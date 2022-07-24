Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

July 25-31, 1997.

“Two more cases of rabies in the past week puts Iredell County on pace for a record year. Eleven cases have been reported this year, tying the number of cases in all of 1996. Rabies cases are steadily increasing since 1994 when there were no reported cases.” (7/25)

“With as few as 24 black males, black females, white females and Hispanics serving in Statesville, Mooresville and Iredell County, these figures have law enforcement officials concerned. Gordon Knight of the Mitchell BLET program and Chief Steve Hampton of the Statesville Police Department are looking for ways to attract more minorities to the field.” (7/26)

“Country music legend Merle Haggard will be the headline act at the eighth annual WFMX Country Homecoming. In addition to Haggard, Pam Tillis, Clay Walker and the Buffalo Club will be appearing at the annual event.” (7/27)

Photo of Nehal Hoque & John Ide in Mitchell chem lab. “The two chemistry instructors are participating in the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Program. Hoque will teach at MCC and Ide will depart soon for Hackney, England, to teach in a community college there.” (7/28)

97° on Monday. “Kent Houpe, assistant director of electric utilities, said maximum usage by city customers Monday reached 89,196 kilowatts. While Houpe could not say exactly what the capacity of the city electric system was, he stated, ‘It’s a whole lot more than that.’” (7/29)

More rabies. “The 12th and 13th cases of 1997 were confirmed in the last few days. ‘I don’t see an end to it in the near future,’ said Sidney Weisner, of Iredell County Animal Control. ‘The whole state seems to be having the same problem.’” [Chatham Co. had 96 cases.] (7/30)

New city manager. “Five of the eight city council members, along with the mayor, met with a facilitator from Charlotte. They described the ideal applicant as an open communicator, a negotiator, able to make deals, get along with current staff and handle the job.” (7/31)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

July 2-31, 1972.

“Gilbert Engineering Company of Statesville submitted the low bid for construction of the rest areas on I-40 in Davie County, seven miles north of Mocksville. Gilbert Engineering’s bid was $1,212,014.” (7/25)

“County commissioners last night adopted a $6,429,469 budget and held the tax rate at 93 cents on the $100 valuation. The proposed West Iredell High was a casualty of the determination of the commissioners to hold down the tax rate in this election year.” (7/26)

“Electric consumption for the City of Statesville reached an all-time high Monday during some of the hottest weather of the summer. The power usage peaked at 46,440 kilowatts during a 30 minute recording period. Usage during June ran as high as 39,240 kilowatts.” (7/27)

“After almost 35 years as manager of Smithey’s Department Store in Statesville, Jeff E. Oxford retired today. Lowell E. Harmon, a native of Iredell County, has been named manager of Smithey’s by Mrs. G.M. Kirkpatrick, president of Smithey’s Inc.” (7/28)

New associate pathologist. “Dr. Glenda Hartness Weber, a Statesville native, is working in the office of Dr. Donald Schnell. A graduate of Statesville Senior High, she received a bachelor of science degree from Wake Forest and doctorate of medicine from Bowman Gray.” (7/29)

District 19 Slow pitch tournament. “Harmony Car Wash won the home-run derby over Melton Electric 19-16, as Bill Little had two homers and Robert Carter, Rick Brown and Terry Jolly homered once each. Connie Shoffner and Jerry Corneilison paired homers for Melton, with Harry Howell and Lloyd Blackwelder adding single roundtrippers.” (7/31)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

July 25-31, 1947.

“Donald Webber, Statesville Daily Record carrier, has his third bicycle purchased with money made from his Record route over a period of three years. Two of Donald’s bicycles have been stolen from him, the first more than a year ago and second last winter.” (7/25)

“Sacred Crow — Al Watson, popular announcer at WSIC, was giving out some news about President Truman’s plane, the Sacred Cow. Al’s glasses must have gotten steamed up for he called it by the two names with which this item is headed.” (7/26)

Barbara Jewel Henkel & Robert Belt Horne married. “Both attended Statesville schools, and both are now employed at the local A. & P. store. Mr. Horne served for three years in the U.S. Army.” (7/28)

Photo. “Back Again – First B.F. Goodrich white side wall tires delivered in Statesville are being carefully examined by Miss Gloria Holmes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph T. Holmes, who are proud of both beauties.” [no white wall tires during WW II] (7/29)

Salisbury 7 Owls 2. “Charlie Raehse, playing his first game with the Owls, turned in some nifty fielding on second base and looked good at the plate with two singles and a triple.” [Raehse often returned to Statesville and loved to visit Steve Hill’s museum, where he would introduce himself as “Chuck Raehse, second base.”](7/30)

“The police have recovered a bicycle found in the woods on highway 21 about six miles from Statesville. It’s red and cream colored Royal Flyer with plenty of accessories, and whoever the owner is, he can claim it at the police station.” (7/31)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

July 27 and 31, 1922.

“Dr. Ross McElwee, county quarantine officer, announces that more than 8,000 in the county have taken the vaccination against typhoid. The response in north Iredell has been most gratifying.” (7/27)

Statesville Rt. 3. “The majority of the families of this community are taking the typhoid vaccination at Troutman. This gives a day off with those who take it and chases ’em to the shade, for hot sunshine and a vaccinated arm are not very pleasantly combined.” (7/27)

“The excavation for the new high school building at Cool Spring is about complete and brick are being placed for the building.” (7/27)

“The Hall-Kale Manufacturing Company has received its charter. The plant will be located at Troutman and work will begin on the building immediately. The plant will be equipped with modern machinery for the manufacture of fine combed yarns.” (7/31)

Mooresville. “The first section of the State highway hard-surface road, leading from the Mecklenburg line at Davidson to Mooresville, has been finished and opened to the public. This is a fine stretch of road, about six miles in length, and is a foretaste of the future main street from Charlotte to Statesville.” (7/31)

Harmony. “The Harmony Telephone Exchange Company has been leased by Mr. P.H. Lazenby and the exchange board moved from Mrs. Letita Harpe’s to his home. We can now get service to Mocksville.” (7/31)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

July 27 and 30, 1897.

“Lightning struck the steeple of the Presbyterian church, tearing a hole in the roof and burning out the electric light meters in the church. A number of electric lighting switch boxes and telephones were also burned out by the lightning. The storm was soon over but it was quite severe while it lasted and the display of lightning was terrific.” [storm hit 7/26] (7/27)

“Prof. E.S. Millsaps, principal of Clio Academy, will teach a grammar normal school at the academy, beginning Monday, August 9th, and continuing 20 days. The course, we are told, will cover the ‘entire subject of English grammar.’” (7/27)

“The annular eclipse of the sun took place yesterday and various persons were out with smoked glasses gazing at the phenomenon. The dark shadow appeared on the sun’s disk a little after 8 o’clock and remained, covering a third or a fourth of it until between 10 and 11 o’clock. The difference was just perceptible in the sun’s rays. They continued to shine but gave a somewhat sombre appearance, as if a light cloud was passing between the sun and the earth.” (7/30)

“Deputy Collector Bryant is taking brandy distillers’ bonds. He thinks there will be 25 or 30 brandy distilleries in Iredell and Alexander this year. There were 20 last year.” (7/30)

Mooresville. “Mrs. J.L. Ballard died of typhoid fever at her home near town last Saturday and was buried in the town cemetery Sunday evening.” (7/30)