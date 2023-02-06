Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Feb. 6-12, 1998.

“Rabies vaccines for cattle, horses and sheep have been available for several years, but no one’s stampeding to use them. State veterinarian John Atwell says ‘Rabies is very rarely spread from cow to cow. There are a lot more horses being vaccinated. They’re pets and people handle them a lot — hands in mouths putting on bridles.’” (2/6)

NIHS 48 East Lincoln 30. “Eliminating the Mustangs’ easy drives to the basket, along with forcing the ball inside to center Maria Hickman, gave the Raiders the positive charge they couldn’t find in the first half.” [Hickman 18 points, 7 rebounds; Lindsay Lawrence 13] (2/7)

January with Rescue Squad. “Squad members responded to 21 automobile accidents and 11 ambulance calls. They also responded to five fire stand-bys, three blood transports, one county ambulance stand-by, one EMS back-up and one industrial accident.” (2/8)

“Statesville Depot enthusiasts are waiting to hear whether a $100,000 funding request to help restore the historic building will be approved by the state. ‘Last year we made it to the final cut,’ Elbert Richardson said. He’s hoping the third time will be the charm.” (2/9)

ISS sets school calendar for 1998-99. “The first day of class for students is Aug. 10, while the first day for teachers is set for Aug. 3. The last day of school for students will be May 28, 1999, and the last day for teachers, June 4.” (2/10)

“Republican Rena Turner, current Clerk of Superior Court, has filed for an additional term. Turner was elected in 1994, when she defeated former Clerk of Court Betty Jean M. Baity. Baity, a Democrat, has also filed as a candidate, seeking the Clerk’s position.” (2/11)

Record rainfall. “The total so far for February is 2.19 inches. In January, the area received a total of 6.10 inches of rain. That’s more than 8 inches of rain in the first 43 days of the year. The total on this date in 1997 was 3.47 inches.” [3.24 in. in Jan. & ¼ in. Feb.] (2/12)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Feb. 6-12, 1973.

City revenue sharing ideas. “The largest single item in the proposed budget is for a 1,000-gallon-per-minute pumper for the fire department. The truck would cost $50,000. A dumpster system for the sanitation department was a close second, with $40,000 budgeted.” (2/6)

150 birth certificates on file in the office of the director of recreation. “It was decided that these birth certificates, many with photos attached, should be returned to the athletes who have previously participated on Statesville Recreation Department teams.” [list included] (2/7)

Photo. “Residents who live east of Statesville are getting used to road construction blocking one lane of E. Broad St. Extension. Work has been going on for quite some time on and near the soon-to-open Signal Hill Mall. Workmen hold up traffic as they dig a trench for a water line.” (2/8)

“Dr. Sam J. Holbrook has been named to two committees of the Wake Forest University Board of Trustees. Dr. Holbrook is chairman of the building and grounds committee and will be a member of the budget committee.” (2/9)

“Dennis Kilby’s jumper with two seconds left netted the Statesville Greyhounds a 59-57 victory over Lexington. The Greyhounds led for 19 seconds the entire ballgame — and 17 of those were in the third period. They also led the final two after Kilby’s heroics.” (2/10)

A.G. Campbell, state insecticide inspector NC Agriculture Dept., talks to Kiwanis. “Campbell, one of five inspectors, is in charge of 22 counties. It is his job to inspect both chemical producers and manufacturers as well as dealers.” (2/11)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Feb. 6-12, 1948.

T. Ward Guy, county school superintendent, with school bus report. “At least six county school buses bogged down today in the mire of Iredell county roads. The buses are not stuck in ditches, Mr. Guy said, but have bogged down ‘right in the middle of the road.’” (2/6)

“Other day M.C. Morris of West Front street bought a mess of oysters at Poole’s store. He took them home and cooked them and was enjoying them like nobody’s business, when he hit something with his bridgework and nearly tore it loose. Lo and behold, he had found himself a pearl. (2/7)

U.S. Army enlistments: “Also enlisted was James Jones, Jr., a former Morningside high student and veteran of World War II with service in the navy in the Pacific. Jones will go to Langley Field, Va., for refresher courses.” (2/9)

“Iredell county began digging out from under the worst snowfall of the season — eight and one half inches, which constituted the sixth snow fall here of the winter. The snowfall brought the total here for the winter to 25 and one-half inches.” (2/10)

“Today’s weather, supposed to be warm and fair according to the weatherman, was anything but that and residents woke to find gloomy skies and a light mist which froze as it fell, making travelling by any means treacherous.” (2/11)

“City schools will operate again on a half day schedule Friday, Supt. M.T. Lambeth said. The schools reopened today after a two day lull because of bad weather with a short schedule being observed. Attendance was rather poor with approximately 60 per cent on hand.” (2/12)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 8 and 12, 1923.

New Hope. “It seems from the weather in this county that the old ground hog must have seen his shadow, as the ground is covered with sleet and ice — and still sleeting.” (2/8)

Bethlehem school. “Our basket ball practice has been delayed of late by the weather man, but we hope in the near future to enjoy some more good stiff practice. Our players are promising and we hope to get out a good team.”

“The local Highs were returned victorious last night at Front street over Hickory Highs 35 to 14. Woodward, Statesville’s big center, was as usual the pivot of his team, caging 15 of the 35 points. His work was ably supported by Bizelle, at forward, and Alexander, at guard.” (2/8)

“The county commissioners authorized the payment of the following bills…Underwood Typewriter Co., coupon book for typewriter ribbons, $9….” (2/8)

“Dr. J. Henry Highsmith, State high school supervisor, states that in all likelihood, Scott’s, Troutman and Cool Spring High Schools will be placed on the accredited list at the end of the present term, and that the graduating classes would have the benefit of the new rating. Harmony is already on the list.” [Graduates of an accredited high school had all of their high school work accepted by colleges without question.] (2/12)

Mooresville. “There is still some sickness lingering around, mostly colds and grip, and still some cases of influenza. Many who are better and up and at work, have a sort of tired feeling, with headaches and a general no-accountedness that does not feel good, but we hope it will gradually wear off.” (2/12)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 8 and 11, 1898.

“A slight shock of earthquake was felt in Statesville about 3 o clock Saturday afternoon. Persons out of doors knew nothing of it, but many of those in buildings felt it distinctly, the shaking of some houses being quite perceptible. The shock was also felt at Lenoir, Marion and perhaps other places.” [A Troutman correspondent also reported it.] (2/8)

“Temple Emanuel, the Hebrew synagogue, corner Kelly and Water streets, is to be enclosed with a handsome iron fence. Messrs. J.C. Steele & Sons have the contract. The fence was put on the ground yesterday and will be put up at once.” (2/8)

“The roller skating fever has struck the town again. A rink has been opened over Mr. C.W. Simpson’s grain store on Center street. It was liberally patronized last night.” (2/8)

“There has been a larger attendance at court this week than for several years. Very large crowds were here the first three days of the week –Tuesdays being the largest — and business in the jockey lots has been lively. There has been little disorder, however.” (2/11)

Jersey cow of T.A. Sherrill at Troutman’s suspected to have rabies from a stray dog. “I went, as did many others, to see the cow Tuesday. She would paw and bellow and if any one would go up to the stable and scrape on the side of it or make a noise the cow would make for them. She had two fits while I was there. Tuesday night she died.” (2/11)

“At their meeting Monday the commissioners allowed the following claims…W.M. Nicholson, $2 for doctoring a sick mule….” (2/11)