Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Jan. 18-23, 1971.
“Visiting at Hill Haven Nursing Home has been restricted because of the seasonal upswing of upper respiratory ailments. A spokesman said the restriction applies to families as well as friends. Family members are welcome to call to check on the resident.” (1/18)
Carl M. Baber, Mooresville Recreation Commission. “The commission discussed plans for hiring another staff member for the department. Baber commented that the new employee should be a woman, the first one to join the staff.” (1/19)
Statesville Broadcasting Co. annual mtg. “L.A. Parks, Sr., said the company had just concluded the most profitable quarter in its history.” [Owned, in addition to WSIC & WFMX locally, WIST in Charlotte; WFRC in Reidsville; WQXL in Columbia, SC] (1/20)
Photo “Captain Wayne Reavis and Chief Frank Crowson hold stickers which will be placed on the homes of disabled persons in the area. One is placed on the front door and one on the bedroom window of the disabled person.” [Stickers free at Statesville fire station.] (1/21)
N.C. Press Assn. awards. “Jerry Josey, managing editor of the Record & Landmark, won first place for newspapers under 20,000 circulation with a story on Buddy Baker’s triumph over Bobby Isaac at Darlington.” [Southern 500] (1/22)
“South Iredell’s Vikings captured both ends of a North Piedmont Conference Doubleheader over the Falcons of West Rowan as brother and sister, Anne and Billy Ellis, connected for 31 and 29 points in their respective contests.” [Girls 71-29; boys 53-49] (1/23)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 18-24, 1946—Military.
“T/5 Leonard H. McLelland is one of the high point Army veterans the Navy is returning to the states for discharge aboard the attack transport USS Clermont. This ship left Saipan December 27 and was scheduled to arrive in San Pedro, California about January 11.” (1/18)
James E. Gilleland, signalman 1/c, USS Teton. “Gilleland has joined the crew of this attack cargo ship to assist in the navy’s post-war duties in the Pacific. Gilleland, who enlisted in 1938, saw action at the Marshall Islands, Saipan, Leyte Gulf, Palaus, Iwo Jima and in several bombardments including Wake, Marcus Islands and Bonin Islands.” (1/19)
S 2/c Coyte White, cruiser Honolulu, uninjured in recent collision with US sub Argonaut. “Only one member of the crew lost his life in the mishap which according to White was amazing after seeing the condition of both the submarine and ship.” (1/21)
Hal Hawkins, PHM 2/c, home. “Hal has just completed over three years in service, with nine months in the Mediterranean and Atlantic areas and 18 months in the Pacific area. He participated in seven major battles and was on an APA Assault Transport the entire time.” (1/22)
Lt. Jimmy Robinson, pilot Army Air Corps interrupts mothers’ radio program. “Jimmy wrote that he flew in a B-29 over Statesville that Sunday morning, about 11:30, lowering their altitude, and circling over the city in salute.” [Sheppard Field TX to Washington DC] (1/23)
Cpl. Price Furr home soon. “Part of a military police outfit, Furr has seen duty in many parts of the Pacific, and has recently returned from Okinawa. Before entering the service more than two years ago he was employed with the Stimpson Hosiery Mill.” (1/24)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 18-24, 1946—Home front.
Classified Ads. “Money to Loan. HOME LOANS FOR VETERANS under G.I. Bill of rights. STATESVILLE INDUSTRIAL BANK.” (1/18)
SHS 38 Mooresville 21. “The girls after the first few minutes of getting used to a ‘larger’ gym and slick floor, started a passing attack to tall Betty Curlee and air-tight guarding to open up a lead which was never threatened.” [SHS--Curlee 20; Moors--Walters 11, McNeely 10] (1/19)
“Funeral services are to be held at Holly Springs Baptist church for Mrs. Furches B. Allen who died Saturday night after an illness of several months. Her son Pvt. Fred Allen had returned from overseas on emergency furlough to be at the bedside.” [flown from Italy] (1/21)
“Dr. S. Wallace Hoffmann has received notice that he is on the National Council of the Joint Distribution Committee which helps to rehabilitate distressed persons overseas. Dr. Hoffmann has served as treasurer in Statesville for a number of years and has aided in the collections which go overseas.” (1/22)
Supt. T. Ward Guy. “Students from rural communities have been unable to attend school in this county since December 18. The rural roads have improved sufficiently enough to permit bus travel. ‘If there is no falling weather before tomorrow school will be resumed.’” (1/23)
Morningside sweeps Marion 10-6 & 11-6. “The local lassies were saved from defeat by the defensive play of Bailey, Cowans and Josey Scott. In the boys’ game it was ‘Skip’ Dalton. Besides playing a bang-up defensive game, he scored six of the locals’ 11 points.” (1/24)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Jan. 20 and 24, 1921.
“Miss Daisy Hendley, who has been city editor of The Landmark for two and a half years and The Daily since it was started, has resigned to accept a similar position with the Times at Wilson. The best wishes of her co-workers and friends go with her to her new field.” (1/20)
Harmony “The remains of Mr. Joe Elam, who died in France were brought home Saturday. The funeral services were conducted at Clarksbury Sunday afternoon by Rev. Mr. Swearinger.” (1/20)
Wayside “Mr. J.W. Beaver, one of our most successful farmers, is having a lighting system installed in his home.” (1/20)
“Statesville is to have a beauty shop. Mrs. Morris and Mrs. Wardlaw will open up a shop in the building on Front street, known as the old Bell Telephone building. The beauty shop will be located in a smaller room at the rear of the house.” (1/24)
“Mr. Robert A. Benson died Saturday afternoon, 48 hours after the death of his wife. Mrs. Benson died Thursday after a long illness. The remains of Mr. and Mrs. Benson were buried Sunday at St. Paul church, both bodies being placed in the same grave.” (1/24)
“Representative H.P. Grier, speaker of the House, and Senator John A. Scott spent Sunday at their homes here.” [NC General Assembly] (1/24)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Jan. 21 and 24, 1896.
“The board of trustees of Mecklenburg and Concord Presbyteries, which has in hand the matter of establishing a female school within the bounds of these Presbyteries, met in Statesville Friday night. The matter was discussed in length but the final determination of the location of the school was deferred to a meeting to be held in Charlotte March 13th.” (1/21)
Clio “The natives around Clio have been amusing themselves this week watching the antics of two large grizzly bears which are being led around by three Frenchmen. Between 75 and 100 people gathered Wednesday morning to witness another exhibition.” (1/21) “Wheelwomen were in evidence yesterday. A party of four was on the street.” (1/21)
“Mr. Adam Troutman, who lives near town, reports that thieves broke into his distillery warehouse Tuesday night and stole 20 gallons of brandy – six gallons of which were tax paid. Mr. Troutman thinks from the tracks, etc., around the building that there were quite a party of thieves.” (1/24)
“Mrs. W.A. Douglass, who had contemplated a steam laundry in Statesville, has abandoned the project and will go to Charlotte and open a boarding house.” (1/24)
Harmony “Three Frenchmen with two bears exhibited on two days at Harmony. The bears climb trees, dance after music, and wrestle, with the men.” (1/24)