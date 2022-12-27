Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Dec. 26, 1997-Jan. 1, 1998.

School board meeting. “It was also announced that the Iredell-Statesville School System is the largest system in the state to be fully accredited and that the transportation department has a 100 percent efficiency rating and is considered a role model for other school systems.” (12/26)

Kenneth & Patricia White. “More than 40 years ago, a newlywed bride was literally knocked off her feet and all her bridegroom could do was stare as she lay across a nearly 2,000 pound millstone in her neighbor’s yard. Early Saturday, the bridegroom had the source of that memory hauled home. ‘It was the most romantic thing Ken could ever have gotten me for Christmas,’ Mrs. White said.” (12/27)

“NIHS 47 WIHS 36. “North Iredell connected on 12-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Tournament MVP Lindsay Lawrence led the way with 17 points. Kristy Young amassed 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors.” [R&L Holiday Basketball Tournament final] (12/28)

Snow & more to come. “Mark Stafford, Iredell County Maintenance Engineer said, ‘Our salt trucks are loading up right now. We have 26 trucks that will be going all over the county. We plan to put salt on spots that become dangerous in this type of weather.” (12/29)

Got milk? “Harris Teeter ran out of milk, bread and ground beef, but is restocked today and ready for business. Employees were coming in slowly early this morning.” (12/30)

“Bobby Feimster delivered his last newspaper to folks in West Iredell today. After 35 years and nearly a million miles, he’s calling it quits. Feimster got started delivering papers when coworkers at Southern Screw said he could earn extra money as a delivery person.” (12/31)

AAA Carolinas list of substandard bridges. “Iredell had 61 of its bridges rated substandard or functionally obsolete. The bridge near the Alexander Railroad ranked number one in the county. The second highest on the list is Fourth Creek bridge.” (1/1)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Dec.26. 1972-Jan. 1, 1973.

“Carolina Mills Plant No. 12 conducted an employee incentive contest recently, climaxed with the giving away of a color television to Navy Speaks. Eighty-eight employees were eligible in the contest of the 245 plant employees.” [Perfect attendance between Oct. 7 & Dec. 17] (12/26)

North Iredell High band sets practice sessions 12/28 & 12/29. “Band director Ed Waugh has scheduled the practice sessions at the high school in preparation for the band’s appearance Jan. 5 at the Governor’s Inauguration Parade in Raleigh.” (12/27)

For Sale. “1969 Plymouth Sports Satellite station wagon, factory air, p.s., p.b., radio, overload springs. Straight sale, no trade.” (12/28)

Chief of Police James D. Myers warns parents of children who received BB guns for Christmas. “Myers stated that many parents and youngsters simply do not know about the local law against firing BB guns in the city. ‘Parents will be held financially responsible for any damage their children may cause the by the illegal discharge of BB guns in the city.’” (12/29)

“Dennis Kilby fired in a jumper from seven feet out with two seconds remaining on the clock Friday night in leading the Greyhounds to a 53-51 triumph over the South Iredell Vikings in the championship game of the third annual WSIC-Iredell County Holiday Basketball Tournament.” [North beat Mooresville in consolation game 53-38.] (12/30)

16 Iredell traffic fatalities in 1972, same as 1971. “Line Sgt. D.W. Spratt noted the increase in licensed drivers in the county, the increase in the number of vehicles and the influx of more people into the county on the interstates. Considering these, Spratt said it’s a good step for the county to hold its own.” (1/1)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Dec. 27, 1947-Jan. 1, 1948.

“P.D. Miller, district state highway supervisor, was pleased to report that all state maintained highways in the county have been cleared and no state roads were closed as result of the five-inch snowfall of yesterday. Miller reported that work had begun on improving the driving conditions of some of the county’s clay roads.” (12/26)

Eufola news. “The beautiful snow made Christmas seem real. Farmers welcomed it on account of late grain sowing – snow is in its favor. It made the humblest home seem like fairyland.” (12/27)

Stats from the Register of Deeds Mariemma Henley. “Through December 29 only 409 couples had obtained marriage licenses this year. This compares with a total of 530 issues during 1946, the year when most of the young men were returning from the war.” (12/29)

“A group of five Iredell county beekeepers attended a parley of bee-keeping representatives at the Forsyth county courthouse.” [Jack Miller, route four; Butler Fox, route four; D.E. Frazier, Olin; Mr. Davis, route one; D.T. Huss, Olin] (12/30)

“Lieutenant Colonel Richard A. Cline of Statesville was killed yesterday in a midair collision of army planes over Tokyo. Lt. Col. Cline, a fighter pilot, was participating in a salute to an Australian fighter wing when his P-51 collided with another plane of the same squadron.” (12/31)

Dorothy Parks & Ross M. Rimmer marry 12/31. “Mrs. Rimmer attended school at Cool Spring and has been employed as bookkeeper at the People’s store. Mr. Rimmer, a graduate of Statesville high school, attended Mars Hill college and served in the air force for 34 months. He is owner and manager of the People’s store.” (1/1)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. 28, 1922-Jan. 1, 1923.

“The First National Bank is making some changes in its office arrangements. The cashier’s office, which had been at the front, will be changed to the rear and a teller’s window will be put where the office had been.” (12/28)

“M.A.C. Holliday, supervisor of Negro schools in Iredell, has secured enough books from white friends in the North to start a public library for Negroes. At present, the library is in H.S. Byers grocery store on Garfield street.” [Mary A. Charlton Holliday] (12/28)

“The mail congestion at Mooresville was rather fierce for the past week. A part of the old standbys had been retired and new ones coming in had to be initiated. For about a week the postoffice lobby looked like the entrance to Barnum and Bailey’s circus.” (12/28)

“An addition that will double the floor space and facilities of the Carolina Motor Company is soon to be constructed directly rear of the present building. ‘Half of our cars stand out on the street at night as it is,’ remarked an official. ‘The new building will give us storage for 100 more cars, and will be 70 by 100 feet, two stories.’” (1/1)

Mooresville. “Cards have been received announcing the engagement of Dr. Fred W. Rankin, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Rankin of Mooresville, and Miss Edith Mayo, daughter of Dr. Charles Mayo, of Rochester, Minn.. Dr. Rankin has been associated with the Mayo Brothers Hospital at Rochester for a number of years.” (1/1)

“The opening of the Harmony High school, scheduled for today, has been deferred until next Monday, January 8.” (1/1)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. 31, 1897.

“Christmas in Statesville was unusually quiet, except for the explosion of fireworks. There was comparatively little drunkenness and no rows or disturbances. The fireworks were kept going pretty lively but the crowd was good natured and no damage was done. The police did not attempt to interfere with the fun and after the day was over it quieted down.”

“The smallpox is uncomfortably close to Statesville, and while there is probably no immediate danger it would be a good time to take time by the forelock and begin vaccinating. The disease is at Greenville and it is more than probable that it will appear in Charlotte in the near future.” (12/31)

“A number of friends of Mr. C.J. Jones, the popular telegraph operator, chipped in and presented him with a new hat on Christmas eve. Capt. W.H.H. Gregory made the presentation speech and of course made a good job of it.” (12/31)

Harmony letter. “There have been more Northern bird hunters here this season than ever before. They are mostly millionaires and are quite liberal with their money. They pay farmers ten cents apiece for all the birds they kill.” (12/31)

“The telephone line has been completed to Turnersburg, 11 miles northeast of Statesville. Subscribers to the exchange can add the number, 96, to their lists.” (12/31)

“The cotton mill shut down for two days at Christmas.” (12/31)

“The Landmark wishes all its readers a happy and prosperous New Year.” (12/31)