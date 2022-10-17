Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Oct. 17-23, 1997.

“For nearly 10 years, the ElderCenter has been catering to senior adults. The center, according to Executive Director Dot Blackwelder, is there to provide care for elderly adults while their loved ones, during the day, can accomplish other things. ‘We do all kinds of activities,’ Blackwelder said.” (10/17)

Jason Morris’ second touchdown in Southern Iredell High School’s 35-20 win over East Lincoln: “He got the pitch on the right end at South’s 25-yard line, cut left to the other side of the field, ran up the sideline to East Lincoln’s 40, then cut back across the field, crossing the goal line in the right corner.” (10/18)

“A cold mist, offset by the rousing music of the Alexander Central Marching Cougars, met earlybird shoppers at Saturday’s grand opening of Sears in Signal Hill Mall. A crowd gathered early — some as early as 7 a.m. — for the 9:30 ceremonies.” (10/19)

Obituary for Hiram Dewey Speaks: “He was married to Josephine Gibson Archer Speaks. He was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and was retired from the Merchant Marines. He attended Statesville schools and was a Navy veteran of World War II.” (10/20)

“Leaf pickup in the city began Monday and will continue until mid-January. A full-time crew is employed to collect the leaves. Leaves will be collected quicker if they are put into bags. The city will not collect leaves that contain limbs, debris and other materials.” (10/21)

Iredell County commissioners put moratorium on issuing cell tower permits: “‘I’d like to see us do a moratorium,’ Alice Stewart said. ‘There’s a lot going on around the state about these towers. We might as well benefit from what everybody else is doing.’” (10/22)

Obituary for Henry Paul Brantley, 87: “He was a farmer and a retired employee of Cascade Mills. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Centre Presbyterian Church, Mt. Mourne, and Tom Swann VFW Post 1072.” (10/23)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Oct. 17-23, 1972.

“The city council last night voted to increase the pay of off-duty firemen to $5 for each call to which they respond — whether it is a false alarm or an actual fire.” (The previous pay was $3 per call and pay for only one false alarm in a 24-hour period.) (10/17)

Gilliam Furniture Co. modernizes its fire protection system: “Should a fire occur, the new system will assist the local fire department in bringing the blaze under control with minimum property damage and minimum risk to the firemen.” (10/18)

“Mitchell College board of trustees directed members of its executive committee to take what steps are necessary for admission to the state community college system. If everything works as hoped for, Mitchell could open its fall 1973 term as a part of the state system.” (10/19)

Mrs. Joe Crooks on south Iredell voter registration: “The turnout was mostly middle-aged persons and not many young persons registered with her. The oldest registrant was a 77-year-old man who is voting in the current election for the first time.” (10/20)

Statesville High School up 20-17 over Salisbury: “Statesville linebacker Ted Inscore intercepted and returned the ball to the 25. The Hounds struck through the air lanes four plays later as James Lowery threw a half back pass to Dennis Kilby, open in the end zone for the clincher. Mark Ogburn pitched to Bill Cherry for the two point conversion.” (Final: 28-17) (10/21)

“More than 53,350 forest tree seedlings were sold in Iredell County, during the last planting season, the Iredell County ranger’s office reports. The NC. Forest Service is now lining up areas to be planted in the upcoming planting season.” (10/23)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Oct. 17-23, 1947.

“Statesville’s National Guard unit, Company C, 378 Engineers Combat Battalion, will be recommended for federal recognition following an inspection by an Army officer last night, Capt. Isaac Avery announced today.” (10/17)

“Neither Statesville nor a wet field could stop a hard-driving Mooresville halfback named Paul Rogers here last night and he led the Blue Devils to a 13-0 victory. Statesville had at least three scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on them.” (10/18)

Lois Helen Mason and Delbert Clay Goodin marry: “Mrs. Goodin attended Central high school and is employed at Phoenix Mills. Mr. Goodin also attended Central school, and after serving in Germany during World War II, has been employed at Turner Manufacturing.” (10/20)

“Statesville city employees will be vaccinated against influenza as a group between and 9 and 12 o’clock Saturday morning. Mayor Robert A. Collier recalled that the army found the immunization treatments very effective during the war.” (10/21)

Down In Iredell: “L.A. Parks remarked last night in his broadcast on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce that a new concrete football stadium for the high school might be on the projects of future here. More power to Mr. Parks and his excellent ideas.” (10/22)

“Dr. Ernest Ward, county health officer, and George Malcolm, county sanitarian, have completed a three-day course in Charlotte on x-ray technique. The local health department is now assembling and installing x-ray equipment to be used in tuberculosis control.” (10/23)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Oct. 19 and 23, 1922.

“The action of the board of aldermen to pave Race street from Western avenue to West End avenue will open to the city a second paved thoroughfare from the south. Traffic over Mulberry street from the south has been heavy since it was paved.” (10/19)

Remarks by Judge E. Yates Webb on opening of federal court: “He compared the appearance of those who attended twenty-five years ago with those who attend the Federal courts today. Twenty-five years ago they came with whiskey and onion-laden breaths and their bags of peanuts. Today they are better dressed and well-behaved and sober.” (10/19)

Eufola: “Mr. Roosevelt Campbell and Mr. Eugene Smith have returned to their homes from the United States Navy.” (10/19)

“Prohibition officers T.M. Hallyburton, M.A. Smith and R.A. Kent and Deputies Tomlin and Lazenby, destroyed a team still of 150-gallon capacity Thursday afternoon about 5 o’clock near Jennings. Two men in the act of rolling the still up a hill above the place where the run was made abandoned it upon the discharge of a signal gun and fled, making their escape.

N.C. Bottlers convention to be held at the Vance Hotel on Oct. 25-26: “The headquarters of the meeting will be in the assembly hall of the Vance, with the exception of Wednesday evening when a buffet luncheon will be held on the roof garden of the Vance.” (10/23)

Scotts: “The dormitory opened Monday morning, Mrs. Stevenson and daughter, Miss Mamie Stevenson, having charge. We can now better accommodate our faculty and boarding students. The dormitory is very nice indeed.” (10/23)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Oct. 19 and 22, 1897.

“Sheriff Wycoff has nearly finished his tax-gathering round. He is in Shiloh township to-day, will be at Doolie, in Davidson, to-morrow and will end his tour at Mooresville Thursday. The people appear to be paying taxes this year much more promptly than usual.” (10/19)

“The price of cotton, already low, has slumped within the past few days. It was worth about 5.60 yesterday. The staple is getting dangerously near the ‘5 cent cotton’ of the ‘Cleveland panic times’ that our Republican friends used to howl about.” (10/19)

“The Statesville Concert Band left last evening for Raleigh, where they have been engaged to furnish music for the State Fair. The band spent about two hours between trains at Greensboro, and while there entertained the people with some choice music.” (10/19)

Wallace Shows circus in Statesville: “It arrived here late and threatened not to exhibit unless the tax was reduced. Finding that bluff didn’t work they finally paid the $300 — $100 each for county, State and town. The street parade was late. It was nearly 1 o’clock when it passed through town. The circus performance, which began at 2.20 and lasted two hours, was very good. On the whole the show was fully worth the money.” (10/22)

“The graded school suspended yesterday for the circus. Probably half the children or more would have stayed away, whether school ‘kept’ or not. This would have thrown things out of gear and caused trouble, so the board decided it was best to suspend for the day.” (10/22)