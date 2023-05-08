Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 8-14, 1998.

Tornadoes in Iredell. “ A Harmony firefighter, Dan Smith, spotted the twister. ‘It came over the square in Harmony. It was huge.’ The heaviest damage was in the northern end of the county. Damage estimates are likely to exceed the $1 million mark.” (5/8)

Obit Robert Nelson McLaughlin, 73. “He is a member of Elmwood United Methodist Church and owner of Cool Springs Lumber Co. He graduated from Cool Spring High in the class of 1941. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in Europe with the U.S. Army.” (5/9)

Photo. “Nora Mathis celebrated her 103rd birthday on May 5, 1998. Mrs. Mathis contributes her good health to eating right and working hard, and she doesn’t take any prescription medicines. Mrs. Mathis was born on May 5, 1895.” (5/10)

Jim Blackwelder puts nearly 6,000 miles on new Harley Davidson in two weeks. “That’s what happens when you sign on as part of NASCAR driver Kyle Petty’s Ride Across America. ‘I’m the only person who’s ridden every mile in both directions on every ride that Kyle’s had.’” [fundraiser for children’s charities & Winston Cup Racing Wives Auxiliary] (5/11)

“Last week, it appeared funding for a cattle and livestock exposition center to be built in Statesville was on track. However, a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court that the state must pay up to $1.1 billion in refunds to retired government workers may eat up all the surplus funds in the state budget—funds that were earmarked to help pay for the cattle expo.” (5/12)

“Dr. Douglas Eason, president of Mitchell Community College will participate in the International Round Table on Education Policy at the University of Oxford in England during August 2-7. The invitation was sent to Dr. Eason as one of a select group of 45 persons who has particular knowledge and expertise in community college education.” (5/13)

“West Iredell’s Shon Clark anchored the men’s 4x100 meter relay team to a state championship and a new state record in the 2A track finals. Their time of 42.51 seconds broke the previous 2A record 42.79.” [1st leg Marcus Tatum; 2nd leg Scottie Miller; 3rd leg Fred Summers] (5/14)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 8-14, 1973.

“The Mooresville Town Board amended the town’s Sunday observance law to permit variety stores in town to be open on Sunday. The action was taken on request of Macks Stores in the Port City Shopping Center.” [Sunday hours to be 1p.m. to 6 p.m.] (5/8)

“The Iredell Board of County Commissioners voted to levy the one per cent local sales tax effective July 1. The resolution provides for distribution on a per capita basis.” [The county and each municipality in the county will receive a share based on population.] (5/9)

“Advance tickets are on sale at the Iredell County Public Library for the Statesville Little Theater’s production of ‘The Sound of Music.’ The play is being presented as the first of a long-term plan to acquire a new Little Theater facility for the City of Statesville.” (5/10)

Obit Espy Lawrence Waugh, 60. “He was a retired master sergeant in the U.S. Army and a veteran of World War II. Funeral services will be conducted at New Bethany Baptist Church and burial will be in the church cemetery.” (5/11)

SHS 2 Lexington 1. “Steve Frye pitched a three-hitter for the Greyhounds. In the SHS first, Barry Howell singled, advanced on Ted Inscore’s sacrifice and scored on James Lowery’s single. A single by Frye and a triple by Inscore gave the Greyhounds their other run.” (5/12)

Photo. “In spite of bar association reminders, District Court Judge Preston Cornelius says these recently acquired toy cars and trucks, courtroom aids, are not being utilized enough by attorneys in civil court claims. The anatomical chart is used to illustrate personal injuries.” (5/14)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

May 8-14, 1948.

“Plans for opening Villa Heights Drive In theater at 7:30 o’clock Monday evening were announced today. Located to the right of the Hickory highway, just beyond the city limits, the outdoor theater can be entered from either the Hickory or the Taylorsville highways and has accommodations for 266 cars.” (5/8)

“Down In Iredell—We never see that no-left-turn sign which the police department puts out each Saturday morning over at Broad and Meeting that we don’t wonder why they don’t consider the use of traffic circles instead.” (5/10)

“Mr. and Mrs. T. Ward Guy have purchased a recently constructed, brick six-room house at 614 Margaret Road in Country Club Estates. They have been living in an apartment at the residence of Mrs. E.G. Gaither, 255 North Center street.” (5/11)

“Sheriff’s deputies destroyed an illicit still and poured out 500 gallons of beer in New Hope township Tuesday. The distillery, which had just been set up and had not yet been used to make its first run, was located a mile east of Highway 115, 15 miles north of Statesville.” (5/12)

SHS game with Albemarle rescheduled. “ A school play at Albemarle featuring four of Albemarle’s players caused the last minute postponement of the game, which was to be one of the biggest of the season here. It was under sponsorship of the Kiwanis club.”

“Owners of pig pens inside the city limits have only a week more to move them outside the city in compliance with a new ordinance outlawing their existence, Dr. Ward county health officer, warned this afternoon. Dr. Ward said pig pens were outlawed in January.” (5/14)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

May 10 and 14, 1923.

“Mr. L.B. Bristol was elected mayor for his fourth term without opposition in the municipal election Tuesday. Only 108 votes were cast.” (5/10)

New correspondent from Union Grove township. “We now have an up-to-date model five room school building well equipped for good work. This year we had three teachers—Messrs. S.M. Madison, H.P. Van Hoy and Mrs. Leonard Templeton.” (5/10)

Troutman. “Mr. E.J. Troutman has quit shipping cream to the creameries. He keeps a good herd of cattle and instead of selling butterfat he is now manufacturing the old but new beverage known as chocolate milk. It is dispensed daily to the local trade and it is astonishing how the people have taken to this soft, but nourishing stuff.” (5/10)

“President W.E. Hollingsworth, of Mitchell college, discussed the acceptance by the college of junior classification, pointing out that the cost of making it a four-year college would run into the hundred of thousands, defeating the purpose of the trustees to place a college education in the reach of girls of modest means.” (5/14)

“Dr. T.V. Goode left Friday afternoon for Rochester, Minn., to spend a week or 10 days at the Mayo clinic.” (5/14)

“Miss Nell Armfield, the much-loved teacher of the Ina McCall Anderson class, of Broad Street Methodist, was given a surprise party on Thursday evening. Miss Anderson recently moved into her new bungalow and the class presented her a floor lamp and a clock.” (5/14)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

May 10 and 13, 1898.

“The barn of Mr. C.S. Holland, of Olin township, was struck by lightning Thursday and burned with its contents. The loss included three mules, a large lot of forage, 64 bushels of peas, a lot of meal, two buggies, two wagons, harness, etc. Mr. Holland had a lot of ice stored under the barn and this was melted.” (5/10)

“Some of the city wells are being sunk deeper in order to provide a more adequate water supply.” (5/10)

Bethany township. “If the town and city folks think that the war interest is confined to them they are badly mistaken. Even the little fellows three and four years old, when they hear a big gun fire say, ‘Maybe that is a war gun.’” (5/10)

“The hopes of our people that our soldier boys would not have to go to Cuba seem doomed to disappointment. Monday they were ordered to Chickamauga, but Tuesday notice came that the orders had been changed and they would be sent direct to Tampa, Florida. They will be sent there as soon as they are armed and equipped, which may be a week yet.” (5/14)

“The long distance telephone line between Charlotte and Statesville will be completed in the course of another week or two.” (5/14)

Harmony. “Heavy clouds passed over north Iredell Thursday evening with much thunder and lightning. On the same night Mr. W.D. Tharp’s barn, near Net postoffice, was also struck by lightning, but was not set on fire.” (5/14)