Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Jan. 10-16, 1997.
“Iredell-Statesville Schools will hold a workshop for substitute teachers Jan. 17, in the staff development room of the administrative annex on Salisbury Road. The one-day workshop is required for anyone wishing to be a substitute teacher.” (1/10)
WIHS 48, Cherryville 37: “The Lady Warriors scored 15 points in the third quarter, two shy of their first half total. West continued to play well on both sides of the court in the fourth. Toni Watt led West with 10, Stacey Davis added 8, Latoya Lackey contributed 7.” (1/11)
“What a difference a week makes. Last weekend, Iredell residents were basking in the warm sun and enjoying temperatures into the 70s. But before another weekend would arrive, an ice storm had closed schools. By late Friday, Statesville had its first dusting of snow.” (1/12)
Photo: “Rescue, the Statesville Fire Department’s Dalmatian, goes on lots of calls with his owner, Firefighter Frank Quick. There is a renewed interest in this breed of dogs since the recent release of the film ‘101 Dalmatians.’” (1/13)
Hills store in Signal Hill Mall to close: “The store closings — four in North Carolina, three in Virginia and one in Ohio — will reduce the chains overall size to 157 stores. The Statesville Hills employs 43 full-time and 47 part-time workers. (It opened in July 1995.) (1/14)
“Mooresville High School defeated North Iredell, 140 to 75, in the final match to wrap up Quiz Bowl ’97. North Iredell, the runner-up, beat Mooresville in their first match, 125 to 120. Mooresville then rallied coming up through the loser’s bracket.” (It was the 14th year of the Quiz Bowl.) (1/15)
“Interstate Equipment Company recently hosted their annual Christmas party and celebrated 50 consecutive years of service to the construction industry.” (Service awards were presented to Gene Barkley and Cora Mae Trent for 25 years, Wilma Laws for 20 years and Hayden Dixon for five years.) (1/16)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Jan. 10-15, 1972.
For sale: “’70 CHEV. El Camino pickup with a-c, a-t, p-b, 350 eng. include reg. tires and set of Michelin tires. Wholesale priced to sell at $2400. FIRM.” (1/10)
662 new voter registrations at special drive Dec. 27-31. “Emphasis was placed on the 18-21 age group which was given voter status during 1971. The drive was organized and planned by the late C.B. Winberry, elections board chairman, who did not live to see the campaign completed.” (Dates were selected for when college students were home on Christmas holiday.) (1/11)
Bids asked to finish rest area near Mooresville: “The sites on I-77 were graded and partially paved when the highway was constructed. There was not enough traffic at the time to justify completion. Traffic counts have shown an increase, and there is now justification.” (1/12)
Kiwanis Club’s Tar Heel Classic Horse Show top award winner for N.C., S.C. and Virginia chapter of the United Professional Horsemen’s Association: “The group judged the local show to be ‘Best Show of 1971, Most Improved Show, and Most Promising Show.’” (1/13)
Flu: “North Iredell High appears to be worst hit with about 200 students out, about 15 per cent of the student body. Due to a high number of cases among the basketball team, the game against Mooresville has been canceled and rescheduled for next Wednesday night.” (1/14)
Statesville High School 51, South Rowan 31: “Ann Witherington had 16 points in leading the win with Mary Gaines adding 10. The win lifts the Lady Greyhounds to an 8-2 overall record and an unblemished 5-0 in South Piedmont Conference play.” (1/15)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 10-16, 1947.
Local Business & Professional Women’s Club debates Woman’s Equal Pay Act, which was before Congress: “Their questions as debated were: Why is equal pay important? Will equal pay effect the employment of women? Are women entitled to equal pay? A vote taken at the end of the debate found the club equally divided in their opinions.” (1/10)
Statesville High School 49, North Wilkesboro 30: “‘Flashy’ Carl Brittain, the smallest man on the local team, led the victory with 13 points. Guard Gene Smith followed with 11 points, and Captain Dave Pierce was close behind with nine.” (1/11)
“P.V. Breneman and E.S. Massey have opened a wood-working plant on the corner of Hill and Connor streets. Specialties are built in cabinets, screen doors, window screens, early American coffee tables and a number of built in conveniences for the home.” (1/13)
“M.L. Sigmon and Jim McCoy are opening a café on Monroe Street today under the trade name of ‘Sigmon’s Café.’ The two young men will feature sandwiches, drinks and home-cooked meals and light lunches. Curb service will be a specialty.” (1/14)
Harmony: “Leslie Myers has gone to the University at Chapel Hill, where he will finish his course in pharmacy in June. He was a lieutenant in the Army and had his work at the university this far when he was called to the Army.” (1/15)
H.R. Niswonger, N.C. State, speaks to farmers on value of small fruits program. “Mr. Niswonger spoke at the Two-Way clubhouse in the afternoon with 37 persons present and at Harmony last night with 100 persons on hand. Much interest was reported.” (1/16)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 12 and 16, 1922.
“The agony is over. It is The Vance Hotel, named for the prime mover — Mr. C. Vance Henkel. The name was decided upon at a meeting of the directors and stockholders.” (1/12)
“Mr. Jack Mills, who had been in the United States Navy, has received his discharge and is at home here.” (1/12)
Excerpt from article about Red Cross fundraising and where the money goes: “... to provide funds with which to take care of dependent families of sick and injured ex-service men, to make loans to these men, through the American Legion, of expenses to the nearest point at which they receive treatment; to make helmets, footwarmers, pajamas and other articles of wearing apparel for the comfort of Iredell soldiers who are patients in the government hospitals … .” (1/12)
“Scotts high school is progressing nicely in the old building. The grounds where the new building stood are being cleaned, brick removed and basement cleaned. Plans are being made for rebuilding soon.” (1/16)
“The Iredell County Farm Life School at Harmony has the largest enrolment in agriculture of any Farm Life school in the state. Last year Harmony ranked third.” (1/16)
Morganton 22, Statesville 21 here: “The first half ended with Morganton in the lead 14 to 4. The second half started with a rush. Statesville displayed a form if held throughout the game would have easily won the game, scoring 17 points to their opponents 8.” (No individual point totals were reported.) (1/16)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 12 and 15, 1897.
Methodist church reception: “All formality was thrown aside and everyone seemed to do his best to make everyone else comfortable. The ladies of the reception committee made a ruling that everybody should shake hands with everybody else.” (1/12)
Jennie Raymer and S.F. Combs married at courthouse: “A number of their friends were with them there being two couples in buggies beside the bride and groom and two young men on horseback. When they started out of town they went up Broad Street at a 2:40 gait, the newly married pair leading the race. In turning the corner from Race into Front street, the buggy containing the bride and groom was overturned. The occupants were not hurt.” (A 2:40 gait meant to go fast like a horse running a mile in 2 minutes, 40 seconds) (1/12)
“Dr. H.F. Long has set up a temporary hospital at Mr. W.V. Somers’ residence, the Green place, on Front Street, and has three patients under treatment there. Miss Bettie Walker, a trained nurse, is in charge.” (1/15)
“Snow began falling here early Wednesday morning and continued till about noon, reaching a depth of an inch or more. There was a slight fall of sleet in the afternoon. Yesterday was dark and misty, the kind of day that helps grippe and pneumonia along mightily.” (1/15)
Federal Marshal T.J. Allison taking prisoners to Albany: “Mr. W.L. Allison, his son, who accompanied him, went over to Pittsburg to see the Westinghouse electric plant. He was interested in seeing the work done on the immense new dynamo for the great plant at Niagara Falls.” (1/15)
Moose taught history at Mitchell Community College.