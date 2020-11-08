Out of Our Past

Tom Johnson, 31 months USN service, home. “He holds the American Campaign and Victory Ribbons, Bronze Star and two battle stars for service in the ETO. He had just been assigned to duty in the Pacific when the war ended.” (11/13)

“Melvin Troutman, Coxswains Mate, arrived home after 22 months tour of sea duty in the Pacific. With an Amphibian crew he participated in the New Guinea campaigns and Morotai and holds four battle stars. At the end of his leave he will report for further assignment.” (11/14)

“John F. Ford, Jr., aviation machinists mate third class USNR, is bringing home RAMPs (recovered Allied military prisoners) while serving with Air Transport Squadron 12. The unit’s planes are flown daily over 20,000 miles of the air routes from Oakland, Calif., to Tokyo. Nearly 3,500,000 miles a month are being traveled by the fleet of huge four-engined planes.” (11/15)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Nov. 9-15, 1945—Home front.

Golden Tigers 20 Monroe 6. “The Morningside eleven was off to a flying start the first time they had possession of the oval when they marched 70 yards without relinquishing the leather, with McClelland carrying over from the 12 yard marker.” [Bub McClelland] (11/9)

