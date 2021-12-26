Out of Our Past

“Effective January 1, 1922, the name of the Statesville Motor Company will be changed to the J.B. Cooper Motor Company.” (12/29)

Troutman. “More than the usual festivities and jollifications were observed at Troutman during the holidays—Christmas exercises at all the churches; parties and club luncheons at many of the homes; wedding and home-comings at others. Meat, wheaten biscuit and sugar everywhere and Santa Claus went down even the humblest chimneys.” (12/29)

Fundraiser at Virginia Dare school, Houstonville, raised $30.58. “We have bought boards for the rooms, which cost $20.30. We are now working to get shades for the windows for two of the rooms and curtains for the other room. The same Mr. Webb who gave us $10 on our supper is presenting the school with a good set of maps which will cost about $25. We are proud of our school and glad for the interest shown by pupil and patron.” [Chalk boards bought.] (12/29)

One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, Dec. 29, 1896, and Jan. 1, 1897.