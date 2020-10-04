Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Oct. 5-11, 1970.
Nancy Myers home extension agent, warns AARP mtg. of scams. “They promote better food plans, home improvement kits, funeral financial plans, make dishonest telephone surveys, using the phrase ‘You have been selected.’ Some even claiming to be bank examiners.” (10/5)
County school board limits magazine sale fundraisers to high schools “The board decided to take a further look at fund-raising projects and attempt to provide as much money as possible for the school needs to finally eliminate all sales activities.” (10/6)
Mooresville Mayor Joe Knox: “The mayor said the courtroom in the municipal building has now been remodeled in accordance with the needs of the District Court system, slated to take effect in December.” (10/7)
City council OKs first reading of rezoning ordinance “The property, located on the north side of East Broad St. and the west side of Signal Hill Drive, was recommended for rezoning from single-family to shopping center district by the Statesville Planning and Zoning Board.” (10/8)
Photo “R.G. Currin, Goodwill Industries regional office is loading television sets onto the Goodwill truck yesterday. Mac Lackey Jr. is helping load the 27 used television sets which his father, who owns Mac’s Television & Electronics Shop, donated to Goodwill Industries.” (10/9)
Statesville “New traffic lights will hang at 33 intersections. Modern metal poles with the suspended traffic lights will be placed at several downtown intersections, and ‘walk or don’t walk’ signs for pedestrians will be located at three major downtown crossings.” (10/10)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Oct. 5-11, 1945 – Military.
Joseph H. Pierce, aircraft carrier USS Essex, promoted to boatswain’s mate first class “From April 1, 1941, to September 15, 1942, he saw service on the ill-fated first USS Wasp, which was sunk in the south Pacific while keeping supply lines open to Guadalcanal.” (10/5)
“The first lieutenant who captured 272 German officers and men after being shot down over Germany, Lt. Howard I. Price, has been honorably discharged. Before enlisting in the Army Air Corps, Price was employed by the Public Service Co. here.” (10/6)
“Capt. William R. “Bill” White has been in the Army for five years. He has been overseas for 39 months. After some time in England, White landed on the continent with the invasion forces on D-Day. Since the end of the war in Europe, he has been stationed at Munich.” (10/8)
“2nd Lt. Martha L. Mills, commanding officer of a Women's Army Corps hospital company at Valley Forge General Hospital, is a member of the ninth class of student officers assigned to the Women’s Army Corps school for personnel administration at Purdue University.” (10/9)
USS Mount Olympus “Two Statesville Navy men, James W. Campbell, seaman first class, and Kenneth C. Bumgarner, seaman first class, are serving on this communication headquarters ship, which was among the first U.S. naval vessels to enter Tokyo Bay.” (10/10)
Pfc. James Edward Payne now reported killed in action March 24, 1945. “He enlisted in the Army in February 1943, and later joined the 513th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He and a group of paratroopers were on a mission over Wessell, Germany when the plane was hit and they were ordered to bail out. It is presumed the young soldier was killed in the jump.” (10/11)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Oct. 5-11, 1945 – Home front.
“Just yesterday, Lindsay Jones returned to his duties at Merchants and Farmers Bank after almost four years in the U.S. Navy. As chief petty officer, he received a naval discharge September 29, at the Norfolk Naval Base.” (10/5)
Hickory 13, SHS 6 “A very large crowd remained through the almost continuous drizzle of rain to see the windup of the contest which went to Hickory in the closing minutes. Statesville continued to threaten during the entire second half, but the Hickory defense held.” (10/6)
“Storekeepers of Statesville are in high praise of the new DDT insect killer. One of the local grocerymen stated that there is hardly a fly in his entire establishment. He also said that if the merchants spray their screens that the flies won’t even enter the store.” (10/8)
“G.H. Malcolm, recently discharged Army veteran, reported to Camp Butner in Durham on Monday. He is a medical technician in surgery at the U.S. Army General Hospital. This is a post for which his long service and experience in the Army Medical corps has qualified him.” (10/9)
Dr. J.S. Holbrook, captain Army Medical Corps, almost 4 years in European Theater of Operations. “Dr. Holbrook is planning to resume his duties on the staff of Davis Hospital as heart specialist and head of the medical department at an early date.” (10/10)
Cpl. Alonzo P. Stockton, honorable discharge Swannanoa. “In service since May 26, 1942, Stockton was with 582nd Ordnance Ammunition Company, 100th Ordnance Battalion, and saw action in Normandy, northern France, Ardennes Forest and the Rhine River. He wears five battles stars and one bronze arrowhead for an initial assault landing on a beachhead.” (10/11)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Oct. 7 and 11, 1920.
“Mrs. A.I. Coble and Mrs. B.F. Long left last night for Greensboro to attend a meeting of the women of the state to organize an independent women voters league.” (The N.C. League of Women Voters was organized at that meeting.) (10/7)
Statesville Rt. 3 “The community club of Ostwalt school district has reorganized and revived. A fight is on against consolidation by beautifying the grounds and probably by voting in special taxes.” (10/7)
Troutman Rt. 1 “Times seems to be getting hard indeed, ’cause it has been several years since we have noticed any tramps, but now they are common things.” (10/7)
“The Thursday Afternoon Book Club held its first meeting of the fall last week. The club will make a special study of citizenship.” (10/11)
“Mr. J.H. McElwee celebrated his 84th birthday Thursday. There was an excellent dinner, a feature of which was a handsome birthday cake bearing 84 lighted candles.” (10/11)
“Mr. Ben A. Stimson left this morning for Atlanta, Ga., to attend a series of lectures at the Eastman Professional School of Photography.” (10/11)
Mooresville “The school bond election will be the event of interest next week. Many of the women have registered for the purpose of making a vote in favor of better schools.” (10/11)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Oct. 8 and 11, 1895.
“The first installment of dogs belonging to the sportsmen who make headquarters in north Iredell each year, arrived Saturday in charge of a trainer and were taken to the training grounds in Eagle Mills township. The sportsmen will arrive later.” (10/8)
“Mr. E.F. Caldwell, for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in the fire limits, was before the mayor and assessed $2.50.” (10/8)
Mooresville “Mr. J.H. Holler’s children are good cotton pickers, as the following will show: One girl, six years old, picked 82 lbs.; a boy, 8 years old, 104 lbs., and another girl, 14 years old, 208 lbs. — the result of one day’s work last week.” (10/8)
County board @ county home “Mr. W.D. Eastep, keeper of the home, was authorized to buy shingles to cover three of the buildings and to employ help to have the work done; also to buy lime to whitewash the inside and outside of all buildings and hire help to do the work. He was also authorized to use lumber at the home to ceil the overhead of the dining room.” (10/11)
Rev. J.H. Pressly marries Mariette Leinster & Harry Percy Grier “The officiating minister’s remarks varied slightly from the usual formula. He said that God, in giving his best gift to man, did not take her from his head that she might rule over him; or from his feet that he might dominate her, but from his side, nearest his heart, that she might be his equal.” (10/11)
