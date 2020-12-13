Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Dec. 14-19, 1970
I-77 Five Mile Branch to N.C. 901 let in January. “Due to the nature of the terrain and the number of the creeks and rivers to be crossed, the initial letting will be for grading and structures only. Grading and structures are expected to cost in the neighborhood of $8.5 million.” (12/14)
“Mitchell College has its first women’s basketball team this season under the direction of Miss Doris Darlington. Miss Darlington is in her first year at Mitchell. A new rule is in effect for women’s intercollegiate basketball, making all squads five-man units.” (12/15)
“Dear Santa, I hope you feel fine. I do. I can hardly wait till Christmas. I want a watch, football and a B.B. gun. I’ll see you on Christmas Day. Don’t get hurt. Yours truly, Tony.” (12/16)
Obituary for Thomas Gaston White, 81. “Mr. White was a veteran of World War I and belonged to the Harmony American Legion Post. He was a member of Smith Chapel Evangelical Methodist Church and was a retired farmer and sawmill operator.” (12/17)
Lonely Children’s Fund hits cash goal to give toys to foster care kids. “We are happy that the fund was contributed to by a great many people. There were quite a lot of crinkled one dollar bills; and that indicates to us they had been hard to come by and difficult to part with.” (12/18)
“Gary Sherrill’s South Iredell quint captured a high-scoring affair from the Raiders as Larry Ellis connected for 29 markers. Pete Morgan of North Iredell took high-scoring honors for the game as he hit 31 points to lead George Conger’s quint.” (Vikings 89, Raiders 85) (12/19)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Dec. 14-20, 1945 — Military
Technical Sgt. George Couch home after 39 months in the Army, 22 in Pacific. “He was wearing two campaign stars — Leyte and Okinawa — with Philippine Liberation and Asiatic-Pacific ribbons. He was attached to the 64th Engineers.” (12/14)
“Sgt. Randolph Richardson who has been overseas for the past year, telephoned his wife from Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, telling of his arrival in this country. He hopes to be sent to Fort Bragg at an early date and receive his discharge so as to be home for Christmas.” (12/15)
“J.D. Carson Shook, boatswain, died Dec. 8 as a result of a skull injury received aboard ship. A veteran Navy man with 10½ years of service, he had been stationed in Honolulu and had participated in campaigns in both the Pacific and European theaters.” (12/17)
“L.L. ‘Spud’ Crowson received his discharge from the Army Saturday, Dec. 15, after serving for 28 months. Crowson had been overseas for the past two years, and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge in November, 1944.” (12/18)
“Pfc. Rommie Weatherman, a patient at Oliver General Hospital in Georgia, arrived home yesterday to spend the holidays with his mother, Mrs. George Fisher.” (12/19)
1st Lt. Martin Gaither, Jr., home on leave for Christmas. “Gaither has returned from overseas after spending 15 months in China and India, where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with clusters.” (In California and Arizona since his return.) (12/20)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Dec. 14-20, 1945 — Home front
Olin — “R.F. Sloan and family who have had influenza are now able to be out again.” (A front page story told of the threat of a nationwide flu epidemic and of a vaccine developed but “it would probably take some time for commercial firms to build up a supply for sale.”) (12/14)
Support Local Journalism
“Statesville views with cordial interest the arrival and expected homecoming of her sons and daughters from college for a postwar Christmas. It is hoped that there will be a be a resumption of the Yuletide parties, such as the oldsters remember and approve.” (12/15)
Mary Neal Perkins and Bruce D. Miller wed. “She is a graduate of Scotts High school and has been employed at the J.J. Newberry store. Miller is a veteran of 2½ years service, of which 14 months were spent overseas. He holds the Purple Heart and European Theater of Operations ribbon and four battle stars. He is a graduate of Cool Spring High School.” (12/17)
Squire Notley D. Tomlin marries couple from Chase City, Va., at his home on East Broad Street. “Mr. Tomlin stated that the wedding was the 1040th performed by him. This record has gained for him the title of the ‘Marrying Squire’ of this area.” (12/18)
“Three and one-half inches of snow fell yesterday and last night.” (12/19)
“Some unlucky driver slid into the big Christmas tree, centering the Square, knocking it over last night, but early this morning it was set upright as pretty as ever.” (12/19)
“Johnnie J. Woods, the ‘Human Fly’, climbed the Vance Hotel twice yesterday, in the afternoon and night, despite cold weather and ice on the walls and windows. A free will offering is being taken to help rehabilitate veterans of World War II. Woods’ appearance is being sponsored by Gordon Heath Post No. 2031, Veterans of Foreign Wars.” (12/20)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Dec. 16 and 20, 1920
Mooresville — “The farmers are out of heart about the price of cotton and are holding it off the market and will not sell it at the present low price except in urgent cases. The cotton mills are running on short time, too, all of which causes a falling off of business. Everything will even up by and by. Let’s forget all of our troubles and try to be happy awhile.” (12/16)
Houstonville — “The farmers are very much displeased with price they are getting for their tobacco. I doubt there will be but little planted in this section next year.” (12/16)
East Monbo — “Our community has always been able to boast of the beautiful holly which grows around here, but it seems there are no red berries on the holly this year.” (12/16)
“Gray’s Automotive Service Station will formally open today on West Front Street, just off Center. Mr. J.H. Gray Jr. will manage the establishment. It is an artistic structure with the bungalow effect.” (12/20)
“Mr. T.M. Pearce, an aged man who lives just south of town, took his first plane ride Saturday. Old Mr. Pearce had haunted the flying field east of town from which aviators had been making flights for the past few days. When he got back to land, he was as delighted as a child over his trip. He said he enjoyed it immensely until they started to land and the downward movement made him feel ‘queer.’” (12/20)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Dec. 17 and 20, 1895
“The board of aldermen has decided that the ordinance prohibiting the firing of crackers, etc., on the streets, shall be strictly enforced during the holidays. Those who want to indulge in such sport can go outside the corporate limits.” (12/17)
“It has been rumored that there was a possibility that Rev. J.H. Pressly, pastor of the Associate Reformed Church, would leave Statesville and accept a call elsewhere. The Landmark is gratified to be able to state that there is no truth whatever in these rumors.” (12/17)
Olin — “Mr. A.C. Tomlin has improved his mill road by putting a suspension bridge 114 feet long across the dam.” (12/17)
“The mammoth candle in Hall’s Drug Store window will be lighted Christmas morning. Every purchaser of 50 cents worth of goods at the store will be allowed to guess the length of time it will take the candle to burn out. The two coming nearest the time will be awarded prizes. The candle is 50 inches high and weighs 20 pounds.”
“Major Robbins arrived home Tuesday from Gettysburg to spend the holiday with his family.” (12/20)
“There’s a sound of Christmas in the air. The setting off of explosives began Wednesday night.” (12/20)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.