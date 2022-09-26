Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 1997.

“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26)

“Donnie Clark, West Iredell’s senior quarterback, rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in the Warriors 28-16 win over East Wilkes. The Warriors defense allowed its lowest point total to date. They kept East Wilkes out of the endzone late in the game.” (9/27)

“The United Way of Iredell County, at a recent luncheon meeting, reported reaching 28 percent of its $1.27 million goal. ‘I do think that’s outstanding and I do thank each and every one of you,’ said Sam Kennington, campaign chairman.” (9/28)

“Have any use for a Cushman? A Cushman is the little three-wheeled vehicle that the Parking Control Attendant drives around town while giving parking tickets. The Cushman, along with other surplus items, will be up for auction at the City of Statesville’s annual sale.” (9/29)

“Sears is about to make a grand entrance at Signal Hill Mall. The retailer is scheduled to open a 94,000-square-foot store in Statesville, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Approximately 80 new jobs are being created by the store, which will employ a total of about 100 people.” (9/30)

Iredell’s unemployment rate 3.1%. “What has helped keep Iredell’s unemployment low? New jobs. In the past year, the county has added a number of new jobs. According to Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce figures, more than 500 jobs have been created.” (10/1)

“The fate of Meck Neck could be decided in the next few days. Tuesday, commissioners in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties are expected to take their first look at a resolution that would effectively sell the peninsula to Iredell County for a $1 million plus price tag.” (10/2)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 1972.

“County commissioners last night gave the school board the green light to award contracts and get on with the construction of West Iredell High School. The new facility is designed to serve 1,000 students and will relieve the overcrowding at North Iredell and South Iredell High Schools.” (9/26)

Obit Lester H. Kates, 54. “He was employed at Southern Screw Co. A veteran of World War II, he was a member of and former councilman at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. (9/27)

YMCA organizing. “Ed Bell was named chairman finance group; Rev. Hoyle Whiteside, head of personnel committee; John Wells, chairman property committee; Bob Marlowe, chairman program committee and Mrs. Ruth Sherrill chairman of publicity.” (9/28)

Obit John Everett Garris, 79. “He was a veteran of World War I, a retired furniture employe and a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church.” (9/29)

“South Iredell’s Vikings erupted for two big first half plays and went on to defeat the North Iredell Raiders, 14-6. The North Iredell defense toughened up in the second half. North Iredell’s defensive secondary picked off three passes two by Steve Parker and one by Pierre Dacons.” (9/30)

“Jim Robertson of Harmony has been named Outstanding Farmer in Iredell County by the Statesville Jaycees. Robertson, a beef cattle and dairy farmer, won Saturday in competition with 34 other nominees.” [Eddie Porter, 1st runner-up; Dale Bess, 2nd runner-up] (10/2)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 1947.

“Miss Lucille Watson, who is connected with the American Embassy in Mexico City, has arrived here to spend a couple of months with her mother, Mrs. J.W. Watson, and other relatives.” (9/26)

SHS 19 Hickory 8. “The Greyhounds looked like a real football team as they pushed across seven points in the second quarter, six in the third and six more in the fourth for their victory margin.” [1st Statesville win since they beat Lexington 7-6,early in 1945 season] (9/27)

“As a community service members of the Oakdale Home Demonstration club will paint all the mail boxes in their community. Boxes will be painted with aluminum paint and posts or standards in white. Owner’s names will be stenciled in black letters and flags will be red.” (9/29)

“Plans were announced this afternoon by Mr. R.S. Barkley, president of the Iredell Star Motorcycle club, for a half-mile dirt track in the Providence church community which will be ready next year for both stock car and motorcycle events.” (9/30)

Frances Everitt Scott & Nathan O’Berry McElwee marry. “She graduated from Statesville schools and Woman’s college, Greensboro. For the past two years she has taught Vocational home economics at Taylorsville high school. He entered military service in September 1940, graduated from Officer’s Candidate school and served overseas as captain from January 1944 to November 1945. He is president of the Ross Furniture company.” (10/1)

“City Clerk and Treasurer A.E. Guy was absent from his desk in city hall today, due to illness.” (10/2)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, 1922.

Fall term of Federal court to open Oct. 16. “This is the first time the court has been held here since 1916., the district exemption board preempting its quarters at first. Then the destruction of the Hotel Iredell made the matters of accommodations difficult.” [The district exemption board handled matters relating to exemption from WWI draft.] (9/28)

“Regular periods for physical education appear now on the schedule of the Mulberry Street school. A set of exercise records has been obtained and the phonograph will be moved about by the janitor from room to room.” (9/28)

Woman’s Club. “A report of the library committee was made by Mrs. Ross McElwee, who stated that the library had been well patronized during the summer months, especially by the children.” (9/28)

County board of education monthly meeting. “The rural schools of Iredell county will open Monday, October 30, or one month from today. An additional appropriation of $300 for the extension of a power line to Scotts was ordered.” (10/2)

“Playing straight football, resorting only twice to the forward pass, the Statesville High school eleven, though outweighed, through the superior aggressiveness of its play turned the first game of the season into a victory Friday at Newton defeating Catawba college 12 to 6.” (10/2)

New Hope news. “A new bridge is being built across Rocky Creek at Mr. S.A. Pardue’s mill. The work is being done under the supervision of Mr. Wallace and is very near completion. Mr. Pardue had the misfortune to cut his foot right severely last week while working at the bridge.” (10/2)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, 1897.

“Major Robbins, who has been spending a few weeks at home with his family, will return next week to his duties on the Gettysburg Battlefield Commission. He and his daughter, Miss Gertrude, will leave next Monday for New York city, going via Norfolk. Miss Robbins will enter the conservatory of music in New York and the major, after seeing her safely placed, will go on to Gettysburg.” (9/28)

“The barn of Mrs. Julia Hicks, a widow of Turnersburg township, was burned last Thursday night. The barn contained a lot of feed, three horses, five cattle, a wheat drill and other farming implements, all of which were burned with the building. The loss is heavy and quite serious to Mrs. Hicks. A subscription paper for her benefit was circulated in town Friday.” (9/28)

“Mr. R.T. Campbell, of Sharpesburg, received a letter from his brother, Mr. W.H.L. Campbell, of Ardmore, Indian Territory, announcing the death of the latter’s wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Campbell. The couple had been married only a couple of months. Mr. Campbell studied law in Statesville several years ago and went West after obtaining license.” (10/1)

“The circus appears to have given Statesville the go-by. John Robinson’s and Franklin Bros.’ combined mammoth aggregation, is billed for Asheville Salisbury and other towns in this vicinity, but appears to have given Statesville the cold shoulder.” (10/1)

Wilkesboro Chronicle. “Mrs. S.J. Prevette is at Statesville for a few days investigating the fall and winter millinery styles. She will return this week.” (10/1)

“Only three months till New Year and less than three months till Christmas.” (10/1)