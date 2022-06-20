Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

June 20-26, 1997.

“In 1921, two young men attending a mortuary school in Washington, D.C., decided to go into business. Their venture, Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary, celebrates its 75th anniversary this Sunday. St. Charles Rutledge and Gadson G. Bigham, Sr., opened their business on June 22, 1922, in a frame dwelling on what was known as Bailey Corner on Garfield St.’ (6/20)

Dr. Paul Rutherford Kearns remembered: “His practice in the field of obstetrics and gynecology in Statesville covered 38 years and included extensive cancer research and development of innovative practices for women’s health.” (6/21)

“For the sixth consecutive year, Iredell County’s tax rate will remain at 45 cents per $100 valuation. Only three North Carolina counties — Clay, Dare and Watauga at 43 cents, 40 cents and 43.5 cents respectively — have rates lower than Iredell.” (6/22)

Local agricultural official on Pennsylvania outbreak of avian influenza: “‘At the present time we have not had any outbreaks of this nature,’ Ken Vaughn said. Vaughn reported there are 160 poultry farmers raising 1.7 million chickens in Iredell County.” (6/23)

Help wanted: “The Italian Oven Now Hiring Line Cooks Pizza Cooks. We offer competitive wages, advancement potential and a great working environment. Apply in person 1026 Glenway Dr. Crossroads Shopping Ctr. More Real Italian Food. Less Lira.” (6/24)

Photo of reunion Harmony High School Class of 1937: “They are O.A. Dearman, Thelma Brown Dearman, Cloyce Renegar Bullard, Ardelia Harmon Barrier, Ralph Mullis, Huron Watts, Sophia Miller, Helen Renegar, Gwydolin Campbell Padgett, Alma Norris and Bill Douglas.” (6/25)

“CommScope is officially making their move into Statesville. The world’s leading manufacturer of coaxial cable is purchasing a $40 million facility that will create 200 manufacturing jobs.” (The company bought the former Rubbermaid plant off N.C. 90) (6/26)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

June 20-26, 1972.

Hurst Turner Legion beat Thomasville 10-1: “Tom Spencer lost his shutout as Randy Black hit a line drive between Mike Griffin and Tom Lackey. The ball rolled to the wall and under some wood slats. Statesville argued for a ground-rule double but the umpire gave Black a home run. Time was called as Lackey and Griffin threw the wood over the wall.” (6/20)

Hurricane Agnes dumps record rainfall on Iredell: “The recording gauge at the Statesville water filtration plant measured 7.68 inches of rain from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m today. Since the rains began Saturday, a total of 9.63 inches of rain has fallen at the water plant.” (6/21)

Obituary for Mack James, 51: “He was a veteran of World War II and for many years an employee of G.L. Wilson Construction Co. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 4 p.m.at Rocky Creek Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.” (6/22)

Playground news: “Caldwell Park — Registration for the July 3 field day is underway. More people have signed up for the pie-eating contest than any other event.” (6/23)

“Members of the 1952 graduating class of Troutman High School held their 20th reunion June 17th. Carl A. Litaker, a former principal, was guest speaker and showed films of the 1952 class trip to Washington, D.C.” (6/24)

“During an informal ceremony Friday, Mrs. Lee B. Jones was presented a certificate of appreciation for her many years of service at the Harmony Post Office. She retired recently following 24 years as a postal clerk.” (former Geraldine Williams) (6/26)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

June 20-26, 1947.

“Iredell county has purchased T. Ward Guy, school superintendent, a new Buick for use as his official car. The automobile will replace a 1941 Ford which was sold at auction for $955. The new car was purchased for $1,318.” (6/20)

“Tom Bunch, who is now working for the United States government in Frankfort, Germany, is the son of A.W. Bunch, of Statesville. Tom, who served with army intelligence during the war, remained over in a civilian capacity after the fighting ended.” (6/21)

N.C. State College: “Roger Cole is one of two college students sent out to train in county agent offices. Cole is being sent here because of the well-balanced agricultural program being operated out of the local farm agent offices.” (6/23)

Statesville Daily Record “ten old men” softball team: “Williard ‘Whiffout’ Neighbors will start on the mound, with Lee Middlesworth at short, Sid Bost in centerfield, Clyde Gilmore on third, John Kiser at first, J.D. Chamberlain in short field, Jay Huskins on the second sack, Robert Alexander in left field, George Couch in right and Jerry Josey behind the plate.” (6/24)

“Mrs. P.C. Warren is opening a floral shop in a new block building on the corner of Buena Vista and West Front street. Mrs. Warren is an experienced florist having had her own business several years ago.” (6/25)

“The vanguard of 1,000 or more veterans of the 81st ‘Wildcat’ Division coming here over the weekend for a Tri-State reunion are expected to begin arriving tomorrow as well as paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division, who will be featured in a parade Saturday.” (6/26)

One hundred years ago:

“The Vance hotel experienced its first full house last night, when the hotel was filled to capacity. No guests were turned away but every room was used and two-fold in cases.” (6/22)

“The initial dance at the Vance hotel was given in the ball-room there Monday night with around thirty couples participating.” (6/22)

“Work on the new school building at Scott’s has begun in earnest. Three or four squads of men are literally making things ‘hum.’” (6/22)

“Mr. Henry V. Furches recalls that Judge Boyd persistently frowned on the habit of calling children ‘kids.’ Mr. Furches heard Judge Boyd more than once call down witnesses who used the term. Judge Boyd held that the term applied only to goats.” (6/22)

“Messrs. Christian and Bahnson, of the Grinnel Company, Charlotte, were in the county Thursday looking over the school buildings being erected at Scott’s and Sharon with the view of installing heating systems.” (6/26)

Charlotte Observer on new highway under construction: “The established railroad and dirt road connection between Charlotte and Statesville has been 44 miles — but by elimination of curves and location of new grades, the engineers have reduced the distance to 38 miles.” (6/26)

“Bambino” Bristol’s 3 hits led the Legion to a 9-4 win over Statesville Cotton Mills: “In the ninth Bristol lambasted one of Settle’s pitches toward the left-field palings but about two inches of pine board held the youngster at second. The local Babe has been butting into bad luck all season on a little matter of two or three inches too much fence.” (6/26)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

June 22 and 25, 1897.

“The severe heat and drought which prevailed in this section for a week or more, were broke by good rains in Statesville Saturday and Sunday evenings. We are sorry to learn, however, that the rains were not general.” (6/22)

“Mr. C.W. Hyams has been elected botanist and entomologist at the State Experiment Station and assistant professor of horticulture at the A. and M. College at Raleigh. His salary will not be less than $1,000 a year and may be more. The college does not open until September but his duties at the Experiment Station may require his presence before that time.” (6/22)

“The storm of Saturday afternoon blew down a portion of the billboards on Center street –piling them across the sidewalk.” (6/22)

“J.L. Ludlow, who is to make the survey for the proposed water works for Statesville, began work yesterday. Parties who have taken up the procuring of an injunction to restrain the mayor and aldermen from having the survey made were active yesterday but up to last evening, no definite action had been taken.” (6/25)

“Mr. Milas Brady, of Shiloh township, has for years been a ‘mighty man’ in the harvest field and only the best of them could follow him with the old time scythe and cradle. But Mr. Brady is getting old and when in town this week he told The Landmark that he cut but a small amount of wheat this year just enough to say that he had cut some.” (6/25)

“Some home raised peaches, fine ones, were on the market yesterday and sold at reasonable prices.” (6/25)