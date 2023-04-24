Twenty-five years ago

Record & Landmark,

April 24-30, 1998.

SHS 17 Newton-Conover 3. “Statesville’s first five batters singled to start the game off. The barrage ended with Amanda Troutman’s two-RBI shot to center field. Katie Rothwell and Melissa Goskolka added RBIs later in the inning to give Statesville a 5-0 lead.” (4/24)

“Students in the Automotive Technology Center were given a lesson about the value of recycling auto parts Wednesday during a tour of Matlock’s Used Cars and Parts. Wednesday, April 22, was the 28th observance of Earth Day. Matlock’s has been in the auto recycling business for 50 years.” (4/25)

“For 28 years, Rebecca Knight taught Bible to young children in the Statesville schools. Using a Feltograph, she taught the Bible stories adding the figures of Bible characters and animals to painted backgrounds. The children liked the felt pictures, she said, remembering one first-grader who asked, ‘Did you have to bring that thing?’ when she substituted a film strip for the felt pictures.” (4/26)

“Three candidates ae vying for the District 7 seat on the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education, the seat currently held by Jane Laney. The three are Tara Cashion, Ed Braun and Joanne Moser. The vote in the race is May 5.” (4/27)

Obit Joe Walker Brown, 76. “He attended Statesville City Schools, Cumberland University and was a graduate of Anderson Aeronautical School. He served in the Army Air Corps as a radio operator during World War II and was a member of VFW Post 2031.” (4/28)

“South Iredell High School’s Fordsters choral ensemble will hold its 30th reunion May 3. Fordsters from 1968 to 2001 will present a concert, ’30 Years of Musical Magic.’ The group was founded in 1968 by director, Susie Ford. More than 600 students have been Fordsters.” (4/29)

Obit Walter Stamey “Dub” Sherrill, Jr., 75. “He was retired with 24 years as a guard with the N.C. Department of Corrections. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and was of the Baptist faith.” (4/30)

Fifty years ago

Record & Landmark,

April 24-30, 1973.

Photo. “Construction of the new Signal Hill Mall is expected to be completed by late July. From left are the new Belk store, the mall in front of where the Spainhours store will be located and the Woolworth facility at the right.” (4/24)

Photo. “Family Dollar Stores will locate in Statesville at the intersection of W. Front St. and Oakland Ave. Workmen are starting on construction of a new store which will contain 63,000 square feet of floor space. The store will be at the site where the old Homemade Chair Co. building was located.” (4/25)

“Digging for the footing is underway for West Iredell High School and should be completed this week. According to county school officials, masonry and steelwork will begin soon, with completion set for Dec. 31, 1973. Occupancy of the school will begin September, 1974.” (4/26)

“A portion of Statesville was in the dark last night for about two hours, due to a short circuit in the substation on North Center St. Lights were out in the business area of the town, and on Walnut, Cherry, Mulberry, Race, West End Ave., and parts of Stockton St.” (4/27)

1971 NC law gives current Statesville mayor & city councilmen an extra 6 months in office. “The bill set all elections for the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November of odd numbered years. In the past, mayor and city councilmen were elected on the first Saturday in April.” (4/28)

“Wayne L. Franklin, who will retire as chairman of Iredell County’s Agricultural Extension Service after 30 years of service on July 1, was honored Sunday at a reception. According to agricultural agent Harry Myers, there was a steady flow of people throughout the afternoon.” (4/30)

Seventy-five years ago

Statesville Daily Record,

April 24-30, 1948.

Pattie Doris Bell & William Forrest Clendenin. “He attended school at Cool Spring and was in the service during World War II and is a junior at Duke University. The bride-elect also attended Cool Spring and is now a student at Woman’s College, Greensboro.” (4/24)

“Operators of the Statesville textile plant, formerly known as the Dottie Lou Mills, are forming a corporation and will operate it as Iredell Mills, Inc. There will be no change in ownership or management. The plant is operated by a group of New York capitalists.” (4/26)

“Nathan N. Smoot, Jr., has been appointed to the Statesville Police department, replacing David Abernathy, who resigned. Smoot formerly served as a police office here. Abernathy resigned to return to his former job with the city water and light department.” (4/27)

Seven local recruits to Army & Air Force. “One is a veteran of World War II, having served in the European theater. He is John Keith Rogers of Troutman, route 1. He is the husband of Mrs. Ellen Rogers and they have a son, John Keith, Jr., age three.” (4/28)

Eufola. “Farmers are praying for rain. It is too dry to finish land-breaking for planting. Gardens are late and strawberries look to be only about one-third of their usual crop.” (4/29)

“Inspectors who are passing on the condition of cars under terms of the new North Carolina mechanical inspection have returned to Statesville and will be here through May 21. John Hocutt, who will be in charge of the lane, is urging motorists to get their cars in good condition and bring them to the lane on Park Drive in West Statesville.” (4/30)

One hundred years ago

Landmark,

April 26 and 30, 1923.

“The certificate of incorporation of the Statesville Buick Company has been filed in the office of the clerk of court. The incorporators are Messrs. S.J. Holland and C.A. and J.A. Sherrill and the authorized capital stock is $50,000.” (4/26)

“St. John’s Lutheran church, of this place, has raised $3,700 so far in the Lenoir-Rhyne college fund. The total fund has reached the $215,000 mark.” (4/26)

Harmony. “Farm work is moving along nicely. There is not very much corn planted, as most farmers have decided to prepare the land well and wait until the ground gets good and warm, so that the corn will come right up.” (4/26)

Shiloh. “The Elgin school will close Friday, 27th, with an entertainment. It is thought that by another school year, they will offer to take the high grades in this territory to their school by truck, which seems to the writer to be the proper thing to do.” (4/26)

“The Caldwell house adjoining the campus of Mitchell college and recently acquired by the trustees, is to be remodeled on its present site and used as the president’s home.” (4/30)

Mooresville. “Work on the highway from here to Charlotte is progressing more rapidly since the winter weather is over, and it won’t be long until we will be nearer to Charlotte than ever before. People don’t reckon distances by miles as they once did, but they reckon it in minutes and hours.” (4/30)

New Salem. “The roads are getting mighty rough. Seems they have quit working the roads except where they are preparing for the hard-surface road. I don’t think they ought to spend all the money on one or two roads across the county and let the other roads go to the bad.” (4/30)

One hundred twenty-five years ago

Landmark,

April 26 and 29, 1898.

“Interest in military matters is intense now. The Blues were drilling on the square last evening and a large crowd gathered to watch the evolutions. Ordinarily they would have attracted little attention.” [War had been declared on April 25.] (4/26)

“The first regiment to volunteer in its entirety is the fourth. Col. J.F. Armfield yesterday morning advised the adjutant general of this by wire. He also notifies him that all the companies of the regiment are well drilled.” [The Iredell Blues were part of the 4th regiment.]

“Our country correspondents will please send along all the news. We don’t want this war business to absorb everything but we want to know what the folks in the rural communities are doing and saying.” (4/26)

“None of the State militia have as yet been ordered out for the war but it was announced yesterday they would be ordered out next Monday. As has been stated, the matter of enlistment is purely voluntary. Those who don’t want to go ‘don’t have to.’” [[At that time, the state militias could not be forced to leave the country, as they were primarily for local defense.] (4/30)

“Companies of colored men are being organized for the war in various towns of the state. I.F. Moore and W.A. Kimbrough are making an effort to organize a colored company here. Up to 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon they had secured 30 names. A meeting of colored men is called at the court house to-night.” (4/30)

“There was a pretty lively frost here yesterday morning.” (4/30)