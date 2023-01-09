Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Jan. 9-15, 1998.

“Mooresville’s Burlington Denim plant will cut its work force from 800 to 600 over the next six months by phasing out its denim weaving operations. Current weaving employees will likely be offered jobs within the plant.” (1/9)

SIHS 72 MHS 34. “J.R. Biggs got the team going with two breakaway dunks and an alley oop from Jason Morris. The last play gave the Vikings the 13-6 lead. From there on they were in control, going on a 25-9 tear that Mooresville could not recover from.” (1/10)

“City council Monday evening gave Norvell Properties the go-ahead to lease the parking lot at the corner of Water and North Center. The developers plan to build a CVS Pharmacy (formerly Revco on the property.” (1/11)

Love Valley honors Joe Ponder for 34 years on the Town Board. “He is probably best-known for his ability to pull large objects while grasping them with nothing but his teeth. But in Love Valley his feats of strength take a backseat to his service.” (1/12)

“Don Atkinson, director of facilities for the school system said that work at Shepherd School is almost complete. Work is substantially complete on the high school projects, and construction at Central is going well. ‘There’s no bad news I can think of.’” (1/13)

“Iredell County Sheriff Phillip H. Redmond filed for re-election Tuesday. “‘I am pleased with my first four years in office. We have accomplished many of our goals that we set forth in our campaign. I believe we can build on what we have started over the last four years.’” (1/14)

“High schools in Iredell county continue to rank in the top statewide in meeting high school competency requirements. Both the Iredell-Statesville and Mooresville schools scored above the state average and in the 90 percent and above category.” (1/15)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Jan. 9-15, 1973.

Weather slows I-77 grading north of Statesville. “Robert Lackey, with the resident engineer’s office, said the grading project ‘has been one of the wettest projects we have ever had.’ Even during the summer, it rained some along the line every day.” (1/9)

“The board voted to appoint the county accountant, Mrs. Bernice McJunkin, to a temporary position as administrative supervisor over county offices in the absence of County Manager Sam T. Webster, who is in Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill.” (1/10)

Local govts. get federal revenue-sharing. “Mrs. Bernice McJunkin reported the county received its check for $323,104. Herman Dickerson, Statesville city manager, revealed its check was for $108,642. Town Manager Tate Mills said Mooresville’s check for $73,347 came Wednesday.” (1/11)

Duke Power to pave Lake Norman access areas. “Among the first areas to be paved will be the three access areas just west of Mooresville in the vicinity of the NC 150 bridge – Pinnacle Point, Stumpy Creek and McCrary Creek.” (11/12)

NIHS 43 MHS 32. “Mooresville could gain only four points against a sticky North Iredell defense in the third period. Dennis Elledge with 12 points and Barry Stevenson and Ronnie Houpe with 11 and 10, respectively, led North Iredell.” (1/13)

“The Iredell County schools reopened today. Schools remained closed last week after the state’s first severe snowstorm dumped six inches on the county. W.T. Poston, schools superintendent, said it was too early to say when the days will be made up. “ (1/15)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Jan. 9-15, 1948.

“Dr. J.S. Meredith, veterinarian, has announced he will open veterinary clinic Monday in the old Moose Concrete Products company building on Salisbury road. Dr. Meredith said the clinic would be open to all animals.” [Alabama Polytechnic U. now known as Auburn U.] (1/9)

Celeste Henkel 28 Cool Spring 23. “With two minutes to go Celeste had a slender one-point margin but Davidson’s long shot, Nash’s field goal and Johnson’s foul shot insured the game for the home team.” [Davidson 12 led Celeste; Sigmon 10 led Cool Spring] (1/10)

Luther H. Moore, Jr. enlists US Air Force. “He is married to the former Maggie Lee Marcom and they have a daughter, Brenda Gayle, 11 months old. Moore is a veteran of World War II. He will be sent to Langley Field, Va., for refresher work after which he will be given a permanent assignment in the Air Force.” (1/12)

Ostwalt Flour mill at Troutman. “The mill was entered during the night and $20 in cash, two small government bonds and a collection of papers were removed from the unlocked safe. The mill was entered through a door from which a padlock had been removed.” (1/13)

“Police are investigating the theft of $48.20 in money and merchandise from the store of D.L. White on Raleigh avenue some time Monday night. Police said the thief gained entrance through a side window and took a $35 rifle, cigarets and money.” (1/14)

“Statesville and Iredell county bundled up today in the face of the coldest weather of the winter and the weatherman confirmed the belief that it wasn’t all in the imagination as he announced an official low reading of seven degrees here this morning.” (1/15)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Jan. 11 and 15, 1923.

George E. Shook, Shiloh township, killed in tree-cutting accident. “Shook has recently served his enlistment in the navy and had returned home within the past six weeks. He served during the World War, being in waters overseas for two years.” (1/11)

Shepherds school news. “The weather has been very good for outdoor sport. The basket-ball teams are taking advantage of it. Friday Shepherds and Springdale school played a game of basket-ball on Shepherd’s court. The score was 4 to 2 in favor of the Shepherds boys.” (1/11)

Olin. “The influenza situation is improving. There has been sickness in about every home, but it seems that all are getting well again.” (1/11)

“Mrs. Lina Long Reavis was sworn in Tuesday as Notary Public.” (1/11)

“The Broadway Theater opened Friday after being closed down for remodeling and rearrangement. The interior has been so rearranged now that one entering faces the screen. Mr. Spencer, the manager, said that he could now seat approximately 100 more people.” (1/15)

“The Carpenter-Davis hospital is hereafter to be known as the Davis hospital, Dr. James W. Davis heading the institution. Miss Elizabeth Hill is to remain head nurse, and Miss Azile Davidson is to be secretary and treasurer.” [Dr. Forest A. Carpenter died Dec 2, 1922.] (1/15)

Harmony news. “The much discussed High school orchestra is practically an accomplished fact. The great part of it has reached the stage where it can actually render tuneful melodies in unison when sufficiently stimulated to get into action.” (1/15)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Jan. 11 and 14, 1898.

“A chainless bicycle, the first of the kind seen in Statesville, was on exhibition on the streets yesterday and attracted a good deal of attention.” (1/11)

Madstone at work. “Mary Carlton was taken to Mr. C.W. Kestler’s madstone in Cool Spring. The stone adhered to the wound for the first time for nearly 12 hours. The second time it didn’t stick very long and the third time it would not stick or stay on at all.” (1/11)

“Mr. H.W. Pope, special agent of the Southern Bell Telephone Company, who was in Charlotte last week, tells the Observer that the telephone lines are to be extended as fast as possible to all outlying territory and that Statesville is one of the points to be touched by the system.” (1/11)

“Mr. W.E. Nattress has been appointed agent for the City Trust, Safe Deposit and Surety Company, of Philadelphia, which makes bonds of all kinds. Mr. Nattress will make a specialty of filling bonds for distillers.” [Nattress, from Philadelphia, had worked in the local bank.] (1/14)

“The North Carolina Rolling Exhibition Car was in Statesville yesterday and was visited by quite a large number of people. It is a matter of regret to find no exhibits bearing the name of Statesville or Iredell county, but that is the fault of our own people.” (1/14)

“The Charlotte poultry show proved quite attractive to Statesville folks. Among those who took it in yesterday were Capt. J.B. Burwell, Mr. E.B. Watts, Col. and Mrs. H.C. Cowles and Mrs. Annie Cowan. Mr. J.F. Anderson of Statesville was an exhibitor.” (1/14)