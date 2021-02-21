Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Feb. 22-27, 1971.
NIHS Future Farmers of America. “A roadside clean-up campaign will be launched by taking the 400 members out to pick up trash along Jennings Road. The trash which is collected will be placed in front of North Iredell for a few days to help dramatize the campaign.” (2/22)
Photo. “Officially, 1.05 inches of rainfall was reported in Iredell County Monday. The rain caused considerable erosion as banks of area creeks and river were swollen with the accumulation. Water was standing for many yards to the south bank of the Yadkin River.” (2/23)
MHS 61 NIHS 55. “The score stood 47-41 going into the final period. Mooresville did not miss a shot in the final stanza as Pharr McNeely and Donnie Meadows took over and tallied 17 points together. Frank Anthony took game honors as he pumped in 23 points.” (2/24)
“The old Wallace Herb Building has been opened up again. However, this time the building is filled with furniture and appliances instead of herbs. Wholesale Furniture Company is owned and operated by Joe Medlin and two of his sons, Dan and Jerry Medlin.” (2/25)
“Iredell County’s official population in the 1970 census was 72,197, up 15.5 per cent from the 1960 figure of 62,526. Iredell County’s 1970 population was classified as 44.2 per cent urban, and 55.8 per cent rural.” (2/26)
Iredell & Yadkin I-77 bids OK. “Fears had mounted that a presidential order concerning wages paid on federal projects would require the construction be rebid. The Federal Highway Administration informed the State Highway Commission that the order did not apply.” (2/27)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Feb. 22-28, 1946—Military.
“Sgt. Walter Davidson, veteran of four years service in the army, left Tuesday for Camp Lee, Virginia. He re-enlisted in the service some time ago and has been home for the past three months on the customary leave given those who re-enlist.” (2/22)
“Jimmy Deaton received his honorable discharge from the Army at Fort Bragg on Thursday after serving over three years and returned to Statesville to join his wife. He was last stationed at Colorado Springs, Col., and says it’s mighty good to be back home.” (2/23)
“S/Sgt. Jeter S. Oakley and Robert Jenkins ART 2/c were schedule to arrive last week on the West Coast. Oakley left Yokohama on February 6. Jenkins left Guam on February 9. Leonard J. Janau, SM 3/c, USNR, was aboard the same ship which left Guam on February 9.” (2/25)
“L.S. Dalton Std 3/c, of Houstonville is home on a 30-day leave with his wife, baby and father. He has been in service 13 months and is a veteran of the Okinawa campaign.” (2/26)
Harmony. “Junior Danner has been honorably discharged from the United States Navy after serving for about three years. Colin Davis has been honorably discharged from the United States Army. He has just recently returned from overseas duty.” (2/27)
Cpl. Max Tharpe over 40 months in Army Air Corps. “Max was stationed as an instructor at Kesler Field for a number of months and was shipped to California before going overseas. However, after getting aboard ship and preparing to sail, he was taken off along with 800 other high point men and sent back East for discharge.” (2/28)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Feb. 22-28, 1946—Home front.
“Miller-Jones Shoe Company on South Center Street today was damaged in an early morning fire of unknown origin that was confined to the rear of the store by firemen battling to avert a severe loss to Statesville’s business district.” (2/22)
“Iredell county is purchasing heavy terracing equipment with bulldozer attachments for use on local farms. This announcement was made by County Agent Maury Gaston who is leaving tomorrow for Atlanta to make the purchase from the War Assets Corporation.” (2/23)
Lena Margaret Rhinehardt marries Halton Ray Brown 2/23. “She attended Scotts High School and was employed by the Duchess Throwing company. He was graduated from Troutman High School, and served four and a half years in the army.” (2/25)
Excerpt from High Life, local high school news column. “S.H.S. welcomes back to school all ‘vets’ who want to refresh themselves on past subjects. Some of our teachers are even giving ‘extra’ time to the courses. Miss Finney seems to enjoy this ‘over time’ duty.” (2/26)
City firemen control 2 fires fed by windy conditions. “The first call came at 2 o’clock for a woods fire on Broad Street Extension, and the next call was reported at 4:55 o’clock to come to the city dump where burning debris was being fanned by the brisk breeze.” (2/27)
Jack Spainhour promoted to VP of Spainhour’s & to run Hickory store. “Miss Ruth Ratcliffe who served as manager of the local store while Mr. Spainhour was in service will again take over that position and will be assisted by Emmet L. Rhodes.” (2/28)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Feb. 24 and 28, 1921.
Woman’s Club meeting. “A Physical Culture department has recently been added to the club and Mrs. C.L. Philbrick will have charge of the same, with Mrs. C.L. Cruse as assistant. These classes will meet each Monday afternoon in the club rooms.” [exercise classes] (2/24)
Troutman. “Farmers and villagers alike are busy in gardens and orchards. It is well. It seems that we fared better when we were buying stamps and bonds and planting cabbage in the front yard than we have done since with cotton.” (2/24)
Olin. “Some of our young men are expecting to go to New Jersey in the early spring, to work in the fisheries there.” (2/24)
“Others may have heard them earlier, and doubtlessly did but we heard the doves yesterday for the first time and will begin to look for welcome Spring.” (2/28)
Mooresville. “Col. W.L. Harvey is building an automobile service station on Main street, below the W.W. Rankin Company’s store. Gasoline and oils will be handled, and he also expects to put up a garage in the rear.” (2/28)
Troutman. “Little Robert and Yohney Mayhew have whooping cough.” (2/28)
New Hope. “The people of this neighborhood are putting up a ’phone line, which we need very much as all of the lines are down, and we must go a long way to ’phone a physician.” (2/28)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Feb. 25 and 28, 1896.
“The cold last week made some ice and the young folks from town enjoyed the skating at Davis’ pond Friday and Saturday.” (2/25)
Amity letter dated 2/21. “We had the coldest weather of the season last week. My thermometer registered 4° above zero at daylight this morning and 12° at 9 a.m.” (2/25)
Elmwood. “We have had some pretty cool weather within the last week or so, with a little skating mixed in.” (2/25)
Turnersburg. “We are having very cold weather and some are filling their ice houses.” (2/25)
“Marshal Allison, who returned from Washington Tuesday, brings this news about the Federal prison. Three prisons are to be built. It is the expectation that one will be in Kansas. Another will be located farther West. The third will be in the South. Atlanta wants it and its railroad facilities are in its favor but its climate is against it. Statesville’s lack of railroad facilities are unfavorable but the climate is all right. That may or may not pull us through.” (2/28)
“Mr. W.I. Hall, Jr., has put in a handsome new soda fountain in his drug store and will dispense all kinds of drinks (of the milder sort) during the coming season. This is a new departure for Statesville. Heretofore the soda water business has been confined exclusively to the grocery stores.” (2/28)