Out of Our Past

Statesville High School 38, Mooresville 25. “The entire Statesville team was hot under the basket, with ‘Flashy’ Carl Brittain again taking high honors with ten points. ‘Rush’ Reid came close behind with nine points. Captain Dave Pierce and ‘Hook’ Fisher tied with seven each.” (1/25)

Iredell Superior Court experiences a first: “Mrs. L.O. White, third person drawn from the hat, gained the distinction of being the first Iredell woman to ever sit on a jury in this county. Two names later Mrs. C.E. Patterson was called for service.” (1/27)

“Allen Brown of Sharpesburg township appeared this morning with a rarity — a white quail. The quail was one of two in the covey. One was killed, while the one on exhibition was knocked down when only one shot struck it and is still very much alive.” (1/28)

Morningside 15, Dunbar 9. “Morningside led throughout the game and was never seriously threatened. Alex Pickens put the Morningside machine in high gear with his spectacular set shots. Caldwell, Mooresville’s stellar floorman, sparked the losers.” (1/29)