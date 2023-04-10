Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

April 10-16, 1998.

“During a month when the state recognizes poultry producers, Iredell stands at the head of the class. In 1997, Iredell was the top poultry county in the state. Growers and gatherers here generated $50 million.” (4/10)

Iredell-Statesville Schools. “All 30 schools are now wired and on-line for the internet. Much of this was accomplished through NetDay wiring with volunteer labor and donated cable, a combination that resulted in a savings of $900,000 to the school system.” (4/11)

Obit Melvin Eugene Mills, 69. “He was a World War II and Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Mills was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church, Mooresville, and Tom Swann VFW Post 1072.” (4/12)

“First Presbyterian Church has received a new concert grand piano from Myron and Jack King. First Presbyterian Church will have a dedicatory concert April 19, given by Dr. Eunice Wonderly Stackhouse, Assistant professor of music at Montreat College.” (4/13)

Tax day tomorrow. “‘All mail dropped off at the South Oakland Avenue or West Broad Street post offices before midnight Wednesday will get an April 15 postmark,” said Randy Stewart, supervisor of customer service. (4/14)

Obit James Garfield Grant, 84. “Mr. Grant attended Iredell County schools and was a retired machinist from Pleuger Pump Manufacturing. He was a lifelong member of the Baptist church. He was a veteran of World War II.” (4/15)

Viking outfielder Chad Hunter surprised. “After totaling a mere three hits on the season, Hunter whipped a drive over the left field fence for his first home run. It was the decisive run as the Vikings edged Statesville 3-2 in the second round of the Record & Landmark/West Iredell Easter Baseball Classic at West Iredell.” (4/16)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

April 10-16, 1973.

Local federal revenue sharing & use. “Iredell County is the largest benefactor with a $187,819 allocation. The county’s share now totals $844,546. The commissioners have already earmarked $235,000 for purchase of property near the Hall of Justice in Statesville.” (4/10)

New requirement for developers of city subdivisions. “These requirements are in regard to paving streets, providing utilities, and water and sewer. The developer shall be solely responsible for providing these, where in the past, half the burden rested on the city.” (4/11)

Dinner meeting of Iredell County Democratic Women. “A plea for Democratic unity in the wake of widespread defeat at the polls in the 1972 election was made by John C. Miller, party chairman in Iredell County. He said Democrats must forget old habits of fighting among themselves and throw their support as a body behind one candidate in each political race.” (4/12)

Down In Iredell surveys roadside litter. “Yesterday we made a count of the number of cans and bottles between downtown Statesville and Loray community. We counted 87 soft drink cans, 23 soft drink bottles and 32 beer cans on the five mile trip.” (4/13)

SIHS 9 North Rowan 1. “Andy Pierce scattered four hits in pitching the win. Pierce fanned five hitters and did not walk any in going the distance. Dennis Caldwell was three-for-four and Jimmy Waugh three -for-five in pacing South Iredell at the plate.” (4/14)

Lt. Col. David B. Hatcher of Mt. Airy, recently released POW of 7 years, Dogwood Festival parade Grand Marshal. “Hatcher headed the parade through downtown, with a throng estimated at between 15,000 and 20,000 lining the route. The crowd was 6-to-8 persons deep along most of the route.” (4/16)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

April 10-16, 1948.

“Statesville high school’s Greyhounds overcame a five-run lead held by Children’s Home to win a ten-inning thriller, 9-7. It was Gene Smith’s homer that broke a 7-7 deadlock. Johnny Gray also scored on Bill McLain’s single to give the locals a two-run margin.” (4/10)

“Chief of Police Frank Hartness announced that 11 one-hour parking meters have been installed on South Center street. The meters are on the west side of the street and extend from the bus station south to a point beyond the recently constructed business building there.” (4/12)

City school board. “Two school projects authorized in 1928 and never fulfilled—a gymnasium for the white high school and completion of Morningside Negro high school—appeared much closer. The board authorized Supt. Lambeth to secure plans for a high school gymnasium and an addition to Morningside which would provide auditorium and gymnasium space and relieve classroom facilities.” (4/13)

“A portion of the crowd attending the 9 o’clock show at the Playhouse fled the building when dust blown out by the cooling system was mistaken for smoke. Debris which had accumulated during repair work now going on was blown out when an employee cut on the cooling system.” (4/14)

“Dick Derby, who works at Fox Insurance agency, today was wearing a derby. He was striving for that bold look, he said.” (4/15)

J.C. Penney warehouse production employees reject CIO efforts to organize 149-54. “Outcome of the election had been closely watched here since it was regarded as something of a ‘test case’ for union strength. Statesville workers were relatively unorganized.” (4/16)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

April 12 and 16, 1923.

“The Cool Spring High school has the honor and distinction of being the first school in the county to have a ‘movie.’ It seems a very great improvement in several ways, both in entertainment and education. Pictures will be shown every Thursday night.” (4/12)

“Miss Flora McDougald left Tuesday to spend a few days in Asheville. Miss McDougald arrived here a few days ago from Ancon, Panama, where she has been serving as a nurse in a government hospital, and will remain on leave for two months.” (4/12)

“Mr. John Baird Bryan, of Miami, Fla., grandson of William Jennings Bryan, spent Monday in the city as the guest of Mr. Barnet Adams.” (4/12)

Troutman Rt. 1. “Mr. C.V. Collins has purchased a new car.” (4/12)

“Two additional side-tracks are soon to be constructed on the local yards, Agent B.A. Cowan said today. One will be built south along the Charlotte road with space for 80 cars; the other will have space for 62 cars and parallel the siding east of the station.” (4/16)

War Mothers meet. “Mrs. H.P. Grier reported that a number of stereopticon sets had been sent to Oteen and that contributions for ice cream for the soldiers have been received.” [An army hospital was located at Oteen.] (4/16)

Mooresville. “There has been a little talk about two ladies for members on the school board, but the present members, whose time expires, will probably be renominated.” (4/12)

Shiloh. “Farm work is progressing. Mr. Boll Weevil is reported to be emerging from old cotton bolls getting in readiness for the season’s work.” (4/16)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

April 12 and 15, 1898.

“The Blues were in their armory Saturday burnishing up accoutrements in anticipation of a call to arms. The company now numbers about 60. Capt. Flanigan thinks all members of the company, with the possible exception of a half dozen, would respond to the call. It has been stated that in the event the Guard is called out only those who want to go will be taken—the others being excused, but the military men here have no information as to this. ” (4/12)

Editorial. “The President’s message, sent to Congress yesterday, commits the Spanish-American imbroglio to Congress for settlement. The President recommends intervention for settlement of the Cuban troubles but does not recommend a recognition of Cuban independence. Whether Spain’s latest action, the granting of an armistice in Cuba and the promise of giving the Cubans a more liberal government, will tend to a peaceable solution is questionable.” (4/12)

“The war news varied a little this week. The promise to do something Monday went the way of all the other Monday promises.” (4/12)

“Mr. Sam Fowler, of this county, who was in Lincoln county yesterday, says it snowed there for several hours and housetops were covered to a depth of half an inch. In addition to the snow Mr. Fowler said it was very cold. The cold spell did but little damage to the wheat. Corn planting has begun in earnest.” (4/15)

“Messrs. Kimball & Tharpe have a new delivery wagon.” (4/15)

White’s Mill area. “The last cool spell with its frost and ice killed all the early fruit. There may be a few peaches left in a few localities but they are apt to be stunted.” (4/15)