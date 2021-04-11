Out of Our Past

Houstonville. “Measles have about cleaned up this section. There were 63 cases in Holly Springs section. The school at Holly Springs is open again after being suspended for four weeks on account of measles.” (4/14)

“Relatives here have been advised of the arrival at Hoboken, N.J., of the remains of Sgt. Jas. L. Woodsides, of Concord township. By request of the family, burial will be in Arlington cemetery. Woodsides was a member of the First Division and was killed at Chateau Thierry on May 29, 1918.” [One of first WWI battles where US troops began to make a difference.] (4/18)

Troutman. “The body of Sergeant John Troy Troutman arrived Saturday morning and rested in the home of his parents until interment yesterday afternoon. The funeral services were conducted in the Methodist church and the body of Sergeant Troutman was placed before the altar where, in infancy, he was dedicated to God.” (4/18)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, April 14 and 17, 1806.