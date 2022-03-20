Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, March 21-27, 1997.

Obituary for Henry Clay Moore, 84: “Mr. Moore was a lifelong member of Oakland Presbyterian Church. He was retired as a sales representative for the S.P. Richards Company. Mr. Moore served with the U.S. Marines during World War II, in the Pacific Theatre.” (3/21)

“‘Look to the northwest in the evening sky after sunset if you want to get a good look at the Hale-Bopp Comet,’ said Ronnie Sherrill, vice president of Piedmont Amateur Astronomers. ‘You can see it with the naked eye.’” (3/22)

“A local organization, Christmas.com, awarded a computer valued at $1,700 to a fifth-grade class at Ebenezer Elementary School. The class won the computer for collecting the most canned food for the Salvation Army at Christmas.” (3/23)

“Batt and Maura Burns stopped in Statesville to tell stories and play music of their native Ireland for children at East Elementary School. Burns is the foremost storyteller in Ireland and has traveled widely in the United States.” (3/24)

“Coming within a base hit of completing an astonishing rally, South Iredell’s Vikings fell to Bandys’ Trojans 12-11. Trailing by as many as nine runs at one point, South climbed back into the game with 11 runs in the last four innings.” (3/25)

“The Iredell County Republican Party held its county convention at the Old Courthouse March 15. The event was opened by outgoing party chairwoman Gerry White. More than 220 delegates packed the upstairs chamber to elect Ken Robertson as the new party chairman.” (3/26)

Obituary for Raymond Clay Hill, 70: “He was in management for 41 years at the JC Penney Distribution Center. He was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army in Germany during World War II.” (3/27)

Obituary Gene Edward Alexander, 72: “He was a retired truck driver of Carolina Freight Carriers, having 30 years service. He was a World War II and Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy.” (3/27)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, March 21-27, 1972.

State sales and use taxes collected more than $3.74 million in 1971 in the county: “And that pretty well answers the question of how much a 1 per cent sales levy would yield, since the state levy is 3 per cent. The county could expect $1,370,114.” (3/21)

Special registration March 24 at North and South Iredell high schools and Mooresville City Hall: “All youths who will become 18 years of age prior to Nov. 7 may register and be eligible to vote in the primary and general election, except they will not be able to vote on the bond issues.” (3/22)

Local woman serves as Baptist missionary to Chile for eight years: “Miss Clara Brincefield showed slides and discussed her work at Boulevard United Methodist. Miss Brincefield will return to Temuco, where she is principal for the Baptist Girl’s Academy, on April 5.” (3/23)

Naurice F. Woods retires after 35 years: “Woods, who is the only Negro principal in Mooresville school system, is principal of Dunbar School. ‘The first school at which I taught here was located on School St., and went from grades one through 12.’ He and his staff moved into the present Dunbar School in 1941.” (3/24)

“Senior righthander Steve Sloan fired a brilliant one-hitter, and Ricky Campbell executed a perfect squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh to force in the winning run as the Statesville Greyhounds surprised previously undefeated Asheboro, 2-1.” (3/25)

“Even though Old Man Winter has appeared dead in early March for the past two years, he has managed to utter a last snowy gust on March 25 of each year. The chilly blast was felt throughout the state, with four inches recorded in Statesville.” (3/27)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, March 21-27, 1947.

“The first day of spring, 1947, was a typical one in Statesville with bright sunshine dissipating by noontime a nip which had been in the early morning air. The low this morning was 34 degrees at Piedmont Experiment station.” (3/21)

J.D. Cochran, 86-year-old basketball fan, at Barium Mid-Piedmont junior tournament: “His son took him down at 3 p.m. and came back for him about 9 p.m. Mr. Cochran had gotten a sandwich for supper and had enjoyed about a dozen basketball games in between.” (3/22)

“Latest addition to Statesville’s skyline is Radio Station WSIC’s 300-foot tower with its red blinker light on top. Night prowlers have traveled around the city and into the suburbs to see just how far it is visible. Manager Harry Gatton says you can see it from Cool Springs.” (3/24)

Dr. Leland A. Wooten, Chipley Ford Road community, now is head analytical chemist at Bell Telephone labs: “During the war he carried on research used in the manufacture of electronic tubes for radio communication and microwave radar work. His work had a direct bearing on the development of the proximity fuse. The fuse, which set off shells at just the right moment to bring down Japanese aircraft, helped turn the tide of many a close battle in the Pacific.” (3/25)

“Old Man Winter broke back in through the rear door yesterday. Blowing a gale-like wind into the area, the man with the icy fingers sent sleet, snow and rain earthward, toppled at least 18 power poles in the city and lifted barn roofs in the county.” (3/26)

Union Grove 40, Mount Airy 32: “Reda Weatherman had the distinction of being guarded by two Mount Airy girls throughout the contest. This did not prevent her from amassing a total of 15 points. Weisner, a peewee forward, and Templeton were responsible for the remainder of the Iredell girls’ points.” (To face West Yadkin in Journal-Sentinel tournament finals) (3/27)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, March 23 and 27, 1922.

“The fire-fighting equipment of the Statesville fire department was greatly augmented Wednesday when the board of aldermen at a special meeting decided to purchase a $12,500 American-LaFrance fire truck combination pumping, chemical and hose car. The capacity of the pump is 750 gallons per minute and a 40-gallon capacity tank. Lanterns, hose and all necessary firefighting equipment is included in the purchase.” (Arrival expected in late June or early July.) (4/23)

“Local flour mills have recently been augmented in their shipping by release of 150 regular express cars from the express service for flour shipments from Statesville. These cars are better constructed than the regulation box cars and will enable local flour manufacturers to get their products to their buyers in better condition.” (3/23)

“With the increasing number of electric signs, Statesville will soon have a little ‘White Way’ of her own. The Mills Electric & Battery Service Company has erected a large electric sign about 26 feet in length over its building on East Broad street. This is the largest electric sign in town.” (3/27)

“The State Board of Elections, meeting in Raleigh, named the county board of elections for the 100 counties in the State. The board for Iredell is composed of Van Buren Jurney, J.N. McElwee, Democrats, and Dewey L. Raymer, Republican.” (3/27)

Eufola: “The old and new candidates for county office are calling on their friends. There will be plenty of handshaking from this till Fall.” (3/27)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, March 23 and 26, 1897.

“The work at the Southside (Baptist) chapel has grown so that more room is needed. Lumber is now being put on the ground for two additional rooms for Sunday school purposes. It is expected that the addition will be ready for use by the first Sunday in April, at which time a Sunday school rally will be held.” (3/23)

Clio: “Your correspondent observed a peculiar phenomenon Sunday morning about 5 o’clock. A brilliant light suddenly flashed around me, and looking up I saw a meteoric explosion just a little above the earth and within feet of where I was standing. The explosion was accompanied by a sizzing sound and the flame of fire was several feet across. In its wake was a streak of fire many rods in length, which remained until sun-up.” (E.S. Millsaps) (3/23)

“March weather began late but it will probably make up for lost time. There was some frost yesterday morning, and the fruit crop will probably catch it before warm weather comes again.” (3/26)

“The telephone exchange has changed hands again. Messrs. J.F. and J.B. Armfield have purchased the plant from Mr. Durand Cooper.” (3/26)

Granite Hill: “The plow has been started again after the rains of last week. Farmers are still buying guano and the sales this season are at least one-third larger than last season, which means that the acreage in cotton will be increased. It is a hard matter for some people to learn that they can’t get rich raising cotton at the present price.” (3/26)