Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Nov. 7-13, 1997.

“The proposed $7.3 million North Carolina Livestock Show and Sale facility in Statesville moved a step closer to reality on Wednesday. The Governmental Operations Committee approved unanimously a motion to purchase land in west Statesville.” (11/7)

“Shortly after the contest the Vikings, coming off an impressive 48-6 drubbing of the visiting Raiders, got news that South Caldwell had beat Fred T. Foard to secure the fourth and final Western Foothills Conference playoff spot.” (11/8)

Hunt Manufacturing Foundation donations to 4 local institutions: “From left are Neill Furr of Fifth Street Shelters ($6,000); Jill Powell of Mitchell Community College ($5,840); Debbie Lambert of the Children’s Museum ($5,500); Rita Rhodes of the Arts & Science Center ($1,290). (11/9)

Jeri Koontz honored: “Mrs. Koontz, who teaches second grade at East Iredell Elementary School, is the Iredell-Statesville Schools Teacher of the Year for 1997-98 and will represent the school system in the upcoming North Carolina Teacher of the Year interviews.” (11/10)

“Bill Brater has already applied to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Fund to bring The Wall That Heals to Statesville. He received a postcard Saturday that said the review process takes 60 days. Brater already has a place picked out for the exhibit — the lot beside Broad Street United Methodist Church. And he has secured church approval.” (11/11)

Obituary for William Henry “Bill” Tomlin, 71: “He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was retired as a machine operator from the N.C. Department of Transportation and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.” (11/12)

Iredell County’s record-breaking 17th case of rabies this year documented Nov. 8: “A raccoon wandered into the yard of a residence in the middle of the day last Friday on Spyers Lane. Two dogs killed the raccoon. Test results confirming the animal was rabid were received the next day.” (11/13)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, Nov. 7-13, 1972.

“Election Day dawned down In Iredell with the church bells tolling and the flag flying upside down at the post office. The flag was upside down by mistake, not as a sign of distress; the bells were tolling to let the people know it was time to exercise their greatest privilege — the right to choose their rulers.” (11/7)

Republicans swept county commission races: “Larry Hedrick received 11,971 votes. William Sidney White received 11,584; C. Chandler Bryan received 11,315; David W. Sides was fourth with 11,013 and Frank S. McAllister completed the sweep with 10,914.” (11/8)

Photo caption: “Al Moore and James Beckham, city light department employees, busy themselves with the installation of Statesville’s new Christmas decorations. All will be erected in time for illumination on the evening of November 20, for the Christmas parade.” (11/9)

“Branch Banking and Trust Company’s satellite computer, located in BB&T’s Charlotte office, became operational at the first of November. The system has been inaugurated to handle work from BB&T’s Piedmont offices in Charlotte, Statesville and Mocksville.” (11/10)

Statesville High School 10, Thomasville 3: “The Big D did it again! On Thomasville’s third down from the eight, the Bulldogs fumbled and Joe Robbins pounced on the pigskin in the end zone for the touchdown. Bill Cherry’s kick was true.” (11/11)

Obituary for Cullen Marcell Sherrill, 79: “He was a World War I Army veteran. Full military honors were provided by Post 401 of the Troutman American Legion.” (11/13)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, Nov. 7-13, 1947.

“Morningside continued on the victory path last night as every player on the bench showed his wares in the inaugural Morningside-Unity football series. The Tigers won 38-0.” (Henry Stewart scored two touchdowns and Morrison, Knox, Bailey and Renwick one each.) (11/7)

Board of aldermen: “The board approved a suggestion by Dr. Pressly that a special memorial plot be set aside in Oakwood cemetery for the burial of returning war dead when such is the desire of the family of the deceased veteran.” (11/8)

“Statesville’s new million gallon water tank has been sterilized, drained and refilled and is now an integral part of the city’s water system. This has added five pounds to the city’s heretofore water pressure which is now standing at around 70 pounds.” (11/10)

“Dr. Ernest Ward, Iredell county health officer, today announced that the department has opened an x-ray department for taking chest pictures. Two periods per week, Monday morning and Saturday morning, will be set aside for x-ray appointments.” (11/11)

“Members of Hurst Turner Post, American Legion, last night accepted an offer from the board of aldermen of 100 lots in Oakwood cemetery for the burial of victims of all wars who might not otherwise have burial provisions.” (11/12)

“This morning’s temperature was the lowest of the fall as the thermometer dipped to 33 degrees. Yesterday’s high reading was 57. Frost was reported general over Iredell county and ice was found in some places.” (11/13)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, Nov . 9 and 13, 1922.

“In the election Tuesday Iredell Democrats elected everything with an average majority of well over 2,500. One of the surprises of the election was the fact that Davidson township returned a Democratic majority, the first time this has happened in 24 years.” (11/9)

Addie Dorcas Steele and George W. Long marry: “Mrs. Long was reared at Turnersburg. During the world war she was engaged in war work in Washington, but until recently she was editorial and business assistant of The Statesville Daily.” (11/9)

Kelly Clothing Store of Mooresville robbed of 100 suits and accessories: “The suits were taken out of the glass cases and the hangers, thrown down on a pile in the back of the store where many suits were left. It seems they had piled out more than they could get away with.” (11/9)

“Mr. Elam E. Sherrill, statistician, reports that 8,944 bales of cotton ginned in Iredell from the crop of 1922 prior to November 1 as compared with 6,800 bales at the same time in 1921.” (11/13)

Harmony: “Farmers have been making use of the fine weather and most of the cotton is picked and the price is right.” (11/13)

Mooresville: “Cotton is still coming in at 25 cents and the farmers are happy.” (11/13)

“Mr. H.C. Dellinger, who lives three miles east of the city on the Salisbury road, brought a strange bird to The Daily office for identification Saturday afternoon. Mr. R.A. Cooper, who is familiar with waterfowl, recognized it as a loon.” (11/13)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Nov. 9 and 12, 1897.

“Mr. N.B. Mills bought 54 bales of cotton in Mooresville. The railroad wanted to charge him 13 cents per 100 pounds. The rate had previously been 9 cents and when Mr. Mills kicked against the increase of four cents they offered him a rate of 11 cents. He refused to pay this and hired wagons to haul the cotton and Mr. Mills saved $5 in the transaction.” (11/9)

“A part of the new machinery for the Statesville cotton mill has arrived. As soon as it is all in and can be placed in the mill night work will begin.” (11/9)

“Mr. W.P. Siceloff, of Olin, left last evening for California, where he expects to make his home. He was undecided as to what part of the State he would locate in. En route, he will stop in Texas and visit relatives.” (11/9)

“Postmaster Long is having his farm — the lawn at the Federal building — put in shape preparatory to sowing a new crop of grass.” (11/12)

“Miss Bettie Walker left last evening for Washington to enter Garfield Hospital to complete her course in the training school for nurses.” (11/12)

Mooresville: “Col. L.H. Vaughn arrived here Wednesday morning with a car load of mules and carts preparatory to beginning work on the railroad.” (11/12)

Rock Cut: “We are to have a still house near here to demoralize our neighborhood. What a pity that such stuff is put right at the doors of our young men who are only to willing to test it anyway.” (11/12)