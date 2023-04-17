Twenty-five years ago:

Statesville Record & Landmark

April 17-23, 1998.

“A motorist struck and killed a coyote earlier this week on Crawford Road near ASMO. ‘There are quite a few coyotes in Iredell County,’ Sidney Weisner, director of the Iredell County Animal Control Department, said.” (4/17)

“Three hit batsmen led to a five-run first for the Warriors, who held on to knock off Charlotte Christian 11-7 to win the championship of the Statesville Record & Landmark/West Iredell Easter tournament on their home field. Phillip Hendrix, who also pitched a complete game, finished with four RBIs and was named the tournament’s most valuable player.” (4/18)

Obit Willie Louis “Bill” Houpe, 73. “He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served in the South Pacific as a Steward Third Class and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Lodge #37, the Western Barber Association and a member of the NAACP.” (4/19)

Primary soon. “Democrats and Republicans both allow people registered as independent voters to participate in their respective primaries. But independent voters must choose one or the other. Poll workers are not allowed to help you choose or suggest a choice.” (4/20)

“Despite opposition from the city’s hotel managers and owners, Statesville City Council voted 8-0 to raise the occupancy tax from 3 percent to five percent. Council saw the increase as a way to help with the operation of the proposed civic center.” (4/21)

“The Iredell County Department of Solid Waste has added textiles (old clothes, draperies, linens, towels, belts, hats, etc.) to the list of recyclable items it collects. Recyclable items now include newspapers and inserts, clear and colored glass, plastic drink bottles and milk jugs, aluminum cans, used motor oil, lead-acid batteries, tin cans, yard waste and textiles.” (4/22)

“The Senior Choir of St. John Baptist Church will observe its 58th choir anniversary on Sunday, April 26, at 3 p.m. St. John Baptist is located at 1438 Church St. The public is invited to attend.” (4/23)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

April 17-23, 1973.

Statesville FD. “Firemen were called to Bernhardt Furniture at 629 Monroe St. Sunday afternoon at 2:24 p.m.. Three or four feet of sawdust and chips atop the boiler room were on fire. The blaze was extinguished quickly and there was no damage to the building.” (4/17)

“Effective May 1, 1973, telephone subscribers in the Troutman and Stony Point exchanges can reach directory assistance by dialing ‘411.’ The old number ’87-411’ will be discontinued. The ‘411’ number will now be uniform throughout Bell’s Statesville area.” (4/18)

Gas shortage. “Gene Davis, owner of Tarheel (Davis) Oil Co., said his main supplier gave notice on April 2 that the Tar Heel supply would be terminated on April 15. Davis, who owns approximately 90 stations around the state, reports that he has only enough gasoline to supply 25 percent of his business.” (4/19)

“The Iredell County Board of Commissioners heard countywide voices for and against the proposed one-cent sales tax Thursday night. The meeting was attended by about 25 Iredell county citizens, with the majority favoring the proposed tax.” (4/20)

NC Heritage Day at Harmony Elementary. “Bob Blackwelder brought his blacksmith cart to school and the horse of Mark Parker, a senior at North Iredell High, was shod in the presence of the students, with an explanation from Blackwelder on the technique required.” (4/21)

Photo. “State highway patrol officials reported at 3 p.m. Saturday some 72,000 people had come to Union Grove to attend the 49th annual Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention. This aerial photo shows the convention site, with a two-acre big top tent, and, from the looks of things, the estimates were pretty close.” (4/23)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

April 17-23, 1948.

