Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Dec. 12-18, 1997.

“A $1.27 million goal has been met to fund United Way of Iredell County. Chairman Sam Kennington said the campaign is still going strong. ‘Any funds we raise over what is needed to meet budget commitments for next year will be put in United Way reserve fund.’” (12/12)

NIHS 59 WIHS 32. “With a man-to-man defense that forced 22 Warrior turnovers and a 27-15 rebounding advantage, North cruised to its fifth win in as many games. Kris Alexander scored eight points in the final quarter.” [Kris Alexander led North with 11 points.] (12/13)

50 years on the radio. “Dwight Barker got his first taste of radio in 1947. His band, Dwight Barker and the Melody Boys, were on WSIC every Saturday night playing the Saturday Night Jamboree, sponsored by the Mulberry School PTA.” (12/14)

Photos of the Statesville Christmas parade. “Four marching bands, 10 floats and numerous entries entertained the crowds along Center Street. A’lisa Tello, an official with Statesville Jaycees, said plans are already in the works to make next year’s parade bigger.” (12/15)

“Norvell Properties is seeking a 20-year lease on the parking lot across from Gordon’s Furniture Store. This is the proposed location for a new CVS Pharmacy. ‘This parking lot has been a concern of DSDC and the Appearance Commission for a long time,’ said Dwight Basset. ‘It’s a barren desert down there.’” (12/16)

“The Iredell County Health Department still has a supply of flu vaccine. It’s not too late to get a flu shot and the protection it provides. The cost is $8.” (12/17)

Photo. “The Youth Group of Bethesda Presbyterian Church buried a time capsule on the church grounds. They placed a copy of the play ‘Troubled Waters,’ which commemorated the church’s 150th anniversary and several other articles of interest.” [to be opened in 50 yrs] (12/18)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Dec. 12-18, 1972.

“Dear Santa, I want some clothes for Ken, including Casual Cords, Way Out West and Midnight Blues. And I want a Barbie camper, too. Your friend, Julie.” (12/12)

“Rev. Frank Beard, pastor of Covenant ARP Church, has been informed by the area traffic engineer that a flashing signal will be installed at the intersection of East Broad Street and Greenbrier Road, where several serious collisions have occurred in recent months.” (12/13)

Loray news. “C.M. Sawyer, who has been in a recent car accident, has improved so that he has put up exterior Christmas decorations. Mrs. Sawyer has decorated a lovely Christmas tree for the home.” (12/14)

“Mitchell College was one step nearer to becoming a state community college as a result of action by county commissioners after a fact-finding session with state officials. The entirely new board voted unanimously to instruct the county attorney to draw an appropriate resolution for the county to assume the current liabilities of the college if it becomes a state institution.” (12/15)

“Statesville High School girls basketball Coach Herb Sampsel recorded his 400th victory as head man for the Lady Greyhounds with a 10-point 66-56 over Asheboro. Stephanie Mason tallied a career high of 33 points. Mary Gaines added 18.” (12/16)

Photo. “Bone-chilling winds Saturday, coming on top of heavy rains Friday morning, sent temperatures plunging. Water draining on Newton Drive created a 60-foot sheet of ice. Several accidents occurred before city crews could get the ice removed.” (12/18)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Dec. 12-18, 1947.

Possible nationwide Western Union strike. “Four employes of the local office (members of the Telegraphic Union) will go out if the strike is called. Local members have received ballots and will mail them to headquarters to cast their opinions in a secret ballot.” (12/12)

“The body of James Coyte Brewer will arrive in Statesville Monday and reburial rites will be held the following Sunday. Interment will be in the newly set-aside burial plot for veterans in Oakwood Cemetery. He was stationed in Ireland before D-Day, and participated in the invasion of Europe as a member of the Second Division infantry. Wounded November 20, 1944, he died four days later in an American hospital in Belgium.” (12/13)

“The returned body of James Alexander Garrison, PhM1c, U.S. Navy, first Statesville man killed in World War II, will be reinterred in the family plot at Oakwood. Garrison was first reported missing in action in a convoy to Iceland when his ship was sunk. He was identified when the body was disinterred in Fort McAndrew, Iceland, by Naval dental charts.” (12/15)

“Christmas holidays begin Friday for city and county school children, with county students returning to work Tuesday, December 30, and city pupils resuming their studies January 5. The county school garage will be closed all during Christmas week.” (12/16)

“Coaches Dave Diamont and Herb Sampsel uncloaked their 1948 model Greyhounds to an admiring throng, then cranked them up and let them steam-roller Hickory by a girls’ score of 30-9 and a boys victory of 52-28.” [High scorers Shirley Bell & Wilma McCrary 6 points each; “Deadeye” Gene Smith 16, Carl Brittain 10, Jimmy Fisher & Jerry Reid 8 each] (12/17)

Daily Record asks adults “What do you want for Christmas?” “Mrs. B.H. Nabors, West Front street, says she wants a ‘flying saucer.’ Mr. Nabors says he will settle for a bird dog.” [1947 was the year the flying saucer phenomenon began.] (12/18)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. 14 and 18, 1922.

Harmony. “The funeral of Everette McCoy Shaver, a student of Harmony High school, who died here Friday of pneumonia, was conducted yesterday at Mt. Vernon church near Olin. He had suffered an attack of influenza earlier in the fall but had recovered and was back in his classes when stricken with pneumonia, of which he died within a few days.” (12/14)

Mt. Mourne items. “Quite a number of people in this community are suffering from colds or light cases of influenza. The school has not closed and is not likely to unless the situation grows worse.” (12/14)

“The Elmwood school was suspended indefinitely Monday on account of an epidemic of influenza in that community.” (12/14)

“Criticism reaching the mayor’s ears, adverse to his decision to open the ‘movies’ and require the churches to remain closed on Sunday, caused him to call a meeting of the board of aldermen and the ministerial association. It was decided to delay the opening of the ‘movies’ until tomorrow, thus completing a 10 day prohibitory period against the influenza.” (12/18)

Mooresville. “Not much influenza yet. There is a lot of colds and a few cases of pneumonia and some chicken pox.” (12/18)

Tabor School news. “There hasn’t been any influenza in this community so far and we hope there will not be any.” (12/18)

“Scotts high school has closed on account of influenza.” (12/18)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. 14 and 17, 1897.

“Preparation is being made to move the uptown telegraph office into a room on the first floor of the bank building on Broad street.” (12/14)

“Some years ago a portion of north Centre street was macadamized from the square to the Farmers’ warehouse. The macadamizing was done with large stone and the track while substantial was rough and was never used. These stones are now being taken up by the street force. They will be ground in the rock crusher and placed on the street. When ground they will cover a much larger surface.” (12/14)

“Statesville now has telephone connection to Rock Cut, or, as it is known more familiarly, Plott’s station, on the Western road, six miles west of town.” (12/14)

“The measles seem to have covered this county like a blanket. In the family of Mr. Stokes Hair, in Chambersburg township, there are eight cases, one of them being Mr. Hair’s mother, Mrs. Mary Hair, who is advanced in years.” (12/17)

“Messrs. John Smith and Marshall Long, both of Chambersburg township, are critically ill. Each is suffering from pneumonia following an attack of measles.” (12/17)

The Landmark discussing places in town without a telephone. “The one thing lacking to make the telegraph office complete is a telephone. While we are on the subject of telephones we take the liberty in expressing surprise that the public buildings — the Federal building and the county court house — are not connected to the telephone system.” (12/17)