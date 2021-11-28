Out of Our Past

“Mr. Earl Moser, who has been conducting a gymnasium in the Morrison building, closed his business Wednesday and will take a position with the Andrews Music Store.” (12/1)

“The Young Men’s Bible class of the Lutheran church, which has been holding its meetings in Moser’s gymnasium, will hereafter meet in the rooms of the Chamber of Commerce until the new Lutheran church is completed.” (12/1)

“The people of Snow Creek church community have completed a good sand-clay road from the Wilkesboro road to the Chipley Ford road. The road goes by Snow Creek church, is about two miles long, and a thirty foot bridge has been put across the branch. All the material was furnished and all the work was done by the citizens of the community and everybody is happy over the accomplishment.” (12/5)

“Thursday was the first of the open season days for hunting in the county. It was down on Third creek that one of the hunting parties was in luck. Down close along the creek was found a nice little copper still of 15 to 20 gallon capacity. It is interesting to note that the rabbits were most plentiful in this section.” (12/5)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Dec. 1 and 4, 1896.