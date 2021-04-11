Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, April 12-17, 1971.
Dewey Dowell remembers the 1st Union Grove Fiddlers Convention at 47th. “Bedecked in black tie and tails, the gray-haired Dowell noted that at the first convention there were six bands in competition, and somewhere around 150 people in the audience.” (4/12)
Iredell road work. “US 21 will be resurfaced from the intersection with I-77 north of Statesville north to the Yadkin-Iredell county line. The repaving of US 70 will be from its intersection with state road 2404 east to the Iredell-Rowan county line.” (4/13)
“Wade H. Wilson, manager of the Employment Security Commission in Statesville, stressed the need for a technical institute in Iredell County. ‘We must give serious consideration to some type of technical training for our potential workforce in the future.’” (4/14)
Rooms For Rent. “Vance Residential Hotel. Furnished rooms & apartments w/ private baths from $80 mo.; includes all utilities, linens & maid service.” (4/15)
SHS 23 Kannapolis 3. “Ten hits, two errors, two walks and a hit batsman produced 13 runs. That was the summary for Statesville High School’s half of the sixth inning here yesterday. Clayton Absher was the winning pitcher. Absher fanned 10 and walked two.” (4/16)
Lowrance Hosp. $2 million expansion & renovation. “Oni P. Houston explained that the new hospital wing will contain 33,000 square feet. The new facility will house 26 additional beds, a new emergency room, new X-ray department, lab and EKG facility.” (4/17)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, April 12-18, 1946—Military.
“Thomas E. Hobbs was accepted for reenlistment in the regular Army. He is an overseas veteran, having participated in the battle of the Rhineland, and Central Europe and wears the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Ribbon with two bronze stars.” (4/12)
“Bill Morris, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Morris, arrived home yesterday with his discharge from the Navy. He served in the Navy for 20 months and held the rating of gunner’s mate third class.” (4/13)
“Corporal Clyde W. Earp received his discharge last week. Clyde participated in two battles in the Pacific and is credited with two and a half years of service of which 18 months were spent overseas. Before entering the service, he was employed at Smithey’s Store.” (4/15)
USS Missouri. “Willie D. Hunt, seaman first class, is serving aboard this veteran battleship. The vessel, which is making a tour of six Mediterranean ports, is carrying the ashes of the late Turkish Ambassador to the United States to Istanbul.” (4/16)
Job printing dept. Daily Record, which sent 17 men to service, back at full strength. “The department will be under the direction of Plant Superintendent J.D. Chamberlain and Lee Middlesworth. Both are veterans of the U.S. Navy and are experienced printers.” (4/17)
“Captain Walter L. Flanigan arrived home last week. Walter, who is in the Chemical Warfare Service of the U.S. Army, has been in service a total of four years, one year of which was spent overseas in Okinawa. He is home on 73-day terminal leave.” (4/18)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, April 12-18, 1946—Home front.
“Miss Mariemma Henley formally filed today as a candidate for the office of Register of Deeds. Miss Henley has served in the Register of Deeds office for many years. A new precedent was set by this filing in that it is the first time a woman has offered for election to public office in this county.” (4/12)
“Statesville Ready-Mix Concrete Company is now operating full blast with the plant and offices located on Steele Street. Recently approved by the government for training under the G.I. Bill of Rights, the new company has started training of veterans under the program.” (4/13)
“J.F. Goodwin and Frank Hillard are exceedingly proud of the bass they caught in the Catawba River. It weighed six and a half pounds and was 26 ¼ inches long. Goodwin hooked the prize and Hillard assisted him in reeling it in.” (4/15)
Washington, DC dateline. “State Senator Hugh G. Mitchell, of Statesville, and Thomas Creekmore, Raleigh, will go to Japan early next week to serve as defense counsel for the Japanese war criminals on trial before the International Military Tribunal.” (4/16)
‘Notice of the formal application of the Statesville Broadcasting company for a radio station was officially published in the April 15 issue of ‘Broadcasting’. Application has been filed for the new station to operate on 1400 kilocycles, 500 watts for unlimited hours.” (4/17)
City garbage needs. “City Clerk A.E. Guy went on to explain that wartime shortages and an effort to minimize gasoline and tire usage had brought the collection down from their higher frequency before the war. He stated efforts are being made to secure more trucks.” (4/18)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, April 14 and 18, 1921.
“There will be a meeting of the local unit of the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion Friday evening at 8 o’clock. It is also desired that those wishing to join ‘The War Mothers,’ a separate and distinct organization, meet at the same time.” (4/14)
Civic League meeting. “Instead of supporting a French orphan this year, as has been the custom of the league, $50 will be immediately given to the Chinese Relief Fund.” (4/14)
Houstonville. “Measles have about cleaned up this section. There were 63 cases in Holly Springs section. The school at Holly Springs is open again after being suspended for four weeks on account of measles.” (4/14)
“Relatives here have been advised of the arrival at Hoboken, N.J., of the remains of Sgt. Jas. L. Woodsides, of Concord township. By request of the family, burial will be in Arlington cemetery. Woodsides was a member of the First Division and was killed at Chateau Thierry on May 29, 1918.” [One of first WWI battles where US troops began to make a difference.] (4/18)
Troutman. “The body of Sergeant John Troy Troutman arrived Saturday morning and rested in the home of his parents until interment yesterday afternoon. The funeral services were conducted in the Methodist church and the body of Sergeant Troutman was placed before the altar where, in infancy, he was dedicated to God.” (4/18)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, April 14 and 17, 1806.
Dr. H.F. Long has a special operating table built. “In administering chloroform to patients it is necessary to place them in certain positions. This difficulty suggested to Dr. Long the table and he had Mr. J.E. Cochrane make one on which a patient can be placed and shifted into almost any position desired. A greater convenience still is that the table can be folded and carried anywhere in the physician’s buggy.” (4/14)
Obit J.F. Van Pelt, 62. “After the war, he became identified with the town government at various periods up to a few years ago. He was elected mayor in 1873, 1874, 1875 and 1876 and again in 1883 and 1884. In 1887 he was elected alderman and served two years.” (4/14)
“The hot weather suggests that property sanitary measures be taken promptly. Clean up your premises and use lime freely. The sanitary policeman will inspect the premises of all citizens and if they are not properly cleansed it is his business to see that they are.” (4/17)
“It is strange that people will suffer positive discomfort rather than exert themselves a little to have it abated. There’s a street sprinkler. It would help us wonderfully on hot, dry, dusty summer days. But we go on without one and suffer the discomfort.” 4/17)
“The weather this week has been of the kind that makes ice dealers and vendors of cooling drinks shake hands with themselves and chuckle with ghoulish glee.” (4/17)