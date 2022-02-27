Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark, Feb. 28-March 6, 1997.
Photo caption: “James A. Mohler retired from Statesville’s Public Parks/Cemeteries Division February 28. Mohler started working for the city on March 24, 1961. His jobs included digging graves with a pick and shovel. Now the work is done by modern back hoes.” (2/28)
Obituary for Henry Clark Wallace, 66: “He was a lifetime resident of the Olin community and was retired from Fletcher Industries. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.” (3/1)
“The top-seeded Greyhounds wrapped up a sweep of the regular season and tournament titles with a 69-59 win over North Surry. Bobby Graham, who was player of the year and tournament most valuable player, led Statesville with 20 points.” (3/1)
Water Street library is very crowded at 18,000 square feet: “Architects’ plans for the county library, drawn in the mid-’70s, called for the project to be built in three phases, totaling nearly 35,000 square feet. However, the third phase was never built.” (3/2)
“Merchants must now ask people purchasing tobacco products to provide identification proving they are 18 or older. For years merchants have asked customer purchasing an alcoholic beverage for an ID. Now the same applies to smokers, chewers and dippers.” (3/3)
“The National Balloon Rally will be held at the Iredell County Fairgrounds this year. Troutman Mayor Loren Powell said: ‘It’s a shame they can’t have it at the airport anymore. But the people of Troutman will welcome it. The fairgrounds is a good choice.” (3/4)
Obituary for Robert Paul Troutman, 87: “Mr. Troutman was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He sang bass in the church choir for a number of years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 401 in Troutman and served in Germany during World War II.” (3/5)
Obituary for Adlai Hampton Eliason, 87: “He attended UNC Chapel Hill and was a graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York City. He served as U.S. Army Major in the 338 Engineers during World War II.” (3/6)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Feb. 28-March 6, 1972.
“The state election board has appointed John F. Long of Elmwood to the Iredell County Board of Elections to fill the vacancy left by the death of C.B. Winberry. Long was recommended to the state board by the county Democratic Executive Committee.” (2/28)
“First Citizens Bank and Trust Co. will begin construction of a banking facility in Statesville this spring. The application is to establish a facility on East Broad Street at the intersection of Eastside Drive.” (2/29)
Photo caption: “Tina Conrad was the winner of the contest to name the new drive-in theater. Miss Conrad, who selected the name I-77 Drive-In Theater, is shown receiving a check for $100. Over two dozen persons submitted the name I-77, but Miss Conrad had the earliest postmark.” (3/1)
Thunderstorm knocks out some city telephones: “Repair crews were busy this morning in restoring services, which were disrupted mainly due to water getting into cables. A half-inch of rainfall was recorded during a half-hour period at the height of the thunderstorm.” (3/2)
For Sale. “’65 Chevrolet 4 dr., 1st $250 gets it.” (3/3)
“Dean Martin and Rock Hudson will star in ‘Showdown,’ an original Western drama. ‘Showdown,’ written for the screen by Theodore Taylor, goes before the cameras April 8 in New Mexico.” (Taylor, born in Statesville in 1921, lived on Walnut Street until age 10.) (3/4)
Photo caption: “Ernie Pope of East Carolina University, on the shoulders of teammates, twirls the basket netting after East Carolina defeated Furman for the Southern Conference title. Pope was voted to the all-tournament team.”(Pope, a member of the Statesville High School Class of 1969, scored 37 points in 3 games coming off the bench.) (3/6)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Feb. 28-March 6, 1947.
