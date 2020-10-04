Out of Our Past

USS Mount Olympus “Two Statesville Navy men, James W. Campbell, seaman first class, and Kenneth C. Bumgarner, seaman first class, are serving on this communication headquarters ship, which was among the first U.S. naval vessels to enter Tokyo Bay.” (10/10)

Pfc. James Edward Payne now reported killed in action March 24, 1945. “He enlisted in the Army in February 1943, and later joined the 513th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He and a group of paratroopers were on a mission over Wessell, Germany when the plane was hit and they were ordered to bail out. It is presumed the young soldier was killed in the jump.” (10/11)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Oct. 5-11, 1945 – Home front.

“Just yesterday, Lindsay Jones returned to his duties at Merchants and Farmers Bank after almost four years in the U.S. Navy. As chief petty officer, he received a naval discharge September 29, at the Norfolk Naval Base.” (10/5)

Hickory 13, SHS 6 “A very large crowd remained through the almost continuous drizzle of rain to see the windup of the contest which went to Hickory in the closing minutes. Statesville continued to threaten during the entire second half, but the Hickory defense held.” (10/6)