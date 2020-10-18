Out of Our Past

“Sells Bros’. ‘colossal aggregation,’ the ‘greatest show on earth,’ will exhibit in Salisbury Friday and doubtless some of our prominent citizens will take advantage of the ‘cheap rates’ and go down.” (10/22)

New Stirling “Mr. Rob Dowden has the contract to deliver the Oliver Oil Company’s cattle to Charlotte. About 400 steers passed down Saturday. Bob is over the Blue Ridge getting the rest of the cattle – 650 head. They are fine cattle.” (10/22)

State fair “Races and a tournament were features of Wednesday. Mr. R.R. Cowles, of Statesville, rode in the tournament as the ‘Knight of Iredell’.” [Ride a 90 yard course hooking as many 1 ½ inch rings as you can in 4 tries with a 7 foot lance. The top 4 riders crowned the Queen of Love and Beauty and her 3 Maids of Honor. Cowles was not one of them.]

Troutman’s “The people along the road from here to deep cut want to know the exact schedule of the big cow drive that is to come next. Six hundred and twenty-five cows in one drove is a big sight for this country.” (10/25)

“The bird law in this county expires November 1st, next Friday. After that date birds may be killed to the end of March. It is said that birds are unusually scarce this year.” (10/25)