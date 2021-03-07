Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, March 8-13,1971.
“New officers for the Iredell-Statesville United Fund will be chosen Wednesday, Mar. 17, at a dinner meeting. The annual meeting will be held at Fat Boy’s Restaurant and will be a dutch dinner.” (3/8)
“Terry Brookshire, county forester, has asked that all Iredell County residents not engage in any open burning during the upcoming fire season. High winds and dry leaves and grass may bring about a large number of accidental fires. All burning will require a permit.” (3/9)
“A formal program for the renaming of Morningside School to the Alan D. Rutherford School was held. Rutherford served as principal of the old Morningside School from 1941 to 1968 when the high school was merged with Statesville Senior High. At that time he became assistant superintendent.” (3/10)
Harmony Homemakers Club. “Mayor Bruce Reavis talked to the women about the clean-up campaign proposed for Harmony and listed plans. Mrs. Thee Wetmore and Mrs. Ralph Moore were named as representatives from the club to work with city officials.” (3/11)
Junior Service League. “Mrs. Joe Plyler noted that originally the state federation had pledged $2 per member for the erection of a state zoo. The state board has agreed that clubs donate items for a bazaar at state convention with all monies going to the project.” (3/12)
“Honey production is greater in Iredell County than Wilkes County according to Coley R. Johnson. Johnson has 23 hives in Iredell and 25 hives in Wilkes. The beekeeper based his opinion on the 1969 season. ‘Honey production was nine times greater in Iredell.’” (3/13)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, March 8-14, 1946—Military.
“Blaine H. Grose, yeoman first class, U.S. Naval Reserve, was honorably discharged after 3 years, 4 months and 16 days of service. He has the American theater ribbon, the European-African theater ribbon with two gold stars, the World War II Victory medal, the Navy Good Conduct Medal, and the Purple Heart.” (3/8)
“Lt. Hight C. Moore arrived at his home in Statesville last night after almost 30 months in the Southwest Pacific. Moore has been in service a total of 44 months.” (3/9)
PFC Harry H. Abernathy, Jr. “He enlisted in the Air Corps in 1943. He served on Guam with the 315 Bomb Wing in the 20th Air Force. For six months he was on a B-29 and was later transferred to the U.S. Strategic Bombing Survey and spent several months in Tokyo.” (3/11)
“Corp. Watt Alexander came home last week after serving in uniform for 32 months. He was overseas for 15 months. He was a radio operator serving with the 8th Armored Division. He participated in the Ardennes Campaign.” [Battle of the Bulge] (3/12)
“‘Lebe’ Wood called his wife, from Switzerland, where he is on one of those tours given the men in the Army of Occupation. ‘Lebe’ is stationed in Berlin now, and is connected with the postal service. He is definitely looking forward to his return home next spring.” (3/1)
Charles C. Hartline, Chief Warrant Officer, 46 mos. South Pacific. “Having served ten years in the Navy this coming December he has had enough of Navy life and isn’t planning to re-enlist. He served aboard the U.S.S Lexington before Pearl Harbor and the U.S.S. Regal. For the past year he has been aboard the U.S.S. Clearfield which assisted in the invasion of Okinawa.” (3/14)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, March 8-14, 1946—Home front.
“Ninety children between the ages of nine and 12 are needed at Mitchell College to take part in a pageant on March 25, commemorating the 90th anniversary of the college. Miss Nancy Eliason said the first ninety children of Mitchell alumni would be accepted.” (3//8)
Excerpt from description of a farewell party for Mr. & Mrs. Jack Spainhour. “The dining room was especially attractive with an unusual centerpiece, a Madonna figurine, brought home by Major Battley to his wife from Italy.” (3/9)
Eva Lou Hicks & James Lazenby married. “She attended the local schools and prior to her marriage was employed at Walton Hosiery mill. He was recently discharged from the army after two years of overseas service in Europe. He is employed at the Coca-Cola Bottling Works.” (3/11)
SHS sports. “Approximately 36 boys turned out for baseball practice yesterday. The girls not to be outdone by the boys are organizing a softball team. Both ball teams practice after school, the boys over at the stadium and the girls at Davie Avenue school.” (3/12)
“Mr. and Mrs. Latta Johnson have returned from Miami, where they spent the winter. They are staying at the Vance Hotel for the time being. Their new home on Country Club estates will be completed sometime this spring.” (3/13)
“Miss Hilda Hoover of Statesville and Miss Marjorie Rimmer of Stony Point left Monday for New York where they have accepted positions in a hospital there. Miss Hoover was previously employed in the office of Dr. John W. Scott while Miss Rimmer was at Killingly
Worsted Mill and the Stone Theater.” (3/14)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, March 10 and 14, 1921.
New game law for Iredell & Davie. “The open season for quail, woodcock and other game birds will be from December 1 to February 1, which gives the hunter twenty more days for hunting. Heretofore the open season has been from December 1 to January 10.” (3/10)
“Mr. J. Mel Clark has been appointed keeper of the city park. It will be his special job to prevent damage to the property, which has suffered much from the depredations of those who find pleasure in destruction.” (3/10)
“Mr. John C. McBee, enroute from Raleigh to his home in Mitchell county was taken sick on the train and stopped off here yesterday for treatment at Long’s Sanatorium.” (3/10)
“Mesdames Wardlow and Morris opened a beauty shop Saturday in old Bell telephone building on Front street.” (3/14)
Statesville Rt. 1. “The price of cotton is not very encouraging to farmers to try to raise another crop, so we hope that in the place of planting so much cotton, the farmers will try and raise more hog and hominy with which to feed the famishing folk.” (3/14)
New Hope community club work. “A telephone line has been put in with 8 or 10 telephones; two or three new ranges have been put in; 6 or 8 families have put in lights and two or three families have painted their houses, inside and out.” (3/14)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, March 10 and 13, 1896.
Bicycles. “Riding on the sidewalks within the fire limits is strictly prohibited. The ordinance is being violated daily, and as the glad spring time has increased materially the number of wheelmen and wheelwomen, too, it has been decided to call a halt and enforce it. This is the warning and if ‘cyclers want to keep out of the mayor’s court they will observe it.” (3/10)
“The team of Mr. Ned Pope, of Olin, ran away in the back lot last evening. Empty whiskey barrels were scattered around but no damage was done.” (3/10)
Coddle Creek. “M.F. Nesbit has purchased a large bell and will have it put up on his farm. We guess he will do the ringing for Coddle Creek now.” (3/10)
“The real estate in Statesville and Iredell county owned by the late Wallace Bros. was sold Wednesday. A pretty good crowd was in attendance but buyers were not eager and the property did not bring near its full value. The total amounts to $15,140.15.” (3/13)
Board of aldermen. “The mayor was instructed to name a committee of two, with himself as chairman, to attend the meeting at Charlotte to-day for the purpose of pressing Statesville’s claim for the location of the female college.” (3/13)
Oak Forest. “Our little place is getting on quite nicely. We have two stores, blacksmith shop and postoffice and other business is expected soon.” [Cool Spring township] (3/13)