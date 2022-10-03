Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Oct. 3-9, 1997.

“Lucy and Tobe Lundy were named Mr. and Mrs. Brian Center during a banquet held recently. Mr. and Mrs. Lundy, both residents at the center, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August.” (10/3)

Statesville High School 34, Hibriten 12: “The Greyhounds regained the lead with 8:41 seconds left in the third with another Kevin McCall touchdown. This time he busted through the defensive line for an up-the-middle 30 yard run that made the score 13-12 for the Hounds.” (10/4)

Photos: “Thousands of mums are in bloom at Crosby Greenhouse on Tabor Road in Northern Iredell County. Adrian Crosby, owner of the greenhouse, also grows poinsettias, ferns, bedding plants and pansies.” (10/5)

“For the past three years, the Iredell-Statesville School System has been recognized as having the highest per capita United Way giving among school systems reporting in North Carolina.” (The 1997 campaign pledged $104,890.) (10/6)

“When Iredell-Statesville Schools administrators bought eight used, low mileage buses for $3,000 piece, they pulled of a purchasing coup that saved taxpayers more than $320,000. Five of the used buses came from Forsyth County. Two are already in service.” (10/7)

Photos from Election Day: “Councilman Costi Kutteh looks over election results with his father, Hannah. Kutteh was the leading vote-getter in the at-large race. Ward Two winner Jap Johnson had already begun gathering up his election posters Tuesday evening.” (10/8)

“Bethany Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 222nd homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 12. The church was organized in 1775 by Scotch-Irish who had begun moving into Piedmont North Carolina. The first pastor was Doctor James Hall.” (10/9)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Oct. 3-9, 1972.

County commission: “A letter of appreciation and commendation for George Knight, who is retiring from the Lake Norman Marine Commission, was passed. Knight’s term on the commission expired Sept. 30. He served as a member and as chairman.” (10/3)

“County school board Tuesday afternoon awarded contracts to the low bidders in the amount of $1,994,208 for West Iredell High School. Construction is expected to begin immediately, and the facility is expected to be ready for occupancy early in 1974.” (10/4)

“Miss Floy Wilkinson, executive secretary of the elections board said that during the past few weeks the office has been ‘real busy.’ Miss Wilkinson emphasized that Monday, Oct. 9, is the final day for persons to register in order to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 7 election.” (10/5)

“Congratulations to the Statesville High Grenadier High School Band. We are proud of our band and we hope that everyone will be watching the Grenadier halftime performance at the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles game at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium. The game will be televised at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 8, and will be seen in this area on WBTV Channel 3, Charlotte, or WFMY-TV, Channel 2, Greensboro. Johnson Cleaners.” (10/6)

Statesville High School up 8-7 over South Iredell High School with 5:56 to go: “Viking Quarterback Ronnie Templeton put it in the air and James Lowery snatched it from the Viking receiver and galloped 47 yards for the clincher. Mark Ogburn booted the point and SHS led 15-7.” (10/7)

Heavy last day voter registration: “Miss Floy Wilkinson reported a continuous line of about 25 people waiting at the courthouse annex. Residents in the southern end of the county were registering with Mrs. Joe Crooks at the chamber of commerce in Mooresville.” (10/9)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Oct. 3-9, 1947.

Morningside 7, Hickory Ridgeview 0: “Donald Renwick took the opening kickoff of the second half on his own 12 yard stripe and, behind superb blocking, twisted his way 88 yards for the lone touchdown of the contest. Charles Dalton added the extra point on a line buck.” (10/3)

Columnist recalls old circus day: “We all remember the before-daylight-risings of the knee pants set who had been given the day off from school. Arriving at the scene of activity, we were more than likely to get a job as water carrier to one of the elephants and maybe a peek at one of the performers. And then the afternoon performance!” (10/4)

Basketball: “Plans for a county loop were mapped out last week at a meeting of principals here. Schools entered are Celeste Henkel, Scotts, Harmony, Cool Spring, Troutman, Union Grove and Brawley. Central did not enter because it does not have gymnasium facilities.” (10/6)

“Permission to raise fares from five cents to seven cents by the Statesville Motor Coach company was granted by the Statesville Board of Aldermen. One exception — that the rate remain five cents for school children — was established in the grant.” (10/7)

“Jennie Neely of Statesville was named ‘Rat Queen’ at Mitchell college today in exercises initiating the freshmen into places of acceptance in the student body. Dean Ferguson was named ‘Rat King.’” (10/8)

Health department reports baby boom in 1947: “From January to September, the department received reports of 1,693 live births, as compared with 384 deaths. In 1946, 1,025 births were reported, as were 382 deaths.” (10/9)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Oct. 5 and 9, 1922.

“The rainfall for the past month, September, was the lightest known here for years, according to Mr. F.T. Meacham, superintendent of the State Farm. The rainfall for September as officially given by Mr. Meacham was .68 inches, a little over 2.25 inches below normal.” (10/5)

Mooresville: “The people were aroused last night about 11 o’clock when the big whistle at No. 2 cotton mills sounded the fire alarm. The blaze was in the picker room but prompt action quelled the flames. When the fire trucks arrived it was all over.” (10/5)

Eufola: “They would like for the balloon to get a little higher next time for its ropes knocked Mr. Charley Waugh’s smokestack over at his sawmill and crossed the telephone wires between Mr. Van Morrison’s and Mr. M.F. Carter’s.” (10/5)

Postal regulations for Statesville homeowners: “Either a door slot or a receptacle of some sort must be provided at all residences where mail is delivered by the 31st of December. Failure will result in withdrawal of service. Attention is called to the fact that a large portion of the city has been renumbered by city authorities. Correct numbers must be installed on all buildings. This is a requirement for city mail delivery. R.R. Clark, Postmaster.” (10/9)

Harmony: “The little village of Harmony has a few feet of cement walk. For the past months the Methodist church has been working for funds to improve the lawn. The money was used to place a cement walk across the front lawn. The Presbyterian church has also been improving the lawn with cement walk leading to the church door.” (10/9)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Oct. 5 and 8, 1897.

“Mr. W.L. Allison has developed quite a reputation as a swift wheelman. He won one race in the meet at Salisbury and was second in others. He rode at the races in Charlotte Friday and came out second in three races. The Observer says of his riding: ‘Allison would have made a better showing, but he was tired and run down after his exertions Thursday at Salisbury, besides in the three mile handicap he pulled one handle bar off early in the race and had to finish with one hand. He is a fine plucky fellow and Charlotte is always glad to have him here.’” (10/5)

“Misses Jennie and Laura Rowe, Bessie Tays, Laura L. Turner and perhaps others from Statesville and the county, leave to-morrow for Greensboro to enter the State Normal and Industrial College.” (Now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro)

Aldermen: “The committee on graded schools reported that a quantity of bricks are needed to prevent the grounds from washing, and the committee was authorized to acquire the brick and have the necessary work done.” (10/8)

County pays its bills: “…G.W. Clegg, $5 for establishing the line between New Hope and Union Grove townships….” (10/8)

“Mr. P.H. Underwood, of Yadkin, has moved his family to Statesville. Mr. Underwood is a shoemaker and will open a shop here.” (10/8)

“We will have a combination in Statesville week after next — the circus and Federal Court will both strike the town the same week.” (10/8)