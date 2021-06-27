Out of Our Past

Excerpt from yearly report of activities by F. Scarr Morrison, Iredell Co. veterans’ service officer. “Of particular note was the plan now operating for farm training. The plan was originally promoted by the Iredell office and has been accepted over the entire state.” (7/2)

“Few injuries were reported in the ‘Battle of the Bread Line’ here today despite the fact that local housewives turned out almost en masse to get some loaves to tide their families over the fourth of July. Grocery store shelves were bare of the ‘staff of life’ by 9 A.M.” (7/3)

“In riding over the city one notices several trees that appear to be dying for some reason or the other. It has been quite dry here but not enough to cause a tree to die. Wonder what’s killing the trees? (7/4)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, June 30 and July 4, 1921.

“Mr. R.P. Allison, Federal prohibition agent, has resigned his position effective at the close of business today. He has been in the employ of the government for the past six years. Mr. Allison will be located at Newberry, S.C., he having bought a bottling plant there.” (6/30)