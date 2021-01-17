Out of Our Past

Wayside “Mr. J.W. Beaver, one of our most successful farmers, is having a lighting system installed in his home.” (1/20)

“Statesville is to have a beauty shop. Mrs. Morris and Mrs. Wardlaw will open up a shop in the building on Front street, known as the old Bell Telephone building. The beauty shop will be located in a smaller room at the rear of the house.” (1/24)

“Mr. Robert A. Benson died Saturday afternoon, 48 hours after the death of his wife. Mrs. Benson died Thursday after a long illness. The remains of Mr. and Mrs. Benson were buried Sunday at St. Paul church, both bodies being placed in the same grave.” (1/24)

“Representative H.P. Grier, speaker of the House, and Senator John A. Scott spent Sunday at their homes here.” [NC General Assembly] (1/24)

“The board of trustees of Mecklenburg and Concord Presbyteries, which has in hand the matter of establishing a female school within the bounds of these Presbyteries, met in Statesville Friday night. The matter was discussed in length but the final determination of the location of the school was deferred to a meeting to be held in Charlotte March 13th.” (1/21)