Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Jan. 11-16. 1971.
Schedule of first inspection visits to the 5 proposed state zoo sites. “The group will visit the Butner site the afternoon of Jan. 18; the Chatham County site the morning of Jan. 19; the Asheboro site that afternoon; Albemarle the morning of Jan. 20; Concord that afternoon, and wind up at Statesville Thursday morning, Jan. 21.” (1/11)
City school board. “The school board voted to put out a call for bids on replacing the old wooden lockers at Statesville Senior High School with metal lockers. The wooden lockers were installed when the building was erected.” [opened November 1942] (1/12)
Obit Carl Herman (Bud) Chapman, Jr., 46. “He was a mechanic at Fiber Industries, a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.” (1/13)
Obit Conner Shuford Rimmer, Jr., 49. He attended the city schools, was a tree surgeon by vocation and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II.” (1/4)
“Although Iredell is in a district with Davie, both Rep. J.P. Huskins and Rep. Arthur L. Smith are from Iredell County. In previous sessions since being placed in the 39th House District with Davie, Iredell has had one member and Davie the other.” (1/15)
NIHS 33 North Rowan 22. “North Rowan rallied in the beginning of the third period to pull within four, 16-12. But a quick basket by Lois Marlowe and two 15-foot shots by Debbie Nicholson opened the door as the Raiders captured a 26-17 lead.” [Nicholson 17 points] (1/16)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 11-17, 1946—Military.
“Private First Class Leo F. Sigmon, son of Benjamin F. Sigmon, enlisted in the Regular Army for 18 months while serving with the 242nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd ‘Rainbow’ Division in Bruck, Austria, effective last November 18.” (1/11)
“John H. Kivett was recently discharged from the Army in California after serving in the Pacific area for several years. He will rest for a few weeks and then assume a position with a large bakery in Nevada as chief pastryman.” (1/12)
S/Sgt. James (Tommy) Brown home. “Tommy has been in service for two years and six months 14 months overseas with the 9th Air Force in Holland, Germany, England and France. He was an engineer-gunner on a B-26 which completed 16 missions over enemy territory.” (1/14)
Mark L. Gurley Y 3/c goes to Norfolk for reassignment. “Gurley has just completed 20 months in the U.S. Navy, 16 of which were spent in the Pacific on the USS Auburn, a communications ship. He landed in California in December and was given a leave.” (1/15)
Pfc. Clifford Chapman home. “Chapman entered the service June, 1944, and was overseas in Germany and Belgium for over a year with the 5th Armored Division of the 9th Army which was the closest U.S. Army to Berlin when peace was declared.” (1/16)
Sgt. Dreyfus L. Hines, Jr. headed home. “Hines fought with the 19th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Infantry Division, a unit of General Krueger’s 6th Army, through the New Guinea and Southern Philippine campaigns. He was serving with occupation forces on the island of Shikoku prior to his departure.” (1/17)
Seventy-five years ago;
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 11-17, 1946—Home front.
“Every day the local Chamber of Commerce receives visits, calls or letters, from ex-servicemen who are trying to find a home for themselves or their families. It seems the only immediate solution would be for everyone to rent every extra room they might have.” (1/11)
“Firemen were on the jump yesterday. Chief L.M. Gaither stated today that yesterday was the first time in his memory that the county truck had been washed four times in one day ‘and then put to bed muddy.’ Firemen wash their trucks after each call.” (1/12)
Lee Ferguson & Carroll Stanley Suther wed. “The bride was graduated from Statesville High school and until recently has been employed at American Hardware and Equipment, Charlotte. The groom is a graduate of Troutman High. He served in the U.S. Army for five years with 31 months overseas.” (1/14)
“Cold rain began to fall this morning with the temperature hovering around 40 degrees at noon. County roads are in a severe condition for traffic.” (1/15)
“County schools will not open tomorrow due to the bad roads and weather.” (1/15)
“Effective March 1, the ordinance preventing the raising of hogs inside the corporate limits of Statesville will be put back in force. During the war and the meat shortage, the law was relaxed to permit the raising of hogs inside the city a safe distance from residences.” (1/16)
Morningside takes basketball doubleheader on local court from Salisbury. “The girls won a 14-8 decision while the boys copped a 17-12 decision. Carnell Pless continued to lead the girls’ attack, scoring 10 points, while McClelland with 7 points led the boys.” (1/17)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 13 and 17, 1921.
Civic League. “The League now holds the title to the building located on Meeting street, behind the court house. A rest room for the ladies is being arranged on the first floor. The offices of the city nurse will be located on the second floor.” 1/13)
Hurst Turner American Legion Post. “The Post stated that if given notice in time the members will always take charge of funeral arrangements over the remains of soldiers being brought back here for burial.” (1/13)
East Monbo. “The mill resumed operations Monday, January 3. Whether it will make full time is not known to the writer, although reports are that an effort will be made to do so.” (1/13)
“The stockholders of the Bloomfield and Paola Mills decided to run both mills full time for 30 days. This is being done in an endeavor to better conditions.” (1/17)
County teachers meet Saturday. “The teachers expressed their approval of the city rest room by contributing $86 to the enterprise.” (1/17)
Mt. Mourne. The farmers’ Union had an oyster supper at the home of Mr. James Pope Saturday night. ‘All you can eat for 50 cents’ attracted quite a crowd.” (1/17)
“The body of Private Joseph Elam, who died in France, arrived in Statesville on Thursday. Burial took place in north Iredell Sunday.” [pneumonia] (1/17)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 14 and 17, 1896.
Statesville Cotton Mill stockholders mtg. “The report of the secretary and treasurer showed that since the spindles were put in operation, twelve weeks ago, the mill has made a very nice profit. The number of hands now employed is 185 and the payroll amounts to $500 per week. It was decided to build eight or 10 new tenements at once.” (1/14)
“Messrs. Irvin & Poston’s tobacco factory started up yesterday. They are the first to begin business this season.” (1/14)
“Measles have been ravaging Charlotte and the section contiguous there to for some time. They are heading this way and Statesville will hardly escape.” (1/14)
“The board of trustees which has in hand the establishment of a female college for Concord and Mecklenburg Presbyteries meet here to-day to consider a proposition to locate the college in Statesville.” (1/17)
“The Landmark wants more correspondents. We want news letters from every section of the county – one at least from every township. Just at this time we want a correspondent in Shiloh, Concord, Barringer, Fallstown and Davidson.” (1/17)
Settle PO, Eagle Mills. “Three men and two bears struck this place. The children and some of the grown people were delighted with the bear performance.” (1/17)