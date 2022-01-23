Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark, Jan. 24-30, 1997.
Obituary for William Woodrow Messick, 72: “He was born in Iredell County and was retired as a policeman for the City of Statesville after 37 years of service. He is a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army.” (1/24)
South Iredell High School 81, Statesville High School 77: “Statesville battled back to tie the game at 67-67. Statesville would tie the game two more times but never took the lead. Hitting seven of 10 free throws in the final 2:30, South Iredell hung on.” (Jason Morris of South Iredell scored 23 points; Bobby Graham scored 31 for Statesville) (1/25)
Bentley Community Center celebration: “The celebration was to honor the one-year anniversary of the opening of the center. The center was built after folks in the area stressed concern for an activity center on the South Side of Statesville.” (1/26)
Iredell County Beekeepers Association: “The group currently has 82 members. The group sponsors field days and also has training programs for those just getting into beekeeping. There are folks in the group who will furnish bees and queens to get someone started.” (1/27)
Hoyle N. and Allie Mae Beaty Memorial Scholarship established: “Mitchell Community College received $90,829.14 from the estate of Hoyle N. Beaty. The scholarship is to assist deserving students pursuing nursing careers.” (1/28)
Photo caption: “Trinity Volunteer Fire Department honored its 1996 firefighter and first responder of the year. Curtis Daniels was named First Responder of the Year and Terry Tilley was named Firefighter of the Year.” (1/29)
Power outage: “The accident that caused the outage occurred around 8:10 p.m. when a vehicle ran into a power pole on South Eastway Drive. There were no injuries reported and only minor damage to the pole, but the impact was apparently strong enough to knock the transmission line off the insulator.” (1/3)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Jan. 24-29, 1972.
Obituary for Stamey Lee Cash, 57: “He was an employee of the shipping department of Southern Screw Co. Mr. Cash was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II. He was a member of Boulevard United Methodist Church.” (1/24)
“For Sale — 1967 Chevrolet Caprice, 4 door hard top white with black vinyl top, plum interior, power steering, power brakes, radio. Local minister’s personal car. Must see to appreciate.” (1/25)
“Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Jurney, who operate Jurney’s Rest Home in Olin, have issued a plea to friends and relatives of their residents to please limit their visits to emergencies during the current flu epidemic. According to Mr. Jurney, none of the 24 persons who reside at the home has contracted the illness so far, and would like to keep it that way.” (1/26)
Branch Banking & Trust Co. in West Statesville to open Jan. 28: “The opening will be celebrated with a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. open house termed a ‘bank warming’ beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ribbon will consist of 50 one-dollar bills to be donated to the Heart Association.” (1/27)
Photo caption: “Officials of the Statesville Theater Corporation today announced that construction has begun on the new drive-in theater in East Statesville at Salisbury Road and I-77. Robert Agle, general manager, and A. Fuller Sams Jr., turned the first dirt.” (1/28)
North Iredell High School 56, South Iredell High School 55: “North Iredell held a 56-55 lead with three seconds showing when South took time out to set up for a final shot. However, a bad pass nullified the plan.” (Raiders Pete Morgan scored 21 and Jack Sigmon 10; Vikings Gary McNeely and Rick Chappell scored 14 each.) (1/29)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Jan. 27-30, 1947.
Unintentional history mid-term humor: “A hilarious time elapsed for a time for a while, when the exam sheets were given out, there being a completion question which appeared as follows: ‘The Royal Proclamation of 1763 made the colonists tight because ___ ?’ Of course, the teacher changed it, after the class had their fun out of it, to ‘fight.’” (1/24)
Statesville High School 38, Mooresville 25. “The entire Statesville team was hot under the basket, with ‘Flashy’ Carl Brittain again taking high honors with ten points. ‘Rush’ Reid came close behind with nine points. Captain Dave Pierce and ‘Hook’ Fisher tied with seven each.” (1/25)
Iredell Superior Court experiences a first: “Mrs. L.O. White, third person drawn from the hat, gained the distinction of being the first Iredell woman to ever sit on a jury in this county. Two names later Mrs. C.E. Patterson was called for service.” (1/27)
“Allen Brown of Sharpesburg township appeared this morning with a rarity — a white quail. The quail was one of two in the covey. One was killed, while the one on exhibition was knocked down when only one shot struck it and is still very much alive.” (1/28)
Morningside 15, Dunbar 9. “Morningside led throughout the game and was never seriously threatened. Alex Pickens put the Morningside machine in high gear with his spectacular set shots. Caldwell, Mooresville’s stellar floorman, sparked the losers.” (1/29)
“Cletis Henderson, of Harmony, was accidentally shot on Friday while hunting on the A.W. Tharpe farm. He was carried to Dr. Myers, and about 60 shot was removed from his leg above his knee. He is getting along satisfactory.” (1/30)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Jan. 26, 1922.
“A lot on the corner of East Broad and Tradd streets has been leased by Mr. W.R. Mills, on which he will erect a modern filling station and automobile house.” (1/26)
“A large electric sign has been erected by Gray’s Café on the corner of Front and Center streets on the café.” (1/26)
High school basketball championship: “In the new rules of the contest, no student over 20 years of age is eligible to play. The players must have made passing grades in their work in their respective schools and must be active in full attendance.” (1/26)
Tabor school: “The people of the community will meet at the school house Thursday to organize a debating society and debate ‘Resolved, automobiles are bad for the country.’” (1/26)
Mooresville: “The electric bakery has about completed installing the machinery and will be ready in a few days to turn out hot bread and other bakery favorites fresh for the table.” (1/30)
Iredell County facts from State Department of Labor and Printing, 1919-20 report: “… highest wages paid men, $3.75; lowest wages paid men, $1.75; highest wages paid women, $2.15; lowest wages paid women, $1.15; wages paid children, $1.10; wages increased during year.” (1/30)
Harmony letter dated Jan. 27: “We are certainly having some wintry weather the past few days. The snow is from 8 to 10 inches deep and is still falling.” (1/30)
“Mr. Jno. A. Brady was elected vice president of the North Carolina Master Printers Association at its meeting in Greensboro.” (1/30)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Jan. 29 and Feb. 2, 1897.
“The cold wave which has been prevailing throughout the country reached Statesville Wednesday. Between midnight and day Wednesday morning snow fell, and there was a slight fall throughout the day, but it reached no considerable depth. Wednesday night the wind blew ‘great guns’ and yesterday morning it was about as cold as it gets in this climate. Various thermometers about town indicated four to six degrees above zero. The sunshine was bright all of yesterday but there was little thaw.” (1/29)
“Messrs. J.C. Steele & Sons are moving their foundry and machinery into their new building.” (1/29)
“The Catawba River was frozen over yesterday.” (1/29)
Superior Court in session: “It looks natural to see Sheriff Wycoff in charge of the court again. He is assisted by Deputy W.D. Templeton. The cleaning the sheriff had previously given the court room improved its appearance very much.” (2/2)
“Yesterday was ‘nasty’ weather. A cold rain falling almost continually, ice on the trees and the ground. The latter made walking rather precarious.” (2/2)
“Postmaster Boshamer is sick and has been confined at home for nearly a week. The latter part of last week Post Office Inspector Gregory came here. Notwithstanding the postmaster was away the inspector found everything all right and complimented the management of the office.” (2/2)