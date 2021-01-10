Out of Our Past

Pfc. Clifford Chapman home. “Chapman entered the service June, 1944, and was overseas in Germany and Belgium for over a year with the 5th Armored Division of the 9th Army which was the closest U.S. Army to Berlin when peace was declared.” (1/16)

Sgt. Dreyfus L. Hines, Jr. headed home. “Hines fought with the 19th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Infantry Division, a unit of General Krueger’s 6th Army, through the New Guinea and Southern Philippine campaigns. He was serving with occupation forces on the island of Shikoku prior to his departure.” (1/17)

Seventy-five years ago;

Statesville Daily Record,

Jan. 11-17, 1946—Home front.

“Every day the local Chamber of Commerce receives visits, calls or letters, from ex-servicemen who are trying to find a home for themselves or their families. It seems the only immediate solution would be for everyone to rent every extra room they might have.” (1/11)

“Firemen were on the jump yesterday. Chief L.M. Gaither stated today that yesterday was the first time in his memory that the county truck had been washed four times in one day ‘and then put to bed muddy.’ Firemen wash their trucks after each call.” (1/12)

