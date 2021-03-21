Out of Our Past

Photo. “Officials of Pitch-DeKalb, Inc., confirmed in Enfield, Conn., last night the company will move its home offices to Statesville this fall. The firm’s breeder hatchery is located southeast of Troutman and just off Amity Hill Road.” (3/27)

Seventy-five years ago:Statesville Daily Record, March 22-28, 1946—Military.

David Brown S 1/c home after 3 years in Navy. “Brown served aboard the U.S.S. Fanshaw, a troop carrier, and was in Europe at the time of the invasion of Normandy. After a thirty-day leave at home last year, he was sent to the Pacific where he stayed until shipped to the states for discharge.” (3/22)

“Burley Myers of the U.S. Coast Guard is spending a furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Myers.” (3/23)

“P.N. Payne, MM 3/c, of this city, was scheduled to arrive last week at San Francisco aboard the USS Kershaw, a ship of the ‘Magic Carpet’ Fleet, which left Okinawa March 2. His wife makes her home in this city.” (3/25)

“Listed as passengers aboard ships returning to the States over the weekend were the following veterans from Statesville and area. T/4 Clyde W. Johnson, T/5 Graham B. Lippard, Corporal Willard F. Neighbors and Pfc. Thomas W. Johnson.” (3/26)