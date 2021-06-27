Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, June 28-July 3, 1971.
County elections board submits a $28,700 budget. “An $8,500 figure was included to cover a special election in the fall when the constitutional amendment giving 18-year-olds the right to vote will be submitted to the people.” [26th Amendment U.S. Constitution] (6/28)
West Iredell VFD. “Corporation members elected Roosevelt Wyatt, Jack Davidson, Harvey Reese, Henry Rhodes and Hal Deal as directors to serve for three-year terms. The board then elected James Hollar as chief.” [Hollar was elected for the 10th consecutive time.] (6/29)
Local campaign workers who raised $10,000 for Ft. Dobbs honored at Holiday Inn . “Bob Foster of Statesville Brick Co. presented all the campaign workers with special brick paperweights with ‘Ft. Dobbs ’71’ inscribed.” (6/30)
Photo. “W.V. Reves, a clerk at the local post office, presents a customer, W. Erskine Johnson, Sr., one of the special envelopes being distributed free today to mark the changeover from the U.S. Post Office Department to the U.S. Postal Service, a corporation independent of the government.” [All 11 Iredell County post offices distributed the commemoratives.] (7/1)
City recreation slow-pitch. “Steele Furniture Company blasted Brady Printing, 21-3, as Willie Cockrell had four hits and Carroll Cockrell and R.B. Sloan added three each. Phillip Campbell paired hits for the losers.” (7/2)
“Because the Fourth of July comes on Sunday this year Monday will be the day for many agencies and offices in Iredell County to close to observe the holiday. Banks will observe the holiday. The Record & Landmark will publish an edition on schedule Monday.” (7/3)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, June 28-July 4, 1946—Military.
“Lt. Irvin Steele, Jr., who is stationed on Tinian Island, wrote his mother of an interesting reunion with a former Statesville resident, Bob Williams, an officer in the U.S. Navy. When here Williams was assistant to Dr. Charles Raynal at the First Presbyterian church.” (6/28)
“Staff Sergeant J.J. Snipes of Mulberry street Statesville has reenlisted in the Army Air Forces at the Greensboro ORD.” (6/29)
“Corporal Wayne Rogers, of Ft. Dix, N.J. is spending a three-day pass here with his family. He is a member of the signal corps.” (7/1)
“The T.N. Brendles at Wayside school had a good reunion this past weekend, when all four of their children were at home for the first time in more than four years. S1/c Paul Brendle, who is recuperating from an operation, came home from Norfolk for a short leave.” (7/2)
“Five Statesville soldiers have been approved for permanent commissions in the Army. Those approved by Congress are J.M. Gaither, Jr., of the Army Air Corps, 2nd lieutenant; T.E. Correll, Air Corps. 1st lieutenant; Ben F. Long, Air Corps, 1st lieutenant. William T. Evans, Infantry, captain and Charles A. Ritchie, Quartermaster Corps, captain.” (7/3)
“The 42,000 men of Operation Crossroads prepared today for the next test of atomic power – an underwater explosion to further try the dreaded weapon’s might against naval vessels. The second explosion will take place in three or four weeks.” [Radioman Third Class Charles D. Walters was aboard one of the observation ships.] (7/4)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, June 28-July 4, 1946—Home front.
“Statesville’s only producer of bread, Columbia Bakery, may have to shut down completely within a few days because of a shortage of flour, and already has cut production this week by 15 per cent. The bakery has enough flour to continue baking until Tuesday.” (6/28)
“Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Summers have returned to their home in Troutman after spending an extended vacation at Virginia Beach. While in Virginia they visited the USS Moss, the ship that Mr. Summers spent three years on while in service.” (6/29)
Union Grove’s veterans’ farmer training started March. “In most cases the veteran farmer trainees have rented their locations or own the farms. The training consists of class instruction and on-the-job instruction. This latter phase is under the supervision of W.H. Corpening, teacher of agriculture at Union Grove, who has as his assistant James Pierce Van Hoy.” (7/1)
Excerpt from yearly report of activities by F. Scarr Morrison, Iredell Co. veterans’ service officer. “Of particular note was the plan now operating for farm training. The plan was originally promoted by the Iredell office and has been accepted over the entire state.” (7/2)
“Few injuries were reported in the ‘Battle of the Bread Line’ here today despite the fact that local housewives turned out almost en masse to get some loaves to tide their families over the fourth of July. Grocery store shelves were bare of the ‘staff of life’ by 9 A.M.” (7/3)
“In riding over the city one notices several trees that appear to be dying for some reason or the other. It has been quite dry here but not enough to cause a tree to die. Wonder what’s killing the trees? (7/4)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, June 30 and July 4, 1921.
“Mr. R.P. Allison, Federal prohibition agent, has resigned his position effective at the close of business today. He has been in the employ of the government for the past six years. Mr. Allison will be located at Newberry, S.C., he having bought a bottling plant there.” (6/30)
“Messrs. O.W. and Fred Slane left for Jersey City, N.J., to be on hand for the Dempsey-Carpentier fight July 2.” [World heavyweight champ Jack Dempsey KOed Frenchman Georges Carpentier, world light heavyweight champ, 4th round, before a crowd of 93,000.] (6/30)
Mooresville. This vicinity was visited with another good rain yesterday afternoon. It was not so much a ‘gully washer’, but it was still a red hill soaker.” (6/30)
Haseltine Miller & Henry Hale Nicholson marry. “The bride is an attractive and popular member of the younger social set of Statesville. She received her education at Mary Baldwin Seminary. He was educated at Trinity college, Durham and was in service during the World War. Since then he has been associated with his father in business.” (7/4)
Mooresville. “Mr. B.A. Troutman, head of Mooresville Furniture Company, who is an old time hard worker and hardly ever takes a vacation will leave next week for a six weeks’ visit to the battle fields of Europe.” (7/4)
New Stirling. “Messrs. Rhyne, Patterson and Pressly have bought a thresher and will begin work in this community this week.” (7/4)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, June 30 and July 3, 1896.
Campaign speeches at Harmony & Jennings. “Capt. A.D. Cowles says the people are much interested in the financial question. He gave them straight protective tariff and gold standard a la Republican platform. R.V. Tharpe, Populist who accompanied him spoke for free silver and local fusion with the Republicans.” (6/30)
“A few nights ago minks made a raid on the chickens on the premises of Mrs. M.E. Gray, in Bethany township, and next morning 50 chickens and seven ducks were dead.” (6/30)
“Miss Fannie Tunstall, who is visiting in Charlotte, was given a bicycle party Friday evening, by her friend, Miss Lizzie Scott, which was quite an event.” (6/30)
“The municipal government is no respecter of persons. Tuesday a contribution of $5 was made to the town treasury for a lady riding her wheel on the sidewalk.” (7/3)
“Mrs. H.T. Carlton, who is one of The Landmark’s best friends, remembered it with a fine lot of green corn grown in her own garden. The corn is called ‘The Country Gentleman.’ The corn is sugary and is, Mrs. Carlton says, the best table corn she ever grew, and in matters of gardening she is a connoisseur.” 7/3)
The Landmark ends its 1st year as semi-weekly. “The semi-weekly makes more work and increases expenses but the satisfaction in being able to give our readers a better news service compensates in a measure for this.” (7/3)