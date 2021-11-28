Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 1996.
Dec. 2. “At 10 a.m., newly elected commissioners Alice Fortner, Alice Stewart and David Boone will be sworn in. At 11 a.m., the new board of commissioners — Sara Haire, David Boone, Alice Stewart, Alice Fortner and Steve Johnson will hold its organizational meeting.” (11/29)
SHS 14 Concord 13. “In overtime, Greyhound receiver Bobby Graham caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback William Combs to give SHS the lead. Chris Hollingsworth sent the extra point down the middle of the goal posts to give Statesville a 14-7 lead.” (11/30)
Obit J.C. (Jay) Stewart, 83. “Stewart was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Troutman. He was retired from the Statesville Chair Co. He attended Iredell County Schools and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.” (12/1)
“The heavy rains over the weekend will make barnyards muddy, but won’t hurt small grain crops too much. This is the word from Mike Miller of the Iredell Cooperative Exchange Service. The water plant reported approximately 2.5 inches of rain fell for the weekend.” (12/2)
Fundraising plans to help classroom teachers at Shepherd Elementary. “The current project is a ‘Kiss the Pig’ contest. Votes are a penny each, and the person getting the most votes by Dec. 18 will be rewarded by getting to kiss a pot-bellied pig.” (12/3)
38th annual Lonely Children’s Fund drive to provide toys to foster children begins. “The giving began with a $10 contribution from Mrs. C.R. Bost in memory of her husband, Charlie, who worked at J.C. Steele. Most years, she makes the first contribution.” (12/4)
Obit Doris Lee Fraley Irick, 59. “She was a graduate of Morningside School and served with the U.S. Air Force. During her time in the Air Force she completed a four-year degree. Following her military service, she was employed by Patrick Air Force Base, Cape Canaveral, as a logistician.” (12/5)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Nov. 29-Dec. 4, 1971.
Auction sale of surplus items from old courthouse: “There was even a judge’s desk and the desk in the courtroom used by the clerk. There was spirited bidding for the panel which set before the jury.” [The sale made more than $2,000.] (11/29)
Duke Power talks to Mooresville & Statesville Chambers of Commerce. “Officials explained that the next power producing station would likely be a nuclear generating plant. The officials also said June 1973 would be the earliest date that construction would begin.” (11/30)
Oni P. Houston of Mooresville to retire after almost 41 years in banking. “Houston began his banking career at an inauspicious time — in February 1931, when banks were closing by the hundreds all over the United States.” [first job at First National Bank of Mooresville] (12/1)
West Iredell Water. “The company has received assurances from Farmers Home Administration that a combination grant-loan of $309,000 to pay for the pipe and installation will be approved — if the company gets 268 customers.” [222 customers are signed up.] (12/2)
Photo. “The tower containing the bell from the old courthouse quickly received a blanket of white at the new Hall of Justice this morning as the first major storm of the season swept Iredell County.” (12/3)
Photos. “Traffic was snarled, businesses were closed early and Iredell County was covered by nearly a foot of snow as winter’s first major storm swept North Carolina. Howard E. Sherrill carried on in the highest tradition of the postal service as the mail must go through regardless of the elements.” (12/4)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 1946.
Iredell Flying Club. “Each week the club will select at random two Iredell citizens and give them a free flight over the city of Statesville. Mrs. Annie Holmes and Richard Battley have been chosen for the first flights, which will be made Sunday afternoon, December 1.” (11/29)
“Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Price and baby, Gay, have arrived from California and are at the home of Mrs. Price’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. V.F. Moore. Price, just released from the Navy, has served six years. He saw service on both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.” (11/30)
E.B. Quinn retires after 17 years as secretary of local Carolina Motor Club. “He has been succeeded as secretary by Charles Washington, veteran of both World Wars. Mr. Washington began his duties today — the first day in which 1947 license plates went on sale.” (12/2)
“Mrs. L.O. White, of Chambersburg, and Mrs. C.E. Patterson, of Eagle Mills, have the distinction of being the first women ever drawn for jury service in Iredell county.” (12/3)
Pre-Christmas supply chain problems. “The post office department’s embargo on the size and weight of parcel post packages will cut parcel post traffic by 75 percent. The new limits, which become effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, will put a five-pound ceiling on packages, as compared with the current 70-pound limit.” (12/4)
“Miss Lucy Niblock, who has been here on leave since March, will leave Sunday for New York city from which she will sail for her new assignment in Siam. Miss Niblock, who first went to the Orient as a missionary in 1920, spent the four war years in Kolhapur, India.” (12/5)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Dec. 1 and 5, 1921.
“There has been some complaint against the lights of the city in that they occasionally grow dim and then brighten. The city has on the way a regulator, which is expected to be here and installed within the next two weeks, that will remedy this and make the lights uniformly bright.” (12/1)
“Mr. Earl Moser, who has been conducting a gymnasium in the Morrison building, closed his business Wednesday and will take a position with the Andrews Music Store.” (12/1)
“The Young Men’s Bible class of the Lutheran church, which has been holding its meetings in Moser’s gymnasium, will hereafter meet in the rooms of the Chamber of Commerce until the new Lutheran church is completed.” (12/1)
“The people of Snow Creek church community have completed a good sand-clay road from the Wilkesboro road to the Chipley Ford road. The road goes by Snow Creek church, is about two miles long, and a thirty foot bridge has been put across the branch. All the material was furnished and all the work was done by the citizens of the community and everybody is happy over the accomplishment.” (12/5)
“Thursday was the first of the open season days for hunting in the county. It was down on Third creek that one of the hunting parties was in luck. Down close along the creek was found a nice little copper still of 15 to 20 gallon capacity. It is interesting to note that the rabbits were most plentiful in this section.” (12/5)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Dec. 1 and 4, 1896.
“Postmaster Boshamer has made many improvements in the postal service of Statesville and the latest is a stamp window, where stamps are sold exclusively. Heretofore stamps have been sold at general delivery, which was a great inconvenience to many people. Miss Snowdie Barkley is the clerk in charge of the stamp window. The department makes no provision for such clerk, and the expense has to be paid by the postmaster himself.” (12/1)
Harmony. “The price of corn has steadily advanced for the past two weeks. It is now bringing 50 cents per bushel, not because McKinley is elected President, but distillers are wanting it and the crop is short.” (12/1)
“This morning was the first real freeze of the winter. The thermometer stood at 26.” (12/1)
“The first snow of the season in Statesville began falling about 10 o’clock Wednesday morning and continued unabated throughout the remainder of the day and into the night. The fall reached an average depth of about six inches. Quite a number of sleighs were out. There were also a few snow-balling parties on the streets.” (12/5)
“The folks with the steam ‘flying jenny,’ alias ‘merry-go-round,’ alias ‘riding gallery,’ struck town this week. The severe weather, however, has prevented the outfit’s being put in operation, much to the discomfiture and disappointment of the small boy and some grown folks, too.” (12/5)
“Prof. Thompson’s thermometer registered 13° this morning at 7 o’clock.” (12/5)