Local law passed by General Assembly: “The act relating to the terms of office in the city sets that term at two years for the mayor and members of the board of aldermen. This reverts back to the old terms which was changed in 1941 to four years.” (2/28)
Statesville Route 5: “Mr. and Mrs. Joe Gwaltney were married Feb. 15th at the home of Rev. G.D. White. The bride, who before her marriage was Miss Zelma Levan, is a very attractive young woman. Mr. Gwaltney served in World War II and was overseas for a long time.” (3/1)
Rachel Pauline Miller and Daniel B. Krider wed: “She graduated from Sharon high school, then entered training at Davis Hospital School of Nursing. She served in the Army Nurse’s corps, both in the European and Pacific theaters, receiving her discharge in December 1945. Mr. Krider graduated from Statesville high school. He was in the Army for three years serving in the Pacific area and received his discharge a year ago.” (3/3)
“Supplies of fertilizer are alarmingly short, County Agent Roger Murdoch said, blaming lack of transportation facilities. Mr. Murdoch reported he would seek the help of Rep. R.L. Doughton in facilitating shipments to the county.” Doughton was Iredell County’s member in the U.S. House.) (3/4)
Up Mitchell Way: “The boys’ day room is going up with great bounds. Already the walls are up and the floor in.” (3/5)
Harmon Short Story: “Harmony is on the road to progress with the talk of a new movie theater and a dry cleaning establishment and a soda shop and several other progressive establishments. Excavation has already been made for some of the buildings.” (3/6)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, March 2 and 6, 1922.
“It will most probably be of interest to the public to know that on the first day of the opening of the library 78 people called for books. A statement will be issued monthly.” (3/2)
“The location for the new Sharon school building, for which bonds were recently sold, has been selected and work on the new building will start at an early date.” (3/2)
New Hope news: “A saw mill is sawing lumber at Taylor Springs to build a new church.” (3/2)
“The Troutman High boys team in a fast and hard fought game of basketball last night with Scotts for their opponents, came off the court with a victory of 33 against 23 for Scotts. Smith did some of the prettiest shooting ever seen on this court, ringing up 21 points.” (3/2)
First bonded warehouse opened on West Front Street: “The advantage to farmers storing their cotton in this warehouse is that the warehouse being a licensed unit of the State Warehouse System money can be borrowed on the receipts issued by the warehouse as State Warehouse System receipts are negotiable and are also backed by the bonds of the local warehouse.” (3/6)
Harmony Route 2: “Mr. Willie M. Hayes, who has been in service with the American forces in Germany for the past several years, is at home for a few days furlough.” (33/6)
Scotts High School: “In an interesting game of basketball with Troutman High, on our local court, our team came out victorious by the score of 22 to 14. This was revenge for the defeat we received on their home court. Arthur Gryder had 10 points and Rufty 8.” (3/6)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Mar. 2 and 5, 1897.
Aldermen: “The street committee was instructed to have the city engineer to make a grade from the square to the top of the hill on north Center and report to the next meeting.” (3/2)
“A spelling match will take place at the Armory next Friday at 8 p.m. Profs. D. Matt Thompson and J.H. Hill will ‘give out the words’ and Webster’s ‘blue back’ will be in evidence. So will Col. Jim King and other first class spellers. Admission free. Let’s all go, shake off ‘dull care’ and spend a social, pleasant evening. (3/2)
Williamsburg: “Prof. A.A. Carter, who taught our free school at Jericho, closed it yesterday. Mr. Carter taught a Sharpe school. He was employed by a Sharpe and all his students were Sharpes.” (3/2)
“Insurance adjusters were here Wednesday to settle the loss on Mr. Turner’s store, burned Saturday. The stock was found to be worth $1,082.14 and the insurance — which was $750 — would have been paid at the end of 60 days. Mr. Turner was given his choice of the full amount at the end of 60 days or of $742.50 to be paid at once and he accepted the latter.” (3/6)
U.S. Geological Survey: “They are surveying through the State, taking the elevation from the coast to the mountains. It was found that Statesville is 926 feet above sea level and a plate with this fact engraved upon it was fastened to the corner of the courthouse.” (3/6)
New Stirling: “Mr. W.B. Gibson is wearing a broad smile these days. It’s a girl this time. The former nine are boys.” (3/6)