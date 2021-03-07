Out of Our Past

“‘Lebe’ Wood called his wife, from Switzerland, where he is on one of those tours given the men in the Army of Occupation. ‘Lebe’ is stationed in Berlin now, and is connected with the postal service. He is definitely looking forward to his return home next spring.” (3/1)

Charles C. Hartline, Chief Warrant Officer, 46 mos. South Pacific. “Having served ten years in the Navy this coming December he has had enough of Navy life and isn’t planning to re-enlist. He served aboard the U.S.S Lexington before Pearl Harbor and the U.S.S. Regal. For the past year he has been aboard the U.S.S. Clearfield which assisted in the invasion of Okinawa.” (3/14)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, March 8-14, 1946—Home front.

“Ninety children between the ages of nine and 12 are needed at Mitchell College to take part in a pageant on March 25, commemorating the 90th anniversary of the college. Miss Nancy Eliason said the first ninety children of Mitchell alumni would be accepted.” (3//8)

Excerpt from description of a farewell party for Mr. & Mrs. Jack Spainhour. “The dining room was especially attractive with an unusual centerpiece, a Madonna figurine, brought home by Major Battley to his wife from Italy.” (3/9)

