Out of Our Past

Shiloh letter Feb. 2. “This is ground-hog day and rough enough to keep any sensible hog in his hole.” (2/3)

Ostwalt school community. “There has been quite a bit of sickness in the community. Eloise and Vastinne Lippard, children of Mr. J.M. Lippard, are real sick with pneumonia. Most of the family have been confined to bed by something like lagrippe or the influenza, but are better.” (2/7)

Houstonville. “We are having some regular winter weather with old-time snow. Farmers are not doing anything but building fires and sitting by them. We can’t get our mail regularly on account of the roads being blocked with snow. Our rural mail carrier, L.C. Fleming, is on the sick list and is not able to be out on duty.” (2/7)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 4 and 7, 1896.

Board of aldermen. “The committee on fire department recommended the erection of a water tank, 8 feet wide and 20 feet long, to be located near the railroad. The recommendation was adopted, the tank to be completed by the first of March.” (2/4)