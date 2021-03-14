Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, March 15-20, 1971.
“For Sale. 1970 Cutlass 5 Holiday Coupe, p.s., factory air, vinyl top, super sport wheels, 19,000 miles, $2800.” (3/15)
Troutman Jr. High PTA meeting. “Guest speaker for the meeting will be Brooks Lindsay of Charlotte, formerly associated with television station WSOC-TV, as ‘Joey the Clown.’ Lindsay who is a member of the Lake Norman Marine Commission and Charlotte’s Power Squadron will speak about ‘Water and Boating Safety.’” (3/16)
On the road at Thomasville. “Statesville’s defending South Piedmont Conference champs opened defense of their crown with a 6-3 win over Thomasville. Josh Donaldson’s two homers and David Howell’s three safeties paced the SHS hitting yesterday.” (3/17)
“A county social worker, Mrs. Anne Johnson, told the planning board of a questionnaire sent out to families requesting housing information. She offered the assistance of the Social Services Department in helping develop a housing code for the county.” (3/18)
A.A. (Andy) Williams, manager Southern Bell Telephone tells Kiwanis of rise in obscene & threatening telephone calls. “‘The state of North Carolina has made such calls illegal. If convicted, it is a misdemeanor and can carry up to a two-year sentence and a $500 fine.” (3/19)
Dr. J.H. Nicholson director Iredell Co. Health Dept. red measles alert. “Dr. Nicholson advises that all children who have not been vaccinated against red measles should be taken to their family doctor or to the health department where the vaccine is available.” (3/20)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, March 15-21, 1946—Military.
Gurley bros. on leave. “The three brothers enlisted in the Navy on the same day, July 23, 1940. Chief Commissary Steward Albert Gurley, Chief Storekeeper Paul Gurley and Chief Machinist Mate James Gurley are credited with seven to nine major engagements in the Pacific war theater.” (3/15)
“Adjt. Gen. J. Van B. Metts said that up to March 1, 247,695 Tar Heels had received their discharges. Of these about 175,000 or nearly 70 percent. had seen foreign duty. Metts said that approximately 365,000 persons from this state saw service in the recent conflict.” (3/16)
David Coley 3 ½ yrs. Ships Cook 3/c home. “He holds medals for the American Theater, Good Conduct, Asiatic Pacific with one star and European Middle-Eastern with four stars. David was employed in the mechanical department of the Statesville Daily Record.” (3/18)
“Carlee Warren, Chief Electrician’s Mate in the U.S. Navy, has returned to Galveston, Texas for further duty after spending a month at Elmwood with his wife and daughter and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Warren.” (3/19)
John Boyles re-enlists. “Boyles is an overseas veteran, having served as a surgical technician in the Medical Detachment 126th Infantry. He wears the bronze arrowhead, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with three bronze stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star, victory medal and good conduct medal.” (3/20)
James B. Foster, Jr. was discharged from Navy. “Foster entered the service in April of 1943. He attended radio school. The next eight months were spent in the Mediterranean where he participated in the invasion of Southern France. ‘Frosty’ plans to enter college this fall.” (3/21)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, March 15-21, 1946—Home front.
“Miss Lucy Niblock, a missionary from India, arrived this morning for a visit with her sisters, Misses Mabel Niblock and Laura Niblock. She was in China for many years before the war.” (3/15)
Vera Olivia Holton & Hermon Bernard Gilleland marry. “She is a graduate of Cool Springs High School and Mitchell College. She is employed in the offices of Gilbert Engineering Company. He attended local city schools. He received his discharge in December after two and a half years in the Navy. He is connected with Poole’s Grocery.” (3/16)
Meacham & Watts Masonry Co. “The new concern has been formed by James E. Meacham and James M. Watts. Cinder and sand building blocks, drain tile and cast building stone will be manufactured. Meacham served in the U.S. Naval Reserve during the war.” (3/18)
Veterans of Foreign Wars will give a dance at the club rooms over Newberry’s Store each Tuesday and Thursday. The dances will be given for servicemen, their wives, and sweethearts. Admission is free.” (3/19)
“Residents took some optimism today in promises of clearing weather after several days of cold rainy weather that pushed the mercury reading to a low of 38 degrees. Iredell County folk witnessed a few wet snowflakes this morning mixed with cold rain.” (3/20)
Margaret Chandler Ross & Baxter McLelland Bebber marry. “She is a graduate of Harmony High and was recently employed with the local A & P. He was educated in the Harmony schools and received his discharge from the Army Air Force after five years of service, 34 months was spent overseas in the Burma, China and India areas.” (3/21)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, March 17 and 21, 1921.
Stony Point Rt 1, “Now we are hoping to see the road from Mr. T.A. Miller’s store to the Alexander line graded up, as it is so full of holes and so indescribably rough. It’s a shrieking shame for the upper part of Iredell county to be in such wretched condition.” (3/17)
Harmony Rt. 2. “Measles, measles, measles! There are nearly 50 cases in this section and quite a number in the different families to have it yet. The schools at Holly Springs and Houstonville have been suspended on account of the disease.” (3/17)
“The Brady community club, Shiloh, will meet Tuesday at the home of Mrs. E.R. Brady and hear a talk by Mrs. Brady on ‘My Year’s Experience with a Washing Machine.’” (3/17)
“Miss Bessie Rodgers, a nurse at the Carpenter-Davis Hospital, was operated on at that institution Friday for appendicitis. Her condition is satisfactory.” (3/21)
“Dr. T.V. Goode, one of the physicians at Long’s Sanatorium, was operated on there this morning for appendicitis.” (3/21)
Mooresville. “The young people here are taking an active part in all the church work of the different churches. It was thought after the boys returned from the war, and after spending several years of the most intense excitement ever witnessed, that we just couldn’t get them to settle down and be interested unless we changed the services somehow and get up something more exciting. The young people appear to be taking even greater interest” (3/21)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, March 17 and 20, 1896.
“Mr. B.F. Long’s handsome new residence is nearly completed and he expects to move into it between the 1st and 15th of April. There is yet some work to be done on the interior, the water works are to be put in and the wiring done. Mr.C.T. Colyer, landscape gardener of Asheville, was here last week laying off the grounds and much work is being done on these. When Mr. Long’s place is finished his house and grounds will be among the handsomest in Statesville.” [Colyer, an Englishman, had lived in Statesville before going to Asheville.] (3/17)
“The matter of the location of the Presbyterian college was not settled last Friday as we had hoped and believed it would be. The question was left open to the night of the 31st.” (3/17)
“Messrs. H.W. and R.A. Miller, of Statesville, and John T. Raymer, of Shiloh township, will build a roller mill on the site now occupied by Messrs. Miller’s burr mill on Front Street near the corner of Front and Meeting. The building will be of brick, 34x40, two stories and will have a capacity of 40 barrels a day. Mr. Raymer will superintend the erection of the mill. The brickwork will likely be done by Messrs. Wilkinson and Craige.” (3/20)
“A sharp thunderstorm, accompanied by rain, visited Statesville early yesterday morning. Yesterday was a typical March day – the wind was strong.” (3/20)
“The measles is reported pretty thick in the Elmwood section.” (3/20)