Out of Our Past

Morganton 22, Statesville 21 here: “The first half ended with Morganton in the lead 14 to 4. The second half started with a rush. Statesville displayed a form if held throughout the game would have easily won the game, scoring 17 points to their opponents 8.” (No individual point totals were reported.) (1/16)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Jan. 12 and 15, 1897.

Methodist church reception: “All formality was thrown aside and everyone seemed to do his best to make everyone else comfortable. The ladies of the reception committee made a ruling that everybody should shake hands with everybody else.” (1/12)

Jennie Raymer and S.F. Combs married at courthouse: “A number of their friends were with them there being two couples in buggies beside the bride and groom and two young men on horseback. When they started out of town they went up Broad Street at a 2:40 gait, the newly married pair leading the race. In turning the corner from Race into Front street, the buggy containing the bride and groom was overturned. The occupants were not hurt.” (A 2:40 gait meant to go fast like a horse running a mile in 2 minutes, 40 seconds) (1/12)