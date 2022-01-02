Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Jan. 3-9, 1997.

Troutman aldermen ban most farm animals inside city. “Aldermen voted to allow residents to keep horses as long as they are kept 150 feet from anyone else’s home or business. Any stable that is built within the city limits will have to be kept 150 feet from the street.” (1/3)

SIHS 68 Burns 56. “The boys made the most of their fourth frame pulling away from a 49-41 lead for their first win of the season. South outscored the visitors 19-15 in the final frame to seal the win. Jeff Cavin had eight for South, while teammate J.T. Hoover added seven.” (1/4)

“Coaches Bob Wright and Pat Hall are working closely with the Statesville High School Quiz Bowl team as they prepare to defend their three-year winning streak at the North Carolina Public Library Quiz Bowl for 1997 (referred to locally as the ’97 Quiz Bowl) on Jan. 11.” (1/5)

R.B. Sloan, Jr., exec. vice president Crescent Electric Membership Corp. “‘We are very pleased to be able to reduce our rates by 5 percent. We are excited about this rate reduction—the first one in many, many years.’” (1/6)