Out of Our Past

“The Brady community club, Shiloh, will meet Tuesday at the home of Mrs. E.R. Brady and hear a talk by Mrs. Brady on ‘My Year’s Experience with a Washing Machine.’” (3/17)

“Miss Bessie Rodgers, a nurse at the Carpenter-Davis Hospital, was operated on at that institution Friday for appendicitis. Her condition is satisfactory.” (3/21)

“Dr. T.V. Goode, one of the physicians at Long’s Sanatorium, was operated on there this morning for appendicitis.” (3/21)

Mooresville. “The young people here are taking an active part in all the church work of the different churches. It was thought after the boys returned from the war, and after spending several years of the most intense excitement ever witnessed, that we just couldn’t get them to settle down and be interested unless we changed the services somehow and get up something more exciting. The young people appear to be taking even greater interest” (3/21)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, March 17 and 20, 1896.