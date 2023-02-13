Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Feb. 13-19, 1998.

For Sale. “’87 FORD Thunderbird, white, 1 owner, clean car. $2900.” (2/13)

SIHS 65 South Caldwell 63, OT. “Free throw shooting was difference for the Vikings in the fourth quarter and overtime. The charity stripe paid dividends as they hit 17 of 24 free throws to put them in the win column. Wes McLemore and Jason Morris each hit eight free throws down the stretch to seal the win.” (2/14)

Impact of bad weather on construction business. “‘It’s bad,’ said Tim Hepler of Hepler Building Company. Nearly 13 inches of rain have fallen during the past 12 weeks. Hepler said his company is 45 days behind schedule” (2/15)

Report on fund drive to build a new battered women’s shelter. “The drive is now approaching $30,000, which means Fifth Street can use those contributions to access $120,000 more dollars through an interest free and forgivable loan.” (2/16)

“Forceful winds mixed with Monday night’s rain left a Statesville neighborhood powerless this morning. Those living and working around Euclid Avenue and Davie Avenue experienced utility problems after four poles fell during the night. Both streets were blocked off this morning.” (2/17)

“On Tuesday high winds brought down a stand of baseball lights at West Iredell High School. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the lights, located behind third base, crashed to the ground. Athletic Director Dr. Kenny Miller said Iredell County maintenance was in the process of checking the remaining lights on the baseball field.” (2/18)

Obit: Kermit McKnight Shumaker, 79. “Shumaker was a retired employee of Burlington industries having over 30 years of service. He was a WWII veteran having served in the US Navy. Shumaker was a member of Berea Baptist Church, Mooresville. He was also a member of the Tom Swann VFW Post 1072.” (2/19)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Feb. 13-19, 1973.

City school board. “Supt. Kornegay presented information from the Division of School Planning on air-conditioning of the nine schools in the system. Currently there is partial air-conditioning is most of the schools.” (2/13)

“Neighbors and customers of the Norge Village self-service laundry on E. Water St. have a ‘resident green thumb’ in attendance, Alma Wilhelm. She takes their porch ferns and begonias into the laundry during the winter and cares for them. She thinks it provides the right combination of warmth, sunlight and humidity for them.” (2/14)

Bill introduced make Mitchell College an official community college. “The bill would authorize the state community college system to take over Mitchell, expand its technical and vocational programs, and turn it into a comprehensive community college within the statewide system.” (2/15)

Obit: James Edward Smith, Sr., 82. “He was an Army veteran of World War I and a retired employee of the Carnation Milk Co. In 1930, he married Catharine Hulse Smith.” (2/16)

NIHS 67 Davie Co. 55. “Dennis Elledge burned the nets for 26 big points in the nightcap. Vincent Thomas added 14, Barry Stevenson chipped in 11 and Ronnie Houpe scored 10. The North Iredell boys of Coach George Conger outscored the War Eagles in every period.” (2/17)

Dogwood Festival official John W. Kiser Jr. “Kiser added the annual spring festivities in Statesville are beginning to get more than just area interest. He pointed to the appearance of the 1973 Dogwood Queen, Miss LeAnn Kenner, in the Rose Bowl parade early this year.” (2/19)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Feb. 13-19, 1948.

“Clarksbury community, located approximately four miles southeast of Harmony, has revealed plans to build a new Methodist church. Definite plans were made at last Sunday’s quarterly meeting of the church folk for the construction of a new brick church.” (2/13)

SHS 34 Methodist Children’s Home 24. “In a close rough girls game, the Statesville guards, paced by Madison, Morrison and Reynolds, held the speedy Home girls well in check.” [SHS scorers were Wilma McCrary 13 points, Shirley Bell 11 & Marilyn Murdock 7] (2/14)

“Present plans are to reopen Iredell county schools Wednesday morning, Supt. T. Ward Guy said, but added that more rain or snow would again postpone the resumption of studies. Today is the 13th school day county schools have been closed by bad weather and the muddy condition of the roads.” (2/16)

“Rev. J.S. Potter, chairman of the Iredell county campaign to provide relief clothing for Europe, announced today that a total of 8,820 pounds of clothing were collected in the county. Rev. Potter says all of the clothing has already been shipped to the needy of Europe.” (2/17)

“George E. Milsaps, veteran of former army service, has enlisted in the air force for three years. He is the husband of Mrs. Pauline Milsaps. They have a daughter, Gilda Deann. Milsaps will be given a refresher course at Langley Field, Va.” (2/18)

George Motto of Statesville to manage Florence in Tri-State. “Last year, playing for Reidsville, Motto batted .319, knocked in 96 runs and was chosen on the loops all-star team. Motto, during the winter, works in the city electric department here. [1940 Owl] (2/19)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 15 and 19, 1923.

“The Mooresville Furniture Company last week closed a contract with Cabarrus Cotton Mills to furnish material for 25 dwellings and two apartment houses at Kannapolis. Also closed a contract with Cannon Manufacturing Company for material for 16 dwellings also at Kannapolis.” (2/15)

Mrs. Z.M. Malcolm lists reasons why Ostwalt school should consolidate with Troutman HS. “The Ostwalt school is just ‘next door’ to the Troutman High, there being no railroads to cross eliminates one of the greatest dangers. Roads are excellent between the two.”

Scott’s HS. “The boys basketball team went to Statesville Thursday night, February 8 where they played Cleveland. Our team was defeated, the score being 34 to 20. As we do not have an indoor court the players do not get enough practice in bad weather.” (2/15)

“United States revenue agents or deputy collectors will be at the following places on dates named to assist in making out Federal income tax returns: Mooresville February 27-28; Statesville March 3 and 10; Taylorsville March 1-2.” (2/19)

“Out in New Hope the ten commandments receive no more consideration than the prohibition laws. Sunday afternoon when deputies came upon a still near Grassy Knob church, there was a fire in the furnace and liquor in the process. Two men were seen within 200 yards of it but no arrests were made.”(2/19)

Harmony Rt. 1. “The weather is very changeable, more so this winter than usual. That’s why there is so much pneumonia and pulmonary troubles.” (2/19)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 15 and 18, 1898.

“The Valentine Ball at the armory last evening was the most successful event of the social season. A number of visitors from Davidson, Morganton and elsewhere. In addition to the participants there was a large crowd of spectators. Supper was served at 12 o’clock.” (2/15)

Local reaction to smallpox scare at railroad construction site near Mooresville. “Saturday night and Sunday a large number of volunteers were vaccinated here, but all the points were used and many of the callers yesterday could not be attended to. Points were ordered and a sufficient supply to vaccinate everybody is expected to be on hand today.” (2/15)

“Dr. J.F. Carlton issues accident insurance policies that cover certain diseases, including smallpox. He expects to do a land office business now.” (2/15)

“Mr. Tull, who is repairing the Presbyterian church steeple, got his ropes in position yesterday and began work. He was an object of interest to many persons who looked at him working suspended so high up in the air.” (2/18)

“A large number of persons of both races have taken advantage of the free vaccination here. Up to yesterday it was estimated that between 500 and 600 persons have been vaccinated. In addition to this a large number of persons have been vaccinated privately.” (2/18)

[The first news of the explosion aboard the battleship Maine in Havana harbor Feb. 15. was reported in The Landmark of Feb. 18. Discussion about the cause — accident or Spanish attack — had begun.]