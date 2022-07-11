Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

July 11-17, 1997.

Troutman Town Board discussing annexation again. “The board voted to continue to study the issue, and go slowly, not exceeding the capabilities of the town. Mayor Loren Powell responded, ‘We will proceed according to the statutes. We won’t do what we can’t do.’” (7/11)

Two vacant seats. “No one, according to officials at the Iredell County Board of Elections, as of Friday afternoon, had filed to run in the November Elections for the Town of Troutman Board. Filing for city elections ends on Aug. 1.” (7/12)

High School Football. “West Iredell — Weight room open 10:30 a.m. until noon and 6-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Preseason camp at Lenoir Rhyne begins Monday, July 14. Equipment distributed July 25 from 4-7 p.m. Mini-camp begins July 28.” (7/13)

“In the July 1997 edition of ‘Outlook Americas’ magazine, Statesville was named one of the 20 best small towns for manufacturing in the nation. Also on the list from the Tarheel state were Conover, Thomasville, Hickory, Asheboro, Morganton, and Lexington.” (7/14)

“The Yarborough & Co. plant, located in Harmony, is closing. The plant has been sold to the Petco Co. in Newton. Yarborough & Co. manufactures welt cord, a product used to bind seams in upholstered furniture. Twelve people were employed at the Harmony plant.” (7/15)

Obit Robert Levan Baity, 70. “He was retired from J.C. Penney Warehouse and had served in the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in the Fourth Armored Division in Germany. Mr. Baity was a charter member of Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department and had retired after 25 years of service.” (7/16)

“The officers and members of First Baptist Church, Garfield St., will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their pastor, Dr. J.C. Harris with a service on Sunday July 20 at 11 a.m. Dinner will follow the service.” (7/17)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

July 11-17, 1972.

“Construction of the new Mooresville Post Office, which is four months behind schedule, is now due to be completed by the end of August. Eugene Kerley, postmaster, said as soon as the edifice is completed he can have his staff moved in within 30 days.” (7/11)

“The $2.8 million expansion of Iredell Memorial Hospital is expected to be completed in about six weeks. An open house will be held in about two months. Contractors reported the project at better than 95 percent complete. Work on the project began in July of 1970.” (7/12)

Report on growth on Lake Norman. “Iredell County land used residentially along the lake went from 981 acres in 1961 to 2,185 acres in 1969. The forecast is for a 66 per cent growth through 1981. Acreage used residentially would increase from 2,185 to 3,644.” (7/13)

Thomas MacDougald returns to Statesville to retire after 49 years away. “He witnessed the fire which destroyed the Hotel Iredell on Center Street across from the Courthouse. He recalls that a barrel of whiskey was brought to the front of the Courthouse and that everyone engaged in fighting the fire would stop when things got rough and have a cupful.” (7/14)

“Traffic was slowed on Friday as the paving of Taylorsville Road was started by Rea Construction Co. crews. The Charlotte firm has the $114,000 contract for paving NC 90 west to the county line at Stony Point. Paving Friday was between the V-Point and I-40.” (7/15)

Obit Walter Clarence Gibson, 76. “A retired farmer, he was a veteran of World War I. Survivors include his wife, the former Pearl Sherrill.” [buried Trinity United Methodist] (7/16)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

July 11-17, 1947.

“The meters were officially put into operation Thursday morning. Motorists who allow the meters to run over into violation are being given warning tickets. On Monday the ticket placed on a car will be the real McCoy.” (7/11)

Troutman’s Café ad. “As is our summer custom, we are closing for one week in order to give our employees a needed vacation. We will reopen Monday, July 21, at 6 a.m. with our usual friendly, courteous service and those home cooked breakfasts of which we are pardonably proud. After our rest we think our smiles will be a little broader and the food even a little better.” (7/12)

“Rev. J.L. Hood, pastor of Troutman ARP church, yesterday marked his 25th anniversary as minister there and was paid high tribute by members of his congregation and leaders in the community.” [The congregation also gave him a 1947 Chevrolet sedan.] (7/14)

“A new safety blinker light is now in operation at the intersection of highways 64 and 21, near the end of Davie avenue. The blinker will operate continuously. The intersection is more familiarly known as that of the Turnersburg road and Mocksville highway.” (7/15)

“The postponement of last night’s game prevented the Owls from using their new, and very elaborate dugouts. The new dugouts were completed over the past three days, adding another new feature to what probably now is the best stadium in the N.C. State league.” (7/16)

“A heavy downpour of rain measured about 1.10 inches last night between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. There has been a deficiency in the local rainfall during the month of July but the past few days, with a heavy shower each day, is fast bringing it nearer normal.” (7/17)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

July 13 and 17, 1922.

“The new fire truck made its first official run this morning about 10.30, when the fire department responded to an alarm at the home of Mr. W.E. Munday, on Kelly street, where an oil stove had caught on fire when a burner exploded. The blaze had not spread from the stove. Elizabeth, the 12-year-old daughter, was slightly burned about the face.” (7/13)

Rotary Club. “Mr. F.A. Sherrill, of the city school board, presented the need for more money to operate the city schools. A committee from the Rotary Club will go before the aldermen and ask for a change in the tax rate to take care of the need.” (7/13)

Troutman. “Very few folk have had their wheat threshed and the wheat crop will be light; plenty of straw, though.” (7/13)

“Mr. C.L. Rhyne has purchased the Hall Drug Company and took charge of the business this morning. The business will be operated under the same name and with the same force. The building and stock will be given a general overhauling and new fixtures installed.” (7/17)

“A Young Ladies Bible Class has been organized at the First Presbyterian church, with Mrs. C.E. Raynal, teacher. All of the young ladies of the church, especially those just out of college, are cordially invited to join this class.” (7/17)

Special features of the Farmers’ Day picnic. “Mr. Oliver will give a demonstration in building a model poultry house. A complete house will be built during the day. Mr. C.L. Sams, bee specialist, will stage exhibits and demonstrations in bee equipment and methods of handling. He would also like to have a meeting of all bee keepers of Iredell County.” (7/17)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

July 13 and 16, 1897.

“The mayor and aldermen ask The Landmark to say for them that as soon as the work can be completed they will present to the people their plan for providing a system of waterworks. It will then be left to them for acceptance or rejection.” (7/13)

“Mr. D.A. Morrison is operating a steam threshing outfit that his customers say does quick work. Mr. Morrison’s thresher is not only operated by steam, but the engine is self-propelling and moves itself along the road from one place to another. It passed through town one day last week and attracted a good deal of attention.” (7/13)

“The City Roller Mills are now running day and night and consume about 900 bushels of wheat per week.” (7/13)

“Mr. J.L. Ramsey, secretary of the State Board of Agriculture, was in town Wednesday to see Mr. J.W. Stephenson with reference to buying the mineral collection of the late J.A.D. Stephenson. The State is very anxious to get this collection but Mr. Ramsey and Mr. Stephenson didn’t trade.” (7/16)

Local men speak at a Farmers’ Institute in Statesville. “Dr. J.J. Mott said that he had built a silo that would hold about 300 tons of ensilage made by cutting green corn and stalks with a large cutter run by an engine, which he finds to be the cheapest and best feed for cattle. W.M. Dulin was then called on to tell how to build a silo. He said the first ones that he made were square-based and the ensilage did not save well in the corners. He then built a round one, much like a railroad tank, which saved its contents better.” (7/16)