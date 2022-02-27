Out of Our Past

First bonded warehouse opened on West Front Street: “The advantage to farmers storing their cotton in this warehouse is that the warehouse being a licensed unit of the State Warehouse System money can be borrowed on the receipts issued by the warehouse as State Warehouse System receipts are negotiable and are also backed by the bonds of the local warehouse.” (3/6)

Harmony Route 2: “Mr. Willie M. Hayes, who has been in service with the American forces in Germany for the past several years, is at home for a few days furlough.” (33/6)

Scotts High School: “In an interesting game of basketball with Troutman High, on our local court, our team came out victorious by the score of 22 to 14. This was revenge for the defeat we received on their home court. Arthur Gryder had 10 points and Rufty 8.” (3/6)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Mar. 2 and 5, 1897.

Aldermen: “The street committee was instructed to have the city engineer to make a grade from the square to the top of the hill on north Center and report to the next meeting.” (3/2)