Out of Our Past

“The cold last week made some ice and the young folks from town enjoyed the skating at Davis’ pond Friday and Saturday.” (2/25)

Amity letter dated 2/21. “We had the coldest weather of the season last week. My thermometer registered 4° above zero at daylight this morning and 12° at 9 a.m.” (2/25)

Elmwood. “We have had some pretty cool weather within the last week or so, with a little skating mixed in.” (2/25)

Turnersburg. “We are having very cold weather and some are filling their ice houses.” (2/25)

“Marshal Allison, who returned from Washington Tuesday, brings this news about the Federal prison. Three prisons are to be built. It is the expectation that one will be in Kansas. Another will be located farther West. The third will be in the South. Atlanta wants it and its railroad facilities are in its favor but its climate is against it. Statesville’s lack of railroad facilities are unfavorable but the climate is all right. That may or may not pull us through.” (2/28)

“Mr. W.I. Hall, Jr., has put in a handsome new soda fountain in his drug store and will dispense all kinds of drinks (of the milder sort) during the coming season. This is a new departure for Statesville. Heretofore the soda water business has been confined exclusively to the grocery stores.” (2/28)