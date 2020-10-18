Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Oct. 19-24, 1970.
“Two Iredell County Granges will receive community service awards during the state convention October 27. The Iredell County recipients are the Central Grange where J.T. Lewis is master, and the Union Grove Grange where Victor W. Crosby is the master.” (10/19)
Iredell Co., Mooresville & Statesville school officials informally talk consolidation “The consensus was for each board to discuss the prospects for consolidation individually, and to take formal action on as to the position of each system on consolidation.” (10/20)
Photo “Dr. Barton Robert Herrscher was named Mitchell College’s 19th president by the board of trustees last night and will assume full duties Feb 1. He succeeds President-emeritus John Montgomery.” (Montgomery served from 1947-1971.] (10/21)
Obit Clyde Hoyt Harris, 49 “An Iredell County native, he was born May 3, 1921. He was a son of Charles H. Harris and the late Mrs. Lena York Harris. He was an employe of Fiber Industries, and a veteran of World War II.” (10/22)
Photo “Forms for the concrete walls of the new county government complex have been erected off Davie Ave., as the first phase of construction goes into full swing. H.R. Johnson Construction Co. of Monroe is the general contractor for the $1.3 million project.” (10/23)
Mooresville 21 South Iredell 0 “Mooresville took the ball on their own 41. Halfback Randy Cook spun off-tackle from the 10 for the score with 3:37 gone in the game. The kick for the point failed, leaving the score 6-0.” (10/24)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Oct. 19-25, 1945 – Military.
Lt. Claywell Anderson honorable discharge Oct. 12 Baer Field, Troop Carrier Command Base Ft. Wayne “He served overseas 18 months in the European theater as a pilot, and wears the air medal with three clusters, seven battle stars and the distinguished unit badge.” (10/19)
S/Sgt. Fleet Brown “Brown left Statesville with the National Guard company a year before this country was forced into war. He spent 19 months overseas and took part in some of the biggest battles in the European theater. He was attached to the 9th Army.” (10/20)
“J.D. Chamberlain, radioman 2/c, has had a wealth of experiences since he enlisted in the navy. He was aboard the U.S.S. Block Island when it was torpedoed off the coast of France. The Block Island, an aircraft carrier, was later rebuilt and sent into the Pacific.” (10/22)
Pfc. James B. Sims missing 1/2/45 now confirmed KIA “‘Jimmy’ was in the service seven months and overseas but two weeks when listed as missing. He was attached to the infantry with a heavy artillery unit and when last heard from he was in France.” (10/23)
“Alva ‘Buster’ Sherrill is a civilian again after more than four years in the Pacific Theater. He was attached to the Photo Signal Corps for some time and also the Ordnance Company, and saw service in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines.” (10/24)
S1/c Rallin E. Warren “The Merrimack, a fleet oiler, was in Tokyo Bay with other units of Admiral William F. Halsey’s 3rd Fleet, but at the last minute was ordered to pump out her cargo of fuel oil to a group of carriers, cruisers and battlewagons and return to her base in the Western Caroline Islands – to the disappointment of her officers and men.” (10/25)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Oct. 19-25, 1945 – Home front.
Morningside 20 Lincolnton 7 “In the fourth period, the Golden Tigers added their third touchdown of the tilt when Herbert Pickens scored standing up when he received an aerial toss from McLelland for some 20 yards and went the rest of the five yards to pay-off dirt.” (10/19)
“Patrolman J.A. Reeves confirmed today the new speed limit law which takes effect on November 1 allowing a 50-mile-per-hour speed limit in North Carolina. Since shortly after Pearl Harbor, the limit has been set at 35 miles-per-hour.” (10/20)
“Isaac T. Avery, Jr., joined today the firm of Land and Sowers, attorneys. Avery entered service in 1940 as a member of the National Guard, and just this month returned from overseas duty, and received his discharge. In 1940, Mr. Avery passed the State Bar.” (10/22)
“William (Bill) Carrington has returned home after spending almost three years in the Merchant Marine. During his period of service, he had many harrowing experiences. He served on ships that were in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific oceans.” (10/23)
“Approximately 20 buildings are being constructed or remodeled by the G.L. Wilson Building company, a survey shows. Two factories, a store building, a number of new houses, and additions are being built.” (10/24)
“The body of David Talmadge Stinson, Fireman 2/c who died Monday of injuries received in an automobile wreck in California, is scheduled to arrive Sunday afternoon about 2:30 o’clock. Definite funeral plans had not been made this morning.” [US Navy] (10/25)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Oct. 21 and 25, 1920.
Troutman “Mr. and Mrs. Jason Hartsell arrived here Monday afternoon from Sacramento, Cal. Mr. Hartsell is the last of the Troutman boys to return from the war. He was stationed in the Philippines at the outbreak of the war and saw war service all around the globe.” (10/21)
Mooresville “Through the Civic League, Attorney A.L. Starr has volunteered to teach a class in Civil Government. While the instruction is primarily for the women, the men are also welcome.” (10/21)
Eufola “All the ladies of this community have registered. Mrs. W.A. Byers was the first on the ground to register.” (10/21)
Dr. & Mrs. D.O. Montgomery back from Atlanta “Dr. Montgomery has been appointed by the government to give free dental work to ex-soldiers, and he was in Atlanta receiving instruction in the matter.” (10/25)
Harmony “There is quite a lot of interest being manifested over the coming election. Most all of the ladies are registering. They say they can choose the right man to lead us through the days of reconstruction. So well and good if they can.” (10/25)
“Many Mooresville people were attracted to Charlotte by the circus and goodly number from Mooresville will be there to hear Caruso.” (10/25)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Oct. 22 and 25, 1895.
“The State fair is in progress in Raleigh this week. To-day, to-morrow and Thursday the railroad fare is a cent a mile. The fare for the round trip from Statesville is $3.70.” (10/22)
“Sells Bros’. ‘colossal aggregation,’ the ‘greatest show on earth,’ will exhibit in Salisbury Friday and doubtless some of our prominent citizens will take advantage of the ‘cheap rates’ and go down.” (10/22)
New Stirling “Mr. Rob Dowden has the contract to deliver the Oliver Oil Company’s cattle to Charlotte. About 400 steers passed down Saturday. Bob is over the Blue Ridge getting the rest of the cattle – 650 head. They are fine cattle.” (10/22)
State fair “Races and a tournament were features of Wednesday. Mr. R.R. Cowles, of Statesville, rode in the tournament as the ‘Knight of Iredell’.” [Ride a 90 yard course hooking as many 1 ½ inch rings as you can in 4 tries with a 7 foot lance. The top 4 riders crowned the Queen of Love and Beauty and her 3 Maids of Honor. Cowles was not one of them.]
Troutman’s “The people along the road from here to deep cut want to know the exact schedule of the big cow drive that is to come next. Six hundred and twenty-five cows in one drove is a big sight for this country.” (10/25)
“The bird law in this county expires November 1st, next Friday. After that date birds may be killed to the end of March. It is said that birds are unusually scarce this year.” (10/25)
