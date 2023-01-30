Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 1998.

“Record & Landmark photographer Bruce Matlock has just been named one of the best newspaper photographers in the state. Matlock won two first place awards in the North Carolina Press Association competition for 1997.” (1/30)

SHS 68 Bunker Hill 51. “Through three quarters against Bunker Hill, the Greyhounds had shot a blistering 56 percent on 22-of-39 from the floor. Transition buckets accounted for a large chunk of their scoring.” [Kevin McCall 16 points, Kinston Jones 11, Kevin Jolly 8] (1/31)

“Footaction USA athletic store is moving to a larger location in Signal Hill Mall. The new store will be 4,000 sq. ft., twice as large. The new location will be located between the arcade and the Dollar Tree.” (2/1)

Estelle Robbins Lippard’s 94th birthday celebrated. “Born on Jan. 25, 1904, she was married on Jan. 25, 1921, to the late John Hobbs Lippard. She and her late husband have 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 82 great grandchildren and 22 great great grandchildren.” (2/2)

Filing for county commission election. “Diane Hamby formerly served on the board and ran unsuccessfully in 1996. She became active in local politics during the fight against the placing of a hazardous waste incinerator in the county in 1990.” (2/3)

“McLain Farms, operated by Mike and Phil McLain of Snow Creek Road in Statesville, was declared the repeat producer of the state’s most efficient soybean yield in the 1997 statewide contest. The brothers won the 1996 contest also.” (2/4)

“A passenger train hauled 50 or so Statesville dignitaries and train enthusiasts into western North Carolina Wednesday. It was a special trip designed to show off the advantages of a Flexliner train. But when will passenger service become a reality here? It could be in as little as two years.” (2/5)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Jan. 30-Feb 56, 1973.

NC Jersey Cattle Club annual meeting here. “Reuben R. Cowles took the Ray Mayne trophy for the two-year-old with the highest 305-day milk production record, with 16,910 pounds of milk and 696 pounds of butterfat.” (1?30)

“Five generations gathered at the community center in Union Grove Sunday to celebrate the birthday of Mrs. Mary Tutterow Holcomb, who was 90 on Jan. 24. She jokingly told her minister she was ‘really only 16.’” (1/31)

“The State Board of Education approved the application to Mitchell College to be included in the system. The next step for the admittance to the state system is to go before the General Assembly with a supplementary appropriations bill.” (2/1)

Building permit for Signal Hill apartments issued. “The apartment complex will include 122 units, ranging from efficiency-type apartments to three bedroom townhouses, complete with two and one-half baths. Also featured will be 271 parking spaces for the 122 apartments.” (2/2)

“The Mooresville girls nabbed a thrilling 59-58 win. The Blue Devils lead was increased to an even dozen points in the third period and that margin was enough to withstand a 22-11 West Rowan onslaught in the fourth period.” [Donna Sherrill 21 points, Cheryl Coggins 14] (2/3)

Howard Stamey at dairy conference in Raleigh. “Howard knew he would be attending the conference the same time Maryland would be playing N.C. State in basketball. He gave his daughter an assignment – get him some tickets! Well, she did and he went!” [He saw sophomore David Thompson lead State to a 89-78 win, with 24 points, 4 assists, 11 rebounds] (2/5)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Dailly Record,

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 1948.

Catherine Lucile Sloan & Arthur Virgil Shaver marry. “Mrs. Shaver attended Olin and Harmony schools and was graduated in the class of ’45 from Harmony. Mr. Shaver is a graduate of Harmony and spent 39 months in the army with 16 months overseas. He is presently engaged in farming.” (1/30)

“The elements continue to buffet Statesville, Iredell and North Carolina generally today. Sleet which began falling last night continued this afternoon to add to hazards of travel on motor or foot. Intercity buses stopped their schedule this morning at 9 o’clock.” (1/31)

“The body of Pvt. Vernon Cline returned today from the Charlotte quartermaster depot for memorial burial services. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and was killed in action in the Normandy invasion in 1944. His body had been resting in a Belgian cemetery.” (2/2)

“Warren I. Queen of Harmony, route 2, has been enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for a period of three years. Queen is a veteran of World War II. He served as a member of the 456th Bombardment squadron of the 323rd Bombardment group which received a Presidential citation for campaigns in France, Germany and Italy. He is married and has one son.” (2/3)

“J.C. Penney, founder of the J.C. Penney firm of retail stores, arrived to make an inspection tour of the new Penney warehouse on Salisbury road. Later, he will be visiting some outstanding herds of cattle in the county. Mr. Penney has an outstanding herd of his own.” (2/4)

“Representatives of the mechanical inspection division of the North Carolina motor vehicles department were in Statesville today seeking a place to locate an inspection lane. The law requires that each motor vehicle be given at least one inspection during 1948.” (2/5)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Feb 1 and 5, 1923.

“A new water-tank will take the place of the one now in use at the depot as soon as the construction crew is able to erect it. The present tank has been leaking badly for some time. A temporary tank is being constructed. The work will be completed in a month.” (2/1)

Rotary Club discusses hard-surfaced road connection to Newton. “It was the sense of the meeting that Iredell county should agree to meet a hard-surface road from Catawba at any point on the river the Catawbans decide to build to.” (2/1)

Troutman. “The cotton mill, which is nearing completion, is in running order now and the dwelling houses are being occupied as fast as they are built. This establishment has meant much to Troutman and promises are that in a few more years there will be a thriving town here.” (2/1)

“The C.H. Turner Foundry Company, recently chartered, was organized Thursday night by the election of C.H. Turner, president; D.C. Ritchie, secretary-treasurer; W.L. Williams, superintendent. These and A.M. and J.S. Evans compose the board of directors. The company will erect a building along the railroad west of the station and just west of Meeting street on the lot formerly owned by Rev. M.V. Marable.” (2/5)

Aldermen. “An ordinance was passed authorizing the paving of Race street from West End to Alexander street, the paving from West End to Walnut having already been begun.” (2/5)

Harmony. “According to the old folks’ saying, we are to have some pretty weather now, as it was cloudy on ground piggy day.” (2/5)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 1 and 4, 1898.

“The county convict force, which for more than a month has been at work on north Center street, completed the job yesterday. The work is well done and is a great improvement. The hill has been taken down and the valley filled in, and the street, which was almost impassable, especially in bad weather, is now in good condition.” (2/1)

“The first snow of the winter fell Sunday morning. It was a light one but was sufficient to cover the earth and it is hoped that it gave a measure of satisfaction to those who were bemoaning the fact that the winter was passing away without a snowfall.” (2/1)

“Rev. J.H. Pressly moved yesterday into the new Associate Reformed Presbyterian parsonage on east Broad street.” (2/1)

“The severe spell of weather for the past few days is a reminder that the old fashioned winters are not entirely things of the past. Tuesday morning and yesterday morning various thermometers in Statesville ranged from 10° to 14°above zero.” (2/5)

“We have no smallpox but the measles abideth with us continually. The disease has decimated the ranks of the school children of the graded schools for the past several weeks and this week one of the teachers, Miss Mattie Harris, of the sixth grade, fell victim to it. Supt. Thompson has taken charged of her grade during her absence.” (2/5)

Olin. “The marriage fever is still raging in this vicinity. The unmarried among us are excusable if they feel the ground slowly but surely slipping from under their feet.” (2/5)