Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Feb. 1-6. 1971.
“Dr. Barton R. Herrscher took over the helm from John Montgomery as president of Mitchell College today. ‘The happiest man in Statesville this morning is John Montgomery,’ the president emeritus chuckled. ‘And that means I am the second happiest man in Statesville,’ interjected Dr. Herrscher.” [Montgomery had served as president since 1947.] (2/1)
County commission in the process of buying 8 new cars for the sheriff’s dept. “The county board authorized the county manager, Sam Webster, to advertise for bids to oil companies for a credit card service for gas and oil purchases in these autos.” (2/2)
SHS 74 South Rowan 67. “Sandy Williams scored the two biggest markers of the night when he connected on both ends of a one-and-one with :42 seconds remaining to give the Hounds a three-point margin at 70-67.” (2/3)
“Iredell County residents awoke this morning to find an icy blanket covering the area. Students in both Iredell and Alexander county school systems were out of school today due to icy road conditions. Statesville city schools operated, but opened on a delayed basis.” (2/4)
“Mrs. Claude Massey of Scotts was in her kitchen this morning, doing the dishes, when she had a strange occurrence. She looked out the window to see a helicopter landing on her lawn. It was just Duke Power officials checking on ice-covered electrical lines in the area.” (2/5)
Photo. “Fred Kirby will be in Statesville Sunday to help raise contributions for the Heart Fund. Kirby is flanked by Dr. Ralph Bentley, fund raising chairman, and Bill Brawley, of Mobiland Mobile Homes where Kirby will appear with his horse Calico.” (2/6)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record.
Feb. 1-7, 1946—Military.
“S/Sgt. Ernest M. Troutman received his discharge from the army January 30 at Fort Bragg after three years and three months in service. He was with a Signal Corps company of the 100th Division and was in the ETO for 16 months.” (2/1)
T/Sgt. Lonnie G. Goforth, Jr., dies on troop ship returning from Europe. “Goforth entered the Army on January 21, 1943. He left for overseas duty without a furlough home. He spent 30 months in England, France and Germany.” [unsuccessful appendectomy] (2/2)
“Relatives learned the death of Private Robert Wesley Horrington, who died at 7:15 o’clock this morning in McGuire General Hospital at Richmond. He attended Morningside High and enrolled at N.C. State College in the fall of 1944. Shortly after, he entered the Army.” (2/4)
Cpl. Price Furr, 27 mos. Army service. “He holds the Asiatic-Pacific Theater ribbon with two battles stars, the Philippine Liberation ribbon with one star, Good Conduct Medal and Victory Ribbon. He is planning to return to his former position with Stimson Hosiery.” (2/5)
Lt. Allen L. Mills. “‘Buck’, as he was known here, served overseas with the armed guard crew. He entered the Navy in June 1944, and is entitled to wear the American theater, European-African-Middle Eastern, Asiatic-Pacific ribbons and the World War II Victory medal.” (2/6)
Anonymous local sailor on furlough praises American Red Cross. “During Christmas, he was in a hospital at a Navy base and was amazed to learn what the Red Cross did for service men. He received two cartons of cigarettes, a Christmas card and a $10 bill.” (2/7)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Feb. 1-7, 1946—Home front.
“Milstead Battery and Tire Company is now open for business at the corner of Cooper and East Front street. Frank Milstead, recently discharged from the Army Air Corps, where he held the rank of captain, is the manager of the new enterprise.” (2/1)
Scotts 41 Cool Spring 31. “Brady took high honors for the night scoring 17. James and Sellers from Cool Spring played a fine game scoring 14 and 11 points respectively. Scotts guards played an unusually good game each adding numerous points.” (2/2)
Local War Price & Rationing Board. “During the war years there was no necessity for rent control in this city, but rents have been skyrocketing since the end of the war. Unless it can be proven unnecessary, rent control will be set up here shortly, it was said.” (2/4)
County schools to meet on Saturdays for the rest of the year. “County schools were forced to remain closed for 21 days due to bad roads. The schools will operate on a short schedule, closing at one o’clock beginning Saturday February 8.” (2/5)
Tommy Murdock, Appalachian State College student, receives Purple Heart by mail. “The citation read, ‘for wound received as a result of enemy action, June 12, 1945, and for service far beyond the call of duty.’ Murdock’s plane crash-landed in the ocean 150 miles off the island of Formosa.” (2/6)
“The opening of the lunch room at Central is something this community has been looking forward to for a long time. A hot lunch will mean a lot to the children. Mrs. Coit Lundy is in charge of it with Mrs. Raymond Wilson and Mrs. Lola Goodin as assistants.” (2/7)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Feb. 3 and 7, 1921.
“Yesterday was Candlemas Day, more commonly known as Ground Hog Day. The tradition is that if the ground-hog saw his shadow he will return to his winter quarters and we will have several more weeks of winter weather. He had all kinds of chance to see his shadow.” (2/3)
“The Cash Produce Company, of Statesville, has shipped 5,478 rabbits. The shipping season began November 15 and ended January 31. Other local firms bought and shipped rabbits and if the exact figures were known it would doubtless indicate a big business. The average price per rabbit has been about twenty cents.” (2/3)
Shiloh letter Feb. 2. “This is ground-hog day and rough enough to keep any sensible hog in his hole.” (2/3)
Ostwalt school community. “There has been quite a bit of sickness in the community. Eloise and Vastinne Lippard, children of Mr. J.M. Lippard, are real sick with pneumonia. Most of the family have been confined to bed by something like lagrippe or the influenza, but are better.” (2/7)
Houstonville. “We are having some regular winter weather with old-time snow. Farmers are not doing anything but building fires and sitting by them. We can’t get our mail regularly on account of the roads being blocked with snow. Our rural mail carrier, L.C. Fleming, is on the sick list and is not able to be out on duty.” (2/7)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Feb. 4 and 7, 1896.
Board of aldermen. “The committee on fire department recommended the erection of a water tank, 8 feet wide and 20 feet long, to be located near the railroad. The recommendation was adopted, the tank to be completed by the first of March.” (2/4)
Ad. “Did you ever see an umbrella you could fold up and put in a valise? I have them. If you are going on a trip it is just the thing you need. No danger of losing it. It is in your grip snug and safe. You will get one if you know a ‘good thing’ when you see it. Rickert, the Jeweler.” (2/4)
Clio. “There has been a great deal of sickness in the vicinity for the past few weeks – something like grippe. There has also been a case or two of scarlet fever.” (2/4)
“Tuesday the court room was packed. Judge Hoke spoke to Sheriff White several times about keeping better order and making people sit down. Finally, he told the sheriff that he couldn’t be judge and sheriff, too, and that if he didn’t keep better order he would deal with him. Then the sheriff ‘stirred his stumps’ and there was better order.” (2/7)
Harmony. “The plow men sold several plows out here. The farmer is compelled to introduce labor saving machinery that he may do more work with fewer hands. It is not a matter of extravagance or duplicity that a farmer pays $45 for a plow, it is business.” (2/7)
“Judging by the weather since Sunday the ground hog must have seen his shadow.” (2/7)
