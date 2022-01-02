Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark, Jan. 3-9, 1997.
Troutman aldermen ban most farm animals inside city. “Aldermen voted to allow residents to keep horses as long as they are kept 150 feet from anyone else’s home or business. Any stable that is built within the city limits will have to be kept 150 feet from the street.” (1/3)
SIHS 68 Burns 56. “The boys made the most of their fourth frame pulling away from a 49-41 lead for their first win of the season. South outscored the visitors 19-15 in the final frame to seal the win. Jeff Cavin had eight for South, while teammate J.T. Hoover added seven.” (1/4)
“Coaches Bob Wright and Pat Hall are working closely with the Statesville High School Quiz Bowl team as they prepare to defend their three-year winning streak at the North Carolina Public Library Quiz Bowl for 1997 (referred to locally as the ’97 Quiz Bowl) on Jan. 11.” (1/5)
R.B. Sloan, Jr., exec. vice president Crescent Electric Membership Corp. “‘We are very pleased to be able to reduce our rates by 5 percent. We are excited about this rate reduction—the first one in many, many years.’” (1/6)
New Balloon Rally site needed. “Jim Head said Monday that the Statesville Municipal Airport, where the rally has traditionally been held, is undergoing an expansion that will make it impossible for this year’s rally to be held there.” [March 1 deadline to locate new site] (1/7)
“The Statesville Belk will begin a $2.7 million remodeling project this month. Renovations should be completed in August or September. Plans call for the 78,000-square-foot store to be completely renovated.” [opened downtown in 1914; moved to Signal Hill Mall in 1973]” (1/8)
“Iredell-Statesville schools are closed today because of icy roads in outlying areas early this morning. By 5 a.m. on some roads such as NC 115, school personnel who were out checking conditions couldn’t see yellow lines.” (1/9)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Jan. 3-8, 1972.
Photo. “The unusually warm winter weather last week was good cotton picking weather for Victor Crosby. Son-in-law Donny Allen operates the picker. The crop was unusually late this year. Taking advantage of the springlike weather, Crosby was busy sowing wheat.” (1/3)
Photo. “Bell Construction employees yesterday began clearing and grading of the site of the new Signal Hill Mall Shopping Center on East Broad St. Cost of grading the 22-acre site is $208,465. Initial work involves clearing the underbrush and trees.” (1/4)
First-Citizens Bank & Trust needs new local site. “The bank is requesting approval for a change of location from downtown to a site near the proposed Signal Hill Mall. Originally First Citizens applied for an office at 114 W. Broad St. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation failed to give that site approval.” [no drive-in; no off-street parking; other banks in area] (1/5)
“1966 GTO FOR SALE. Burgundy with black interior, 4 spd. with Hurst shifter. Will trade for Corvette.” (1/6)
Altrusa Club and Christmas. “Mrs. C.B. Hines announced that more than $500 was collected by the club and turned over to the Salvation Army for the organization’s benevolences at Christmas. The Altrusans staffed the Salvation Army Kettle Houses one day.” (1/7)
SHS 46 Albemarle 43 at Albemarle.. “It was a thriller all the way as the Greyhounds connected for six clutch free throws in a foul-marred final two minutes. Charles Jurney produced his highest point total of his high school career with 17 points and Jeff Hudgins added 10.” (1/8)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Jan. 3-9, 1947.
“Walter Chambers, Elmwood, had a survey made for a fish pond last week. He sowed permanent pasture on a steep slope above the pond last fall and is using a strip cropping system on a large field further up the slope to protect the pond from muddy water.” (1/3)
SHS 34 Concord 27. “The score at the half was 16 to 11, Statesville. In the second half Coach Sanges picked a team from the two that had been alternating and this team, led by the accurate shooting of Shirley Bell, doubled the score.” [Bell 16, Murdock 6, Little 5] (1/4)
“Several hundred persons from Statesville, Mooresville and the county yesterday attended a temperance meeting. The group passed a resolution asking the state legislature to prohibit the sale of wine and beer anywhere in Iredell county.” (1/6)
“Goforth Motor company in South Statesville is giving that end of town a modern air with the installation of a large varicolored neon sign advertising the firm’s line, Hudson motor cars. The sign was installed today and will be on full brilliance tonight.” (1/7)
P.S. West buying registered Jersey cows and heifers. “Mr. West is establishing a registered Jersey herd on his farm and as soon as his milk barns are completed will furnish Jersey creamlined milk to Biltmore farms, Charlotte.” [A front page article reported that Iredell farmers had made $1,500,000 from selling milk in 1946.] (1/8)
“WANTED TO BUY, beer bottles, will pay 2c small bottles and 5c for brown qt. beer bottles. Atlanta Hot Lunch 130 ½ W. Broad St.” (1/8)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Jan. 5, 1922.
Suggested name for new hotel nearing completion. “To the Editor, Answering the request of the hotel directors for a suitable name for the hotel, I ask, why not name it ‘The Quincy’ or ‘Hotel Quincy’ in honor of Lieut. Quincy Mills, one of the best boys Statesville has ever produced. Young Quincy fought and died for his country. The new hotel stands on the spot where he was born. M.C.J.” [Quincy Sharpe Mills was killed in action in France on July 26, 1918, by a piece of shrapnel.] (1/5)
“The Iredell Upholstered Furniture Company, which was recently chartered and incorporated, has begun business on Court street. The company will manufacture over-stuffed and cane-back furniture and will repair and upholster all kinds of furniture. Mr. F.L. Johnson is president of the company; Mr. C.S. Tomlin vice-president; Mr. J.I. Tomlin secretary and treasurer, and Mr. R.L. Nalls superintendent. The above and Mr. W.J. Neely constitute the board of directors.” (1/5)
Oak Dale school. “Our school reopened Monday. All enjoyed Christmas and came back cheerful at the beginning of a new year. We have several new scholars and also two new music pupils. We have purchased a baseball outfit for the young men and boys and a basketball outfit for the girls.” (1/5)
Amity. “Mr. Emmett Morrow left this morning for Berkeley, California, where he will enter the University of California.” [left Jan. 3] (1/5)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Jan. 5 and 8, 1897.
“The colored people had their annual emancipation celebration Friday. There were 124 persons on horseback and 21 vehicles in the procession, which was quite a lengthy one. The colored band made music. After the parade an oration was delivered at the court house by Rev. Musgrave, of Charlotte and a festival in the evening closed the day’s exercises.” [Jan. 1, 1863, was the date the Emancipation Proclamation took effect.] (1/5)
“This weather—warm and damp—is making business for doctors and druggists. It is productive of grippe and pneumonia. There is already a good deal of the first around.” (1/5)
“Dr. E.O. Elliott, who is visiting his son-in-law, Mr. W.E. Anderson, is quite sick with the grippe. Several members of Mr. Anderson’s family are also suffering from the same disease, Mr. Anderson himself having been confined with it last week.” [old term for flu] (1/5)
“The Statesville Telephone and Electric Co. manufactures telephones and deals in all kinds of telephone supplies. Mr. W.C. Gill is manger and Mr. E.C Heins travels in the interest of the company. The business of the Statesville Telephone exchange is constantly increasing. New ’phones are being put in every few days.” (1/8)
“Capt. A.D. Cowles will ask Gov. Russell to appoint him adjutant general of the State Guard. He will go to Raleigh this week to look after his interests.” (1/8)
“Mrs. T.M. Mills and Master Quincy Mills left last night for New York to spend two weeks with Mr. Mills.” (1/8)
