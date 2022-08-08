Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 8-14, 1997.

“Iredell-Statesville’s newest school, Lake Norman Elementary, is among only 12 in the state named Schools of Excellence. Lake Norman Elementary, a K-5 school, opened with an enrollment of 587 students last August. Enrollment for the coming year is 781.” (8/8)

Obit James Calvin “ J.C.” Griffith, 74. “Griffith retired with 37 years of service at J.C. Penny Distribution center and was also a beef cattle farmer. He served in the U.S. Army in Italy during World War II and was a member of Society Baptist Church.” (8/9)

“The Statesville Record & Landmark will endorse candidates in the fall municipal and school elections. This reverses a long-standing policy. Recommending a candidate that will do the best job is one of the finest ways a newspaper can serve its readers.” (8/10)

Llederi Chapter American Business Women’s Assn. “Plans were made for the chapter to serve food in their booth at the Iredell County Agricultural Fair. This is the main fund-raising project for the chapter to fund scholarships for young people to attend college.” (8/11)

Obit Guy D. Reynolds, 78. “He was an original member of the Statesville National Guard, Company F, 105th Engineers which was mobilized in September 1940. He served in North Africa, Italy, Germany, France and Korea. He received a battle field commission and retired with the rank of major in 1961.” [ buried Arlington National Cemetery] (8/12)

“Meck Neck residents have been pushing for a change in residency since 1967 after the creation of Lake Norman cut them off from Mecklenburg County. More than 500 people live on Meck Neck. They pay Mecklenburg County taxes, but receive fire, ambulance and waste disposal services from Iredell County.” (8/13)

“Snow Creek United Methodist Church will celebrate 196 years of service with its annual homecoming observance. Dr. Harold K. Bales will deliver the message. He is a preacher, teacher, lecturer and church consultant and is known as the ‘Southern Fried Preacher.’” (8/14)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 8-14, 1972.

West Iredell HS project to be rebid. “The Iredell County commissioners, after a three and a half hour wrangle with the county board of education in a joint meeting, agreed to put up whatever sum is needed to accept the new low bid.” (8/8)

“In Statesville, Southern Bell Manager Mike Carson announced that a construction project recently underway in the Center St. building will cost $267,000.The switching office addition will provide 800 lines and 600 numbers to the office’s capacity.” (8/9)

SHS Grenadier Band to start rehearsals Aug. 14. “A highlight of the season will be the band’s appearance during halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins professional football game on Oct. 8 in Washington, D.C.” (8/10)

4 North Iredell HS teachers to attend NC Occupational Agricultural Teachers’ Assn. meeting in Greensboro. “County teachers involved are B.W. Campbell, T.E. Setser, Ralph Kurfees and David L. Teague.” (8/11)

“Charlie (Choo Choo) Justice, renowned football player of the forties at the University of North Carolina, will be featured speaker tonight as New Salem Church will dedicate its new recreational facility. The new facility includes the lighted softball field, tennis courts and an outdoor basketball court.” (8/12)

Photo. “Local Performer – Garland Lambert is shown playing his guitar during the 37th annual Galax Old Time Fiddlers Convention at Galax, Virginia during the weekend. A crowd of 15,000 turned out for the picking and singing at Galax.” (8/14)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daly Record, Aug. 8-14, 1947.

Mayor R.A. Collier suggests shorter paid parking hours. “The hours suggested would start at 9 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m., thereby giving two extra toll-free hours in the morning and a half hour free in the afternoons.” (8/8)

Bill Monroe here Aug. 13. “Coming to the Playhouse theater for four big stage shows is one the most popular male singers on the WSM Grand Ole Opry every Saturday night. He is bringing with him his ever popular Blue Grass Boys and the famous blue Grass Quartet.” (8/9)

1946 tax collection sets record. “A.E. Guy, clerk and treasurer, stated that the total levy amounted to $114,049 and that all of this amount has been collected, except $5,371. The collections amount to approximately 96 per cent of the total levy.” (8/11)

“Coach Dave Diamont was pleased to welcome a record 59 candidates to the Greyhounds inaugural practice session yesterday afternoon. At least 18 lettermen will bolster the Greyhounds chances of pulling out of the South Piedmont cellar this season.” (8/12)

Photo. “Patrolman C.D. Vanstory of the city police department is shown receiving the first navy victory medal to be presented to a navy ex-serviceman in Iredell county. Victory medals are presented each Wednesday in the postoffice building to navy personnel who served at any time during the war.” (8/13)

Mayor R.A. Collier to call big college football games this fall. “Probably his busiest weekend is that of October 31. That night he will work the Clemson-Georgia battle at Athens, Ga., and must be back at Raleigh the following afternoon for the State-Chattanooga tilt.” (8/14)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, Aug. 10 and 14, 1922.

“The Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company will open a store here soon in the storeroom

On south Center street and formerly occupied by the Mutual Building and Loan Association. This company has a chain of stores throughout the country.” (8/10)

“Mr. J.P. Sumpter, who accompanied the party of business men and ministers on their fishing and camping trip along the Linville river, returned home yesterday. Mr. Sumpter asked this paper to state that every one was feeling good and having a good time, especially the ‘preachers’ and that fish were being caught at times. “ (8/10)

Mooresville. “Miss Grace Evans Linotype operator of the Mooresville Enterprise, will spend the week-end in Greensboro, and will be accompanied home by her brother.” (8/10)

“Some local buyers of gasoline have lodged complaint about the price locally being higher than nearby points. Concord 27 cents; Salisbury 28 cents; Hickory 29 cents; Statesville 30 cents.” (8/14)

Mooresville. “The road work on north Broad street was begun again on Wednesday, after being held up on account of material. It is hoped that sufficient quantities can be delivered in the next two weeks so that the contractors can finish up their sector to Shepherds.” (8/14)

“The fall term of Statesville Graded Schools will open Monday September 4th. It is expected that all students will report to their respective buildings, when the rooms will be assigned and lessons given for the next day.” (8/14)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Aug. 10 and 13, 1897.

Obit Augustus C. Tomlin, Esq., 66. “The deceased was born and raised in Olin township and was living at the old homestead. He was a remarkably successful farmer and business man and left a handsome estate. He was an honest and upright man, a patriotic and public spirited citizen. The funeral took place at Snow Creek church. The funeral services were conducted by Rev. W.R. McLelland and the interment was in Snow Creek cemetery.” (8/10)

“Deputy Collector Bryant is kept busy taking brandy bonds. He now thinks there will be between 50 and 60 brandy distilleries in this and Alexander county.” (8/10)

“Subscribers to the telephone exchange will add to their lists W.P. Turner & Co., No. 89.” (8/10)

“The school tax election in Iredell Tuesday was devoid of interest and a very light vote was polled. It will be seen from the returns that 835 votes were cast – 466 ‘Against Schools’ and 369 votes ‘For Schools’ making a majority of 97 against schools out of the number of votes cast. Nobody is disappointed in Iredell – at least nobody we heard of expected the tax to carry in this county. There was practically no effort made to have it carried.” (8/13)

“You have heard of big tomatoes, but these we are going to tell you about are of the small variety, known as the cherry tomato. Mr. D.K. Lyerly has brought The Landmark a bunch of four, the largest about the size of a buckshot. Two of them are fully ripe. They are called the cherry tomato but they are not as large as cherries.” (8/13)