Out of Our Past

Houstonville — “The farmers are very much displeased with price they are getting for their tobacco. I doubt there will be but little planted in this section next year.” (12/16)

East Monbo — “Our community has always been able to boast of the beautiful holly which grows around here, but it seems there are no red berries on the holly this year.” (12/16)

“Gray’s Automotive Service Station will formally open today on West Front Street, just off Center. Mr. J.H. Gray Jr. will manage the establishment. It is an artistic structure with the bungalow effect.” (12/20)

“Mr. T.M. Pearce, an aged man who lives just south of town, took his first plane ride Saturday. Old Mr. Pearce had haunted the flying field east of town from which aviators had been making flights for the past few days. When he got back to land, he was as delighted as a child over his trip. He said he enjoyed it immensely until they started to land and the downward movement made him feel ‘queer.’” (12/20)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. 17 and 20, 1895