Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

April 25-May 1, 1997.

“A local municipal official is among those serving on the Community and Economic Development Committee of the North Carolina League of Municipalities. A.E. ‘Pete’ Peterson, mayor pro tem of Statesville has been appointed to serve as vice chairman.” (4/25)

Obit William Oscar Brown, 70. “Mr. Brown was a retired weaver of Burlington Industries in Mooresville, having 45 years of service. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Jones Memorial United Methodist Church” (4/26)

Obit John Hoover Miller, 68. “Mr. Miller retired from the U.S. Navy in 1976 following a career of 30 years. He was a veteran of World War II, was a Chief Petty Officer and was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association (Hickory Chapter).” 4/27)

D.W. Goforth receives Volunteer of the Year Award for work at local correction facility. ‘A man that dedicated is hard to find,’ said Prison Superintendent Craig Hilliard. ‘He fought for the church services and preached many of the services himself. He has furnished Bibles in here for 27 years.’” (4/28)

Heavy rain hits Iredell. “From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. today, officials at the City of Statesville’s water filtration plant said 3.24 inches of rain fell. Last April, only 3.46 inches of rain were recorded in Iredell.” (4/29)

County manager on collapse of retaining wall at Dept. Of Social Services. “DSS occupies the old Long’s Hospital building on Center Street, and Iredell County Manager Joel Mashburn said the wall had likely been in place since the building was erected.” [1905] (4/30)

SIHS 4 NIHS 3. “Brandon Chavers took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing two hits. The near no-hitter didn’t look conventional. The Raiders scored twice via Viking errors.” [Vikings came from behind with single runs in the 5th, the 6th and 7th .] (5/1)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

April 25-May 1, 1972.

PHOTO. “Reber Chambers of Anaheim, Calif., waves to spectators as he lifts gently off the ground in his balloon ‘The Kitty Hawk’ in the Carolina Dogwood Festival Balloon Race. Chambers was named as the winner of the races held on Saturday and Sunday.” (4/25)

Sam Byers Furniture Moving Company. “‘I bought my first pickup truck with a $25 down payment my dad gave me.’ That was in 1942. Byers gave one main reason for going into the furniture moving business. ‘Well, it gives me a good chance to do something I really like, to meet and talk with people,’ Byers explained.” (4/26)

New shopping center on NC 115 started. “Anchoring the new complex will be Mammoth Mart Department Store. An A&P Food Store will be in the shopping center. Revco Drug will be the third major tenant. There will be space for about six other firms.” (4/27)

Photo. “Donald Coffey, manager of the new I-77 Drive-In Theater, appears as a small spot against the background of the giant motion picture screen which is being hoisted into permanent position at the new theater.” [all steel screen 100 ft. tall & 100 ft. wide] (4/28)

Formal dedication of new Hall of Justice & jail 4/30. “Dedication ceremonies will be held Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. Highlight of the ceremonies will be the tour of the facilities by the real owners, the Iredell county taxpayers.” (4/29)

“Monday you will notice a change in our comic sections. ‘Sgt. Stripes…Forever’ will replace ‘Lancelot.’ The change is being made by the syndicate from which we purchase our comics. If you prefer the old to the new we sympathize but can do little about it.” (5/1)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

April 25-May 1, 1947.

“More than 200 Iredell county school children have been immunized for small pox, diphtheria and whooping cough in pre-school clinics being conducted by the Iredell county health department. Most defects have been found among the teeth.” (4/25)

“Carson Chappell, who has been in a veterans’ hospital near N.J. for the past year, has returned home, having hit Statesville the 12th. He and his brother, Ed, are going into a business of their own. Ed is also a vet. They live on the Old Charlotte road.” (4/26)

Excerpt from Harmony election results. “In Ward 2, Dr. J.N. Robertson, local physician, triumphed by a one-vote majority over youthful Charles Dearman, World War II veteran and Harmony merchant.” (4/28)

“Tests are currently in progress over WSIC-FM, but checks on WSIC, the standard station, have been temporarily halted by the discovery of a defective transmitter. Final checks will be delayed several days until the transmitter is repaired.” (4/29)

Local operators deny return to work rumor. “The rumor began when workers held a meeting to discuss the arrival of four operators from Charlotte. ‘We are not planning to go back to work until the strike is settled,’ the group emphasized today.” (4/30)

“Jerry Reid hurled two-hit ball and struck out 13 North Wilkesboro batsmen to give the locals a 12-0 victory. Reid almost had a no-hitter, questionable scratch bingles in the third and fourth frames marring his perfect record. Henry Miller, Greyhound first baseman, again pulled his favorite trick – the hidden ball stunt.” (5/1)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark.

April 27 and May 1, 1922.

“The Superior Yarn mills at East Monbo is installing fifty thousand dollars’ worth of new carding equipment. A good, big, healthy town is springing up over East Monbo way. The superintendent speaks in terms of highest praise of the personnel of the town. There are two strong congregations and all the people worship there. They have a baseball park and a cinema.” (4/27)

Fairfield school. “Practically every patron in the district came out with their wagons and teams, axes, mattocks, etc., and Messrs. Will Perry, Alvy Plyler and Espy Plyler fetched their stump puller and pulled up three hundred stumps and eleven trees, topped ten trees and changed the road and put it on the line. Then the women came in and with the help of the school swept the entire ground. They changed a wilderness into a nice playground.” (4/27)

County singing finals at court house. “Mr. J.A. Blankenship’s class from Oakdale community won first honors. From early morning up until the hour of the singing every road leading to Statesville was crowded. Murder trials and prominent speakers are the only things that have filled the big court room to the extent it was filled Saturday.” (5/1)

Troutman. “The bridge of concrete across Kerr’s branch is completed. The Luten Bridge Company has moved its forces to Third creek where work has begun on the construction of the bridge at that point. Superintendent C.C. Cowan says it will take 90 days to complete the Third creek bridge. More than a mile of concrete has been laid by the Hudson Construction Company on the highway. They are traversing the road 500 feet each working day.” (5/1)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

April 27 and 30, 1897.

“Postmaster Boshamer has received three additional street letter boxes. One of these will be put up at the corner of Walnut and Race streets, Dr. T.E. Anderson’s residence. The postmaster has not decided on the location of the others and may leave them for his successor to put up.” (4/27)

“Mr. J.W.C. Long will not take charge of the postoffice until June1st. It is desirable, both on his own account and that of the outgoing official, in order to prevent entanglement of accounts.” (4/27)

“About all the tobacco factories have begun work or are about starting up for the season. Messrs. Irvin & Poston and Miller & Clifford have been at work for some days.”

“The dwelling of Mr. Chas. D. Conner on Front street, in the western limits of the town, was burned about 10 o’clock last evening. The house was a one-story building of three or four rooms. The main part of the building was made of logs, weatherboarded and ceiled. Mr. Conner is one of the oldest residents of Statesville and his home was one of the oldest here.” (4/30)

“The people who operated the ‘merry-go-round’ in Statesville last winter are here again and are setting up their machine on the vacant lot next to the court house. They will have it in full blast in a day or two.” (4/30)

“A number of merchants are preparing for the hot summer months by putting up new awnings.” (4/30)