Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
March 22-28, 1971.
“Two hundred thirty-two head of Iredell County’s top producing dairy herd will be sold March 24, by J. Coite Fox, at his farm on Old Mocksville Road. Jerry W. Fox, a son, is expected to continue the dairy operation when 45 of 95 animals to be retained calf in October.” (3/22)
NIHS 4 SIHS 3 in 8 innings. “With one out, Ronnie Simmons singled and Kenny Strayhorn’s hit moved him to third. Bill Jurney again came up with the key hit to score the run. Simmons and Jurney had two hits each with Jurney having three runs batted in.” (3/23)
Obit Everette Foy Ostwalt, 76. “Mr. Ostwalt was a veteran of World War I and was a bridge construction superintendent with the American Steel Co. He is survived by one sister, Miss Jane Ostwalt of Charlotte.” (3/24)
“The Statesville Fire Department has become the first in the state to install a light-activated traffic control signal device on fire trucks and at traffic lights. The system changes a red light to green to allow the emergency vehicle to pass under the light.” (3/25)
Four-inch blanket Thursday night. “Although it was the heaviest accumulation, and the first 100 percent snow, of the fading winter, the fast-moving storm brought few problems to Iredellians. The closing of schools in all three systems was the major result.” (3/26)
Photo. “Officials of Pitch-DeKalb, Inc., confirmed in Enfield, Conn., last night the company will move its home offices to Statesville this fall. The firm’s breeder hatchery is located southeast of Troutman and just off Amity Hill Road.” (3/27)
Seventy-five years ago:Statesville Daily Record, March 22-28, 1946—Military.
David Brown S 1/c home after 3 years in Navy. “Brown served aboard the U.S.S. Fanshaw, a troop carrier, and was in Europe at the time of the invasion of Normandy. After a thirty-day leave at home last year, he was sent to the Pacific where he stayed until shipped to the states for discharge.” (3/22)
“Burley Myers of the U.S. Coast Guard is spending a furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Myers.” (3/23)
“P.N. Payne, MM 3/c, of this city, was scheduled to arrive last week at San Francisco aboard the USS Kershaw, a ship of the ‘Magic Carpet’ Fleet, which left Okinawa March 2. His wife makes her home in this city.” (3/25)
“Listed as passengers aboard ships returning to the States over the weekend were the following veterans from Statesville and area. T/4 Clyde W. Johnson, T/5 Graham B. Lippard, Corporal Willard F. Neighbors and Pfc. Thomas W. Johnson.” (3/26)
Doyle Benfield home. “Benfield was a member of the National Guard Company which mobilized for service in September 1940. He was wounded in Italy when a mine exploded which resulted in the loss of an eye and serious injuries to his arm and face. Since late 1945 he has been undergoing treatment in an Army hospital in Alabama.” (3/27)
“AMM 2/c Allen Johnson arrived home March 24 from Charleston where he received his discharge from the Navy after serving 14 months. He served overseas three months. Prior to entering the service he was a civilian aircraft mechanic at the Army Air Base at Maxton.” (3/28)
Seventy-five years ago:Statesville Daily Record, March 22-28, 1946—Home front
“Miss Jennie Dye Bunch of the American Red Cross arrived in Statesville last evening for a few days visit. She is en route to Washington to take a six weeks psychiatric social course at St. Elizabeth hospital after which she will return to Fort McLelland, Alabama.” (3/22)
“All Iredell County school busses have been checked thoroughly and found to be in good operating condition. Officials examined 84 busses. The check-up included brakes, lights, horns, mirrors, steering gear, tires and general condition.” (3/23)
Evangelism conference at Broad St. Methodist. “At the noon hour each day, the ministerial contingent will visit several industrial plants where they will hold brief devotionals. The afternoon hours will be given to home visitations at various county churches. Ministers have been assigned individual churches to hold evening services.” (3/25)
“It would be nice if some organization would decide to sponsor the planting of more dogwood trees. I am certain that such a movement would receive particularly popular support now when they are bursting forth in their full glory.” (3/36)
“Fifteen veterans of World War II of the Harmony School District met with the Vocational Agriculture teacher and C.C. Julian, of the Soil Conservation Service, to begin planning their training program under the Veterans Farm Training Program.” (3/27)
“Work on four apartments for veterans being built by L. Gordon at 222 ½ North Center Street is progressing as fast as materials are available. The apartments, already rented, will have modern glass brick frontage and will help relieve the housing shortage here.” (3/28)
One hundred years ago:Landmark, March 24 and 28, 1921.
“The Harmony Farm Life school has been changed to the county-wide basis and will be operated so as to be of most benefit to the entire county.” (3/24)
Eclectic Club. “The club will plant trees as a memorial to our county sailors and soldiers who lost their lives in the World War.” (3/24)
Houstonville. “There are 15 families here that have the measles, with from three to eight cases to the family, and some are right seriously sick.” (3/24)
Mt. Mourne. “Representatives went before the board of education in regard to the enlargement of the school. No definite plans will be made until May. Every effort, however, will be made in this community to build an auditorium and two more rooms to our school.” (3/24)
“Arrangements are being made to open a community building in the Bloomfield village. The Bloomfield Manufacturing Company and Paola Cotton Mills have given the use of a building for the purpose.” (3/38)
“A freight car on the local yards was broken into Wednesday night and robbed of a case of snuff. The car also had flour and other articles, but only the snuff was missing.” (3/28)
Mooresville. “Work on the new graded school building was begun again this morning. The work was stopped during the Winter for lack of funds and on account of bad weather and labor conditions and the scarcity and slow delivery of building material.” (3/28)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, March 24 and 27, 1896.
“We have a great climate. Yesterday and last evening was mild spring weather. This morning the ground was covered with snow and a snowstorm raging. It soon suspended, however, and we may have garden-making weather again this afternoon.” (3/24)
Harmony. “Mr. J.A. Butler, who is a thorough master of the art, is teaching penmanship in connection with the school this week and will continue it all next week. There is no better academical school in the county than the Harmony school. The discipline is strict and students must not only study but make good progress.” (3/24)
Clio. “Whooping cough is getting in its work in this neighborhood. The children are about all engaged in the business of coughing.” (3/24)
Changes on the Atlantic, Tennessee & Ohio RR more commonly known as the Charlotte road. “The schedule has been shortened, the service is better and the road bed is much improved. Between Statesville and Charlotte all save 10 miles of track – six on the Statesville end and four on the Charlotte end – has been laid with steel rails. The fact is, the A. T. & O. has about ceased to be a laughing stock.” (3/27)
Olin letter dated 3/24. “To the surprise of everybody we awoke this morning and found quite a ‘skift’ of snow. It is not likely to damage the fruit crop, owing to the buds being so late putting out.” (3/27)