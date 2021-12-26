Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Dec. 27, 1996-Jan. 2, 1997.
Ernie Pope, Mooresville High math teacher, wins 1997 Mercedes C-230 at Hornets game. “The contestants were blindfolded and outfitted with kneepads and helmets. ‘They had placed a red car, about the size of a kid’s battery powered car on the court. The first person to touch this car would win the real car.’” (12/27)
After Christmas crowds. “‘It looked like Christmas Eve, it was so busy in here yesterday,’ Bob Rue, store manager of Kmart, said Friday. ‘Along with refunds, a whole lot of after Christmas and clearance items went real fast.’” (12/28)
SHS without star Bobby Graham won Northwest Cabarrus Shootout 75-58 over West Iredell. “Graham missed the game with the flu. Statesville dealt with the problem as a team, literally. Eleven Greyhounds found the scorebook Saturday night.” (12/29)
“Mitchell Community College officials honored longtime employee Viola Kimbrough-Parker with its Diversity Award last year. Now the award will bear her name. Kimbrough-Parker died on June 2, 1996.” (12/30)
Smoking prohibited inside Iredell Memorial Hospital as of Jan. 1, 1997. “Our Medical Staff has voted not to permit patients to smoke in our hospital. Physicians may prescribe nicotine patches to help patients stop smoking. The Board of Directors has approved this action.” (12/31)
“While scores of people are battling nasty cold and flu symptoms, area hospitals are waging a war of their own. They’ve got too many patients and not enough empty beds or healthy staff to take care of them.” (1/1)
Obit Richard Rives “Jack” Bryant, 83. “He served three and a half years in the Army Air Force during World War II, with the 89th Air Base Squadron. Mr. Bryant was the retired vice president and manager, with 35 years of service, of Bryant Supply Co. of Statesville. ” (1/2)
Fifty years ago: Record & Landmark, Dec. 27, 1971-Jan. 1, 1972.
Obit Dr. Dwight Loftin Myers, 72. “Dr. Myers did residency work at Davis Hospital before being licensed to practice in North Carolina on June 18, 1928. He then opened an office at his father’s home and practiced there until going to Harmony in 1937.” [Union Grove native] (12/27)
Ad. “Remember! Tomorrow (and every Wednesday) is ‘Kentucky Fried Chicken Liver and Gizzard Day’ Call in your order or stop by and eat in our dining room. (By the pint or individual dinners) Kentucky Fried Chicken 925 Davie Avenue in Brookdale Square.” (12/28)
Raiders beat Mooresville 68-51 in 2nd annual county Holiday Basketball tournament. “Four players hit double figures for North Iredell with Charles Bailey getting 16. Pete Morgan added 15 and Tim Caldwell and Ken Martin chipped in 11 and 10, respectively. Clayton Jefford of Mooresville took game honors with 24.” (12/29)
Obit Francis Everett Troutman, 85. “A native of Iredell County, he was born July 27, 1886. A retired farmer and trader, he was never married. He was a veteran of World War I and a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at Troutman.” (12/30)
Photo. “Young voters officially completed registration requirements last night at Eckerd’s Drug in one of the special locations during the drive to register 18-year-olds. Early registration allows those whose birthday is on or before Nov. 7, 1972 to be eligible.” (12/31)
“When you place your order for Girl Scout cookies during the first three weeks of January, the boxes will be, in most cases, twice the size of those which have previously been sold. The cookies will be $1 per box.’ (1/1)
Seventy-five years ago: Statesville Daily Record, Dec. 27, 1946-Jan. 2. 1947.
“Manager Clarence Hines of Efird’s Department store was taking time off from his managerial duties this morning to aid with the exchange of Christmas gifts. With pencil and pad in hand, Mr. Hines summed the situation up: ‘It’s like trying to play Santa Claus.’” (12/27)
“Funeral services for David E. Hardee, 35, who was killed instantly when struck by a tree while cutting timber yesterday, will be conducted from the chapel of the Bunch Funeral home. Mr. Hardee was a veteran of World War II, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.” (12/28)
Mitchell College. “Miss Frances Stribling, who left her post with the beginning of Christmas holidays to return to the mission field in China, will return for at least several months, The Record learned today, because of a delay in securing her passport to China.” (12/30)
“Al Watson’s recently organized orchestra will furnish the jive this evening from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. when the Statesville Country club celebrates its annual yule dance. Watson’s group includes Bob Seymour, Bill Johnson, Fred Crawford, Gene Moose, Sarah Watson, Jim Weber and Frank Ledbetter.” (12/31)
“Iredell county’s eighth baby derby appeared to be a cinch today for Paul Edward Sprinkle, eight pound bouncing boy, born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul S. Sprinkle at 12:06 o’clock at Myers clinic in Harmony.” (1/1)
“Statesville’s own John R. McLaughlin, North Carolina State Senator from Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties, said today he is ‘very much’ in favor of a 40 per cent increase in the salaries of teachers of the state and would support a bill to this end.” (1/2)
One hundred years ago: Landmark, Dec. 29, 1921.
“On next Monday morning, when the Statesville graded schools open after the holidays, the new modern $135,000 structure on West Front street will be opened for service for the first time. The new building, which is one of the finest of its type in the State, will house about 525 children, made up of the entire high school, commercial school and children of the primary departments who live in that section of town.” (12/29)
“Effective January 1, 1922, the name of the Statesville Motor Company will be changed to the J.B. Cooper Motor Company.” (12/29)
Troutman. “More than the usual festivities and jollifications were observed at Troutman during the holidays—Christmas exercises at all the churches; parties and club luncheons at many of the homes; wedding and home-comings at others. Meat, wheaten biscuit and sugar everywhere and Santa Claus went down even the humblest chimneys.” (12/29)
Fundraiser at Virginia Dare school, Houstonville, raised $30.58. “We have bought boards for the rooms, which cost $20.30. We are now working to get shades for the windows for two of the rooms and curtains for the other room. The same Mr. Webb who gave us $10 on our supper is presenting the school with a good set of maps which will cost about $25. We are proud of our school and glad for the interest shown by pupil and patron.” [Chalk boards bought.] (12/29)
One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, Dec. 29, 1896, and Jan. 1, 1897.
“It was a quiet Christmas in Statesville. Most of the stores were closed nearly all day and while there were a good many people on the streets the greater part of the day there was no disorder. The saloon men, of their own motion, kept their bars closed during the day. The ordinance prohibiting the shooting of fireworks was violated of course. ” (12/29)
“The colored Presbyterians worshipped in the basement of their new church Sunday. This was their first meeting in their new building, which it is expected will be entirely completed by next Sunday or soon thereafter.” (12/29)
“The ice on Davis’ pond was near two inches thick yesterday and there was some skating by parties from town.” (12/29)
“A large company of ladies and gentlemen gathered at the spread of the Iredell Blues in their armory last night. The room was handsomely decorated, the refreshments were all that could be desired and the occasion was a very pleasant one. After supper was finished there was some dancing and the assemblage broke up about 10.30.” (1/1)
“The exit of the Old and the advent of the New Year was signalized last night by ringing bells, blowing steam whistles, setting off fireworks and a general pandemonium.” (1/1)
Ad. “To Our Patrons. After January 1, 1897, we will expect all our patrons to PAY CASH for all carriage fare to and from the depot. We make this change in order to avoid mistakes and misunderstanding. The fare is 35c. each way. Mills, Wycoff & Cowan.” (1/1)
“Happy New Year!” (1/1)
