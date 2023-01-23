Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Jan. 23-29, 1998.

“Scotts High School classes of 1961-62, celebrated their 35th and 26th reunion Dec. 27, 1997. This year’s special guests were teachers Mrs. Ruth Hedrick, Coy Privette and Ronald Williams, and Henry C. Freeze, former principal of Monticello School.” (1/23)

MHS 65 St. Stephens 63. “Shaun Dyk scored 17 points and Jason Locey and Jason Phifer scored 11 points each. Mooresville trailed 50-46 entering the fourth quarter. But a 19-13 scoring advantage in the period gave the Blue Devils their fourth win of the season.” (1/24)

“Fewer people are attempting to bring weapons into the Iredell County Courthouse since security guards and metal detectors were stationed there last November. Guards say they haven’t seen any handguns since the first week when six guns were found.” (1/25)

“A moratorium against permitting new wireless telecommunication towers has been lifted. Last week, commissioners approved the final draft of a new ordinance designed to keep these towers from encroaching on neighborhoods and private air strips in the county.” (1/26)

“It has rained 10 days so far this month said Mike Wagner, senior treatment operator at the Water Plant. ‘Can you imagine what would have happened if we’d had below freezing temperatures? We’d be digging out with picks and shovels.’” (1/27)

“Nearly two inches of rain and high winds Tuesday afternoon combined to knock power out to the west side of the city. Rain softened the ground and wind pushed down trees. Approximately 900 residents were without power on Tuesday.” (1/28)

“It’s residential and light-industrial growth west of I-77 well in bloom, the Town of Mooresville took steps toward serving those new taxpayers by breaking ground for an $885,000 fire station off Williamson Road near I-77/Exit 36.” (1/29)

Fifty years ago: Landmark, Jan. 23-29, 1973.

Jerry Josey remembers visit to Owls Stadium/SHS baseball field by VP Lyndon Johnson on campaign tour in NC on Oct. 15, 1962. “While awaiting the arrival of the Johnson party, musicians from Statesville Senior High, Scotts, Mooresville, Unity and Morningside kept up a steady flow of entertainment. To the strains of ‘Yellow Rose of Texas,’ Johnson made his entrance – riding shotgun on the Love Valley stagecoach.”[LBJ died Jan. 22, 1973] (1/23)

“A delegation of Iredell County women swarmed over the General Assembly Tuesday to voice opposition to the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.” [Group said they liked equal pay provisions, but not parts which might destroy their roles as wives and mothers.] (1/24)

“Hundreds of shoppers, mostly female, converged on stores in downtown to get in on this year’s ‘Exciting Days’ sale. Rev. T.A. Hager was seen shortly after 9 a.m. with his shopping already done. He had purchased a new suit, and said that ‘a preacher has to start early.’” (1/25)

City removes parking meters, but posts left for other uses. “Paul Kennedy at Blackwelder’s downtown store was the first one to use the post. As soon as the meter was removed, he brought out a large flag and used the meter post as a flag pole.” (1/26)

SHS 44 Salisbury 38. “With SHS leading only 39-38, Mark Ogburn hit one shot on a one-and-one. In the final 55 seconds center Bill Lee got two rebounds off the Salisbury board and was fouled on each occasion, sinking all four free throws to wrap up the upset.” (1/27)

“The residents of Harmony must have thought it was the end of World War II or the beginning of World War III Saturday night when sirens, fireworks, church bells, and automobile horns broke the stillness. It was the celebration of the signing of the Vietnam cease-fire.” (1/29)

Seventy-five years ago: Statesville Daily Record, Jan. 23-29, 1948.

“Celeste Henkel robbed Brawley high girls of victory last night as Lois Nell Waugh sank a field goal in the last 20 seconds of play to bring her team from behind to win, 42-41. Johnson led the Brawley girls with 32 points, while Stewart had 13 for Celeste Henkel.” (1/23)

“Snow and sleet which began falling at dusk yesterday afternoon had deposited a four inch blanket of white over Statesville and Iredell county late this morning. There was little uptown activity on what is the busiest day of the week for local merchants.” [Saturday] (1/24)

“Piedmont Experiment station reported that the thermometer dipped to six degrees for the low of the day and the winter. Things are looking up along the weather lines, however, as today’s low was 17 degrees and the weatherman says it will be slightly warmer tonight.” (1/26)

“Iredell county schools, closed because of muddy roads, will remain closed and will not reopen until the weather clears up, Superintendent T. Ward Guy announced today. County roads in some sections are in such shape as to make transportation hazardous, Mr. Guy said.” (1/27)

“Wade H. Wilson of Spruce Pine will assume direction of the local office of the North Carolina Employment Commission on East Broad street. A veteran of World War II, Mr. Wilson is a Rotarian and a member of the Presbyterian church.” (1/28)

Coy Lee Williams enlists US Army for 3 years. “Williams is the husband of Fay B. Williams. They have two small children James Gerald and Carroll. Williams is a veteran of World War II. He will be given a refresher course at Ft. Jackson.” (1/29)

One hundred years ago: Landmark, Jan. 25 and 29, 1923.

“The city of Statesville has been notified by the Southern Power Company that power in all of the large plants in Statesville will be off for 24 hours beginning at 6 o’clock Wednesday morning.” (1/25)

SHS 27 Catawba HS 18. “The Highs displayed good form and outplayed their opponents in all departments of the game. Woodward, with 19 of the locals 27 points to his credit was the star of the game. Others standing out were Moore and Elam.” (1/25)

Harmony Rt. 1. “The sleet storm struck us Tuesday and now the ground is covered to a depth of two inches of sleet. If the sleet remains on the ground as long as it usually does, and two or three snows are added it will remind us of the ‘old-time winters.’” (1/25)

“A pension has been granted Miss Anne Ferguson for services rendered in the medical corps during the Spanish-American War. Miss Ferguson volunteered the day war was declared, April 21, 1898, and was in active service for eight months being stationed in Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina. At the close of the War Miss Ferguson volunteered for foreign service in the Philippines, remaining on the reserve list for a year, but she was not called.” (1/29)

Bethlehem school news. “Much interest is being manifested in basketball, especially by the girls. There are some fair players coming out for practice. With these and some new ones who are willing to work we can put out a team we shall be proud of. A schedule of games will appear later.” (1/29)

One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, Jan. 25 and 28, 1898.

“The Standard Oil Company has built a house just west of the passenger depot, on the Western road, and will put in several large oil tanks.” (1/25)

“News has been received here that Mr. Pryor Sharpe, a son of Senator A.C. Sharpe and a brother-in-law of Clerk of Court Furches, met with a serious accident in Alabama. Mr. Sharpe was a brakeman or flagman. While attempting to board a car, he fell and his right foot and leg were run over. His leg was amputated three or four inches below the knee.” (1/25)

“Mr. Mel Clark, of Fallstown, who is a close observer of the habits of birds, ‘varmints,’ etc., was in town and told The Landmark that he had seen a copperhead snake and a terrapin this month, something he had never seen in January before.” (1/25)

Smallpox in Charlotte. “We are in daily communication with Charlotte, a train crew which spends the day there spends the night here. A number of persons have been vaccinated since the disease was reported in Charlotte. Our municipal authorities will not, for the present at least, enforce compulsory vaccination, but should it become necessary they will do so. Meanwhile we assure our country friends that there is no smallpox in Statesville.” (1/28)

Troutman’s. “Several of our citizens have been vaccinated on account of the small pox, which no doubt is very sensible.” (1/28)

“Valentines have made their appearance in the shop windows. Monday, the 14th of February, is St. Valentine’s Day.” (1/28)