Out of Our Past

“Yesterday and last night’s downpour again stirred to life the fire at the Bunch Furniture Company as was evidenced by the smoke from the ruins. It’s our bet that even Ripley would doubt that a fire could be fed on water and keep burning for almost a year and a half.” (9/18)

“During the recent continued rains many ‘farms in solution’ are passing down our streams, states Carl C. Julian, county soil conservationist. Something can be done. Strip cropping in combination with terraces is becoming a popular practice by Iredell farmers.” (9/19)

“Tony Cornacchione leaves today for State College, Raleigh to resume his studies after an interlude of almost five years service in the Army. Tony was studying at State College when he joined up with the National Guard when it mobilized for service.” [September 1940] (9/20)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 16 and 20, 1920.

“Mr. J.B. Gill, deputy clerk of Federal court, has issued a passport to Miss Lucy Niblock, of Cool Spring, to Siam. Miss Niblock will go as a missionary from the northern Presbyterian church. She sails on the 12th of October for Siam.” (9/16)