The Servicemen’s class and the Young Men’s class of Front Street Baptist church will be hosts to the Men’s Bible class at a supper Friday September 27th at Miller’s Lake. All members are invited to attend and bring prospective members or guests.” (9/13)
“Private Franklin Warren returned to camp this afternoon following a two weeks’ furlough with his mother, Mrs. H.J. Warren. Private Warren completed his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and will report to California on September 19, for overseas duty.” (9/14)
“O.R. Mills Jr., has been promoted to major. Mills entered service with the National Guard troop of this city and wears the European Theater ribbon with five battle stars, Atlantic Theater ribbon, victory ribbon, German occupation ribbon and pre-Pearl Harbor ribbon.” (9/16)
Osaka, Japan. “Private Isaac H. Whiting has recently been assigned to the 25th Mechanized Cavalry Reconnaissance Troop of the 25th Infantry (Tropic Lightning) Division. Whiting entered the Army in February 1946. He left for overseas duty July of 1946.” (9/17)
“‘It’s the biggest copperhead snake I ever saw,’ exclaimed several spectators as they viewed the ‘granddaddy’ of copperheads killed on North Center street in front of the James R. Hill residence by workmen of the Statesville Sanitary Department.” (About 5 feet long & “as big around as your arm”.) (9/18)
Fred Hedrick to sing at Concord Presbyterian in Loray. “Early in his childhood days Mr. Hedrick was blinded in both eyes and finished his education in Raleigh schools. And since then plans to enter the University of N.C. this fall to study law and music.” (9/19)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Sept. 15 and 19, 1921.
“High school football practice began yesterday afternoon at Bristol Park, under the direction of J.M. Bagby. This marks Statesville High School’s first entrance into this sport. Bagby was quarterback on the Georgia Tech football eleven in ’12 and ’13.” (9/15)
“The special meeting of the county commissioners which was proposed at their last meeting for today has been called off as nothing of importance has come up since the last meeting.” (9/15)
Methodists 9, Presbyterians 7 & Frank McLaughlin’s troubles. “The Methodists found him for weak taps to the infield, which with slow fielding, resulted time and again in runs. The third inning was the big one when the Methodists pushed five runs across the home plate.” (9/15)
Mail order for Lazenby-Montgomery Hardware. “This customer wants ‘two sets of fire dogs; to hold up wood in an open fire place.’ This customer also wants ‘old time skillet and lids, something to bake cornbread in, by the fire, the old time way’.” (9/19)
Statesville Merchants Assn. discusses fair for Iredell. “Mr. A.W. Bunch expressed the opinion that Iredell will never have a fair until the businessmen are willing to go down in their pockets and finance it.” (9/19)
New Mooresville school opened 9 a.m. 9/19. “There are seven rooms on the second floor of the new building seated and ready. The teachers were on hand at the teachers’ meeting Thursday afternoon and were assigned their grades and rooms.” (9/19)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Sept. 15 and 18, 1896.
4th Rgt. NC State Guard at Troutman. “Left Camp Jones at 9:15 a.m. Arrived at Camp Harrell 11:30 a.m. Distance of march 6 miles. The Barium Springs orphans treated Camp Harrell to a crosstie drill, which was very fine. Troutman was out in full force of course.” (9/15)
4th Rgt. NC State Guard at Mooresville. “Large numbers, men, women and children, visited the camp Saturday evening and all day Sunday, and were much interested in the movements of the troops, especially dress parade and the practice with the Gatling gun.” (9/15)
“The repairs and improvements on the college are going on rapidly. An order for the latest and most improved desks for the primary department was placed with a firm in Chicago last week.” (Statesville Female had a primary & intermediate dept. in addition to college.) (9/15)
Bryan’s visit. “Early Wednesday afternoon people began coming in from the country. The committee on arrangements had fitted up a stand on a corner of the depot platform. The train arrived at 11:15 and Mr. Bryan was escorted to the stand. Mr. Bryan was billed to speak 15 minutes. In fact he fell short two or three minutes. His remarks were frequently interrupted by cheering. At the conclusion, he was immediately escorted back to his train. He shook hands with a few people as he passed along. Soon after the candidate and his party boarded the train it left for Charlotte. Mr. Bryan was much fatigued on reaching Statesville. When he began his voice was low and husky but it grew stronger as he proceeded and nearly all the people could hear him. The man is being worked to death. He ought to let up on this campaign for a season.” (9/18)