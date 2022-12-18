Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years:

Record & Landmark,

Dec. 19-25, 1997.

“Broad Street United Methodist Church will have a Christmas Eve service for families with young children on Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. This is an interactive service for children and families, not a program by children.” (12/19)

North Iredell High School 37, Statesville High School 30 in OT: “Lindsay Lawrence, who scored 12 points, put in her most important shot with one minute to play. Her jumper tied the game at 28-28 and sent the game into overtime. The Raiders outscored the Greyhounds 9-2 to finish the contest.” (12/20)

“Dr. Douglas Eason announced that L. Dan Kay and his wife, Ruth, donated to the college two residential building lots in the Deer Creek development in the Simonton Road area. The lots have a tax value of $30,000. The income from sale of the lots will go into the MCC Endowment for Excellence.” (12/21)

“Gary West, executive director of Fifth Street, said local hospitals have often called the shelter to refer patients who were ready to be discharged but had nowhere to go. ‘So we decided to convert a room into an infirmary.’” (12/22)

“Once again, the generous people of Iredell have given its foster children a good Christmas. This report takes the annual Lonely Children’s Fund over its $11,000 goal. Volunteers from Social Services have selected the right present for each foster child.” (12/23)

Photos of some well-decorated homes: “The father and daughter team of Fred and Kristin Karnap have the welcome lights for Santa. From a fireman putting out a blazing tree to a parasailing Santa there’s lots going on at the home of J.D. Harris.” (12/24)

Statesville Record & Landmark Holiday Classic: Boys and girls teams from North Iredell, Statesville, West Iredell and Kannapolis will contend. The action begins at 1 p.m. today. The girls championship game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Saturday followed by the boys championship game at 8 p.m.” (12/25)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Dec. 19-23, 1972.

“The Statesville City Council last night voted to allow ‘department, variety and similar stores’ to open on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. on a 90-day trial basis. The vote was 4-1.” (Mayor Frank Quis asked that two surveys be taken on the decision. One survey was to be of the Statesville merchants and the other of 75 to 100 members of the merchants association.) (12/19)

“The Raiderettes picked up a 58-32 victory in the opener while the Raider quint grabbed a 66-56 triumph in the finale. Janice Barker tallied 13 points while Brenda Bell chipped in 12. Barry Stevenson, the Raider center, turned in his finest performance of the season in tallying 23 points. Dennis Elledge added 18 points and Pierre Dacons chipped in 10.” (12/20)

Unnamed merchant on the current shopping season predicts tough decisions to come: “He said he may have to move out of the downtown area and join with the shopping centers. Customers don’t have to worry about parking meters and traffic tickets there.” (12/21)

“The North Iredell High School Band, under the direction of Ed Waugh, will participate in the inauguration of James E. Holshouser Jr. as governor of North Carolina. Holshouser was a student of Waugh in the Boone area and was an accomplished clarinet player.” (12/22)

“Dear Santa, Please bring me a truck, an Army suit and a surprise. I will leave you some coffee and cake under the Christmas tree. Love, Hal.” (12/23)

“Dear Santa, I would like a baby doll, a tea set, and baby doll bottle, a bicycle, candy, nuts and fruits. I will leave you some cake & Pepsi under the tree. Love, Stephanie.” (12/23)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Dec. 19-24, 1947.

Pfc. Harold H Roberts’ body returned from Belgian cemetery to be re-interred at Zion Baptist Church: “Roberts entered the Army in December 1943. In July 1944, he went overseas and was killed in action in Belgium in December 1944. He was 20 years old.” (12/19)

Mrs. Clare Fine James dies in VA hospital: “Mrs. James had undergone an operation some time ago and was transferred to the Boston hospital. She was a veteran of World War II having served in the Women’s Army Corps. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Full military burial rites will be administered by the local post of the American Legion.” (12/20)

“Heavy damage, although unestimated, resulted from a fire at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at the home of Allen Starette on North Center. The blaze was believed to have started from a Christmas tree. All the furniture in the one room, included a piano and radio were destroyed but only smoke damage resulted to other parts of the house.” (12/22)

Christmas wishes of Daily Record staff: “Mrs. Jay Huskins, chief carrier on the Stony Point-Taylorsville route, makes a fair request — a heater and curtains for her bouncing jeep. Jerry Josey, general handy-man and mailing room superintendent, ‘A new mailing machine.’” (12/23)

“Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph has purchased a lot on South Center street on which it plans to construct a new telephone exchange equipped for the dial system. The lot is located on the east side of South Center between Bell and Sharpe streets. Statesville’s present manual telephone system has been overtaxed for several years.” (12/24)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. 21, 1922. (Christmas Day issue omitted.)

“Local officials have been notified by the Southern Power Company that, effective today, there will be no further curtailment of power to manufacturing plants. The curtailment on account of low water had affected local plants for the past several Thursdays.” (12/21)

“The Crescent Theatre, the interior of which has been transformed so that vaudeville night be presented by the management, offered its first vaudeville bill last night — Junia’s Hawaiian revue. The same bill with a change of pictures will be shown tonight.” (12/21)

Harmony Route 1: “The winter so far has been mild. The weather prophets have failed so far, but there is time yet for cold weather. We had a fine fall for work but the last two weeks there has been a lot of wet weather.” (12/21)

Mooresville flu situation: “Our health officer, Dr. A.E. Bell, warns the people from getting into too many crowded assemblies without plenty of ventilation over the holidays and thinks it might be well not to congregate at all, for it is easier to check it in its earlier stages than to stop an epidemic.” (12/21)

“Four members of the shifting crew on the local railroad yards are incapacitated on account of influenza. Messrs. R.M. Ball, B.M. Garrison, O.T. Gillespie and W.B. Blackwell. A crew from Asheville is on duty during their absence.” (12/21)

Shiloh: “Influenzas seems to be very common around here and a very dull Christmas is expected by most families.” (12/21)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. Dec. 21 and 24, 1897.

“Interested parties are figuring on telephone lines from Statesville to the Barium Orphans’ Home, to Troutman’s and to Monbo via Troutman’s. It is almost a certainty that the line to Monbo will be put in and connection will probably be made from there to Catawba, which connects with Hickory and Newton.” (12/21)

“Saturday the town was crowded with people almost all day and the merchants were kept busy. This is the last week of the holiday trade and it will probably be lively.” (12/21)

“If we may be permitted, we would suggest to the town authorities that they either suspend the ordinance prohibiting fireworks or enforce it rigidly, even if it takes the services of two-thirds of the able-bodied males of the community to act as policemen.” (12/21)

“An entertainment for and by the children of the Methodist Sunday school will be given at the Methodist church this evening. Mr. W.T. Rowland, the genial conductor on the A., T. & O. freight, will be present with his stereoscope and this will be the chief feature of the entertainment.” (12/24)

“We haven’t been able to get the names of all of them, but we take it that all of the Statesville boys and girls off at school are at home for the holidays.”

“It seems that more attention than usual is given to decorating this year. Much holly and mistletoe is in evidence.” (12/24)

“Merry Christmas!” (12/24)