SHS 1 Spencer 0. “Bill Beck was on through a single, stole second and advanced to third while Bill Miller was being thrown out at first. Then he raced home and Jim Fisher laid down a bunt at the same time. The strategy worked and Beck was across with the winning tally.” (4/17)

“Deadline for filing notice of candidacy for county office passed Saturday without any contests developing in either the Democratic or Republican primaries in Iredell. Despite the fact that Iredell voters will have no local contests, they will have the opportunity to vote in several hot state contests and in the nomination of a United States senator.” (4/19)

Road work on US 21.“The new Statesville-Troutman highway will not skirt Barium Springs, but will follow the course of the present road through the orphanage village. Present plans call for straightening out the curves in highway 21 just north of Barium Springs.” (4/20)

“Statesville’s board of aldermen agreed last night to call a special election on the question of increasing the local school supplement by 15 cents and indicated its belief that the issue should be settled by the voters at the polls in July.” (4/21)

“About 50 of the more energetic members of the First Baptist church congregation went out yesterday afternoon to the site on Davie avenue for the proposed new church structure. They had decided they would clear off the land pending building operations.” (4/22)

“Mr. and Mrs. C. Bruce Reavis of the Reavis Funeral Home, Harmony, and Bristol Tharpe went to the Meteor Cadillac Hearse factory in Piqua, Ohio, and brought back a new model Cadillac. This is one of the latest and most modern funeral cars in North Carolina.” (4/23)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

April 19 and 23, 1923.

“An automobile occupied by Mrs. J.B. Fraley and her daughter, Miss Violet Fraley, climbed the curb before the Fraley store, on West Broad, upon being started in gear, and crashed into the east display window. Though the window was shattered, neither was hurt.” (4/19)

“Mr. W.J Stimson will continue to operate his photographic studio above the store of Mr. J.C. Alexander & Brother. The new studio will be conducted by Mr. Ben Stimson above the D.J. Kimball Grocery Store, under his own name. A previous item in The Daily indicated that Mr. W.J. Stimson was no longer in business, which is not the case.” (4/19)

“Miss Henrietta Smith, teacher of violin at Mitchell college, has given up her work there and gone to her home in Lennon, South Dakota. Miss Smith left this morning.” (4/19)

“Tell it unto the people of Bethany, tell it unto the citizens of Olin, tell it unto the inhabitants of Concord, tell it unto the denizens of Union Grove, tell it unto the Sharpes of Sharpesburg, yea publish it throughout the hills of New Hope—North Center street is open to traffic. It has not yet been dressed up with a black top, but it is a great improvement.” (4/23)

“The Caldwell property adjoining the campus of Mitchell college has been bought by the trustees of the college from Miss Jeanie Klutz, of Salisbury. The board has not yet decided as to the disposition of the dwelling.” (4/23)

“Mr. and Mrs. Pegram A. Bryant left Saturday for New York. Mr. Bryant will attend a meeting of the Associated Press.” [Bryant was the owner & publisher of The Landmark and the new Statesville Daily, not to be confused with the later Daily Record.] (4/23)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

April 19 and 22, 1898.

Editorial. “Another Monday has passed without any final definite action in the war situation, but we still stand on the brink of hostilities. The passage Saturday night of the Senate resolutions recognizing the independence of Cuba amounts to a declaration of war.” (4/19)

“Wm. Harrison Gregory, little son of Capt. W.H.H. Gregory, was on the streets Saturday fitted out for the war. He was equipped with a knapsack, pistol, etc., and the war-like attire of the youthful soldier attracted a good deal of attention.” (4/19)

“At the Associate Reformed church Sunday morning, the pastor, Rev. J.H. Pressly, prayed earnestly for the President, the boy King of Spain and his mother, the Queen Regent, and for the freedom of Cuba.” (4/19)

Editorial. “Diplomatic relations between the two countries have sundered. It was this government’s intention to give Spain until Saturday morning to answer the ultimatum, but as she answered by firing our ministers there is no need to wait; there is nothing to do but join battle.” (4/22)

“Col. J.F. Armfield and Capt. H.R. Cowles, of the fourth regiment, who went to Raleigh Tuesday returned yesterday. They learned nothing as to when the State Guard would likely be called out.” (4/22)

“Troops and war materials are being rushed south. A train carrying one or more companies of artillery—guns, horses and men—passed up the western road yesterday. A considerable number of people, some ladies among them, gathered at the station.” (4/